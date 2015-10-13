Wyndham Extra Holidays Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with Fall Travel Deals Across the U.S.

"At Wyndham Extra Holidays we have 180 resorts in over 80 cities and we love to celebrate each and every destination's identity and heritage," said Heena Patel, Director, Extra Holidays. "We're here to help families make a lifetime of memories by traveling and exploring cities rich with culture, all while spending quality time in a comfortable accommodation that won't break the bank."

Looking ahead, these are some of the exciting celebrations where families can share these memorable experiences together.

Rio Grande, Puerto Rico - Rio Grande will hold its first-ever artisan fair and music festival in celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month at one of Wyndham Destinations very own resorts, Margaritaville Vacation Club® Wyndham Rio Mar . For the first time ever, the resort will dedicate September 28th to National Hispanic Heritage Month with offerings such as local artisans, musicians, a cigar roller, a coffee vendor and a historical rum distributor. In addition, activities such as art classes with Vicente Huertas and salsa and merengue dancing will take place on the grounds.

Austin, Texas - On October 27th , the Mexic-Arte Museum celebrates Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) festival with Viva La Vida --one of Austin's largest and longest running celebrations. The festival features a Grand Procession, hands-on art activities and artist demos, and a celebration with traditional foods, local artist and retail booths, a low-rider exhibition and live music and performances throughout the day. Travelers can stay in the heart of the city at the newly opened Wyndham Austin .

- 15% off Washington, D.C. - The Latino Festival in Washington D.C. , also known as Fiesta DC, is an annual celebration highlighting the Latino culture with a Parade of Nations, a children's festival, a beauty pageant, a science fair, a diplomatic pavilion for embassies and consulates, arts and crafts stations, and traditional Mexican and South/Central American cuisine. This year, the events will start on September 15 , running throughout Hispanic Heritage Month. Wyndham Vacation Resort at National Harbor offers travelers an impressive stay in the heart of the pulsating National Harbor waterfront district.

New Orleans, Louisiana - October 13 - 15 , enjoy the 19th Annual Carnaval Latino with live Latin music, fantastic food and a New Orleans style parade for Desfile de Las Americas. The celebration takes place at Generations Hall in the Warehouse district and attracts a lively community to enjoy all that New Orleans has to offer. Situated in the heart of the beautiful Garden District the Avenue Plaza Resort provides easy access to all of the wonderful attractions and festivities.

Wyndham Extra Holidays provides travelers with the opportunity to travel to the most popular destinations throughout the United States, Canada, St. Thomas and Puerto Rico through a wide selection of Club Wyndham®, WorldMark® by Wyndham and Shell Vacations Club resorts. Each resort is professionally managed with multiple rooms, living/dining areas, kitchens, amenities and activities so consumers can relax and enjoy their vacation without worrying about the unknown.

Where to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month:

