Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Rainforest Beach & Golf Resort Debuts $60 Million Complete Reimagination, Marking New Era for Puerto Rico's Most Iconic Beachfront and Rainforest Escape

Located between the natural wonder of El Yunque National Rainforest and the sparkling Atlantic Ocean, the 607-acre resort stands as a sanctuary of relaxation, adventure, and connection. This landmark investment underscores LionGrove's commitment to elevating Puerto Rico's hospitality landscape to the highest levels, while celebrating the island's distinctive culture and enduring spirit. Wimberly Allison Tong & Goo and Jeffrey Beers International led the design of the resort's transformation.

"At LionGrove, we believe in honoring Puerto Rico's rich heritage while continuously elevating its position as a tourism destination on the global stage," said Andro Nodarse-León, Founder and CEO of LionGrove. "The transformation of Wyndham Grand Rio Mar brings together the natural beauty of the rainforest and coastline with world-class design, vibrant culinary experiences, and the warmth of true Puerto Rican hospitality. This reimagination of the resort, more than a renovation, is a celebration of the island's culture and a promise to deliver unforgettable memories for every guest, from around the world and here at home. We are proud to mark the start of a new era for Rio Mar, and for luxury travel in Puerto Rico."

The expansive resort's sweeping transformation is revealed across its most celebrated spaces, including:

A Grand Arrival: The Reimagined Lobby

Upon arrival, guests are greeted by a striking new entrance and lobby that is infused with natural light and design selections inspired by the rainforest and Puerto Rico culture. Soaring arches, custom artwork, and an elevated design palette of ceramic tiles, wrought iron details, and warm terracotta create a fresh sense of arrival. Lush greenery, curved modern furnishings, local artisan touches, and a rainforest observation deck combine to foster an atmosphere that is both elegant and unmistakably island-inspired, inviting guests to unwind and gather in style.

A Refined Retreat: Guestrooms & Suites

The resort's 400 guestrooms, including 40 suites, have been completely transformed, blending contemporary Caribbean elegance with comfort and connection to nature. Inspired by the vibrant hues and lush textures of its neighbor, El Yunque National Rainforest, the rooms all face either the rainforest or the Atlantic Ocean and welcome guests with soothing palettes of green and blue complemented by light wood finishes and contemporary furnishings that evoke the spirit of Puerto Rico.

Thoughtful details abound, including spacious private balconies, spa-inspired bathrooms with rainfall showers and stone vanities, plush bedding, upgraded lighting, and elevated finishes throughout. Suites offer expanded layouts with separate living areas and enhanced amenities, ideal for families or extended stays. Modern conveniences, such as intuitive in-room technology and dedicated workspaces, allow guests to blend relaxation and productivity effortlessly.

Paradise, Poolside

Set against the backdrop of two miles of golden beach and lush tropical gardens, the resort features five pools, including one brand new addition and three enhanced pool areas. Guests of all ages can experience a unique experience, from serene adult escapes to family adventures. New elements include:

Aura Adult Swim Lounge: An adults-only oasis where spa-like serenity meets sophisticated beach club vibes, enveloping you in an atmosphere of effortless luxury. Perfect for couples or friends to lounge and sunbathe in style, this pool scene is complete with chic cabanas, signature cocktails, and seductive ambiance that embodies pure Puerto Rican hospitality.

An adults-only oasis where spa-like serenity meets sophisticated beach club vibes, enveloping you in an atmosphere of effortless luxury. Perfect for couples or friends to lounge and sunbathe in style, this pool scene is complete with chic cabanas, signature cocktails, and seductive ambiance that embodies pure Puerto Rican hospitality. Turtle Cove Adventure Pool : This lively new zero-entry pool is made for families, as the ultimate aquatic playground where adventure meets nature to bring out the kid in all of us. Thrill-seekers can take the plunge on the resort's new waterslide tower, featuring two exhilarating slides.

: This lively new zero-entry pool is made for families, as the ultimate aquatic playground where adventure meets nature to bring out the kid in all of us. Thrill-seekers can take the plunge on the resort's new waterslide tower, featuring two exhilarating slides. Coqui Splash Pool: Inspired by the beloved Puerto Rican coquí frog with the big song, little explorers will giggle their day away through the splash pads, interactive fountains, and the playful splash pool.

The New Flavors of Rio Mar: Dynamic Dining & Social Spaces

Wyndham Grand Rio Mar is redefining its culinary landscape with inventive new menus and inspired updates across its ten signature dining venues, including Roots Coastal Kitchen featuring Executive Chef Ramón Carrillo in collaboration with Top Chef finalists Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth; Palio, offering Sicilian-style cuisine crafted from the bounty of local land and sea; and Caicu, featuring exquisite Caribbean bar bites paired with handcrafted cocktails. These refreshed dining destinations invite guests to savor vibrant tastes and embrace the convivial spirit of the island and beyond.

Designed as the ultimate new family gathering spot, Seabreeze welcomes guests to a relaxed and playful seaside escape featuring picnic tables and ping pong tables. The menu at this new beachside restaurant features comfort food classics, such as burgers, tacos, and shareable plates, along with playful touches like a new ice cream station with cotton candy.

For active travelers, the resort offers two championship 18-hole golf courses and a world-class racquet center. Rio Mar's transformation also introduces vibrant new nightlife and entertainment. Highlights include:

Casino Rio Mar & Sportsbook Lounge: Bold Art Deco flair, jewel-toned finishes, and immersive entertainment spaces set the scene for a new era of gaming, sports betting , and unforgettable nights. The reimagined casino will invite guests to escape into a world of excitement, from classic table games to state-of-the-art sports action, all accompanied by Puerto Rico's most vibrant new speakeasy cabaret lounge.

Bold Art Deco flair, jewel-toned finishes, and immersive entertainment spaces set the scene for a new era of gaming, sports , and unforgettable nights. The reimagined will invite guests to escape into a world of excitement, from classic table games to state-of-the-art sports action, all accompanied by Puerto Rico's most vibrant new speakeasy cabaret lounge. The Vault Speakeasy Cabaret: A sophisticated speakeasy with live cabaret performances tucked within the heart of the new casino , where golden age glamour meets luxury. The intimate space will offer carefully curated, handcrafted cocktails and a sultry ambiance.

El Yunque Spa Blends Island Rituals with Advanced Therapies for a New Era of Wellness

El Yunque Spa is a sanctuary of renewal inspired by Puerto Rico's natural beauty and healing traditions. This serene med spa blends the island's ancient wellness rituals with advanced therapeutic science to restore balance and awaken vitality. Experiences include the 3D Collagen Lift facial for radiant rejuvenation, Muscle Recovery and CBD Therapeutic Massages designed to release tension and restore mobility, and the Anti-Gravity Treatment Massage, a deeply restorative escape that melts away fatigue. Every scent, sound, and touch evokes the spirit of El Yunque - lush, grounding, and alive - inviting guests to reconnect with nature in its most luxurious form. New daily fitness programs will also connect movement with the natural beauty of Rio Mar.

Family Adventures Await

Families can embark on unforgettable island adventures with the debut of the resort's new Xplorers Club. Designed to spark curiosity and connection, the Xplorers Club offers a dynamic mix of adventure, exploration, fun, and education. Tailored programs for children, families, and groups blend learning with play and discovery, inspiring young travelers to explore Puerto Rico's natural wonders, culture, and creativity in engaging, hands-on ways.

Rates for December start at $399 per night, Book Here . The full resort transformation will be complete for December 17th, 2025, marking a new chapter in the story of Wyndham Grand Rio Mar - one rooted in the spirit, culture, and adventure of Puerto Rico.

For more information or to plan your stay, visit www.wyndhamriomar.com or call 787-888-6000.

Download high resolution images here .

About Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Rainforest Beach & Golf Resort Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Rainforest Beach & Golf Resort is nestled on 607 acres along a two-mile-long section of golden beach adjacent to the El Yunque National Rainforest and the Mameyes River. The lush resort features 10 dining venues; 100,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space; a 7,000-square-foot casino, sportsbook lounge, and cabaret; two world-class 18-hole golf courses; a 7,000 square foot spa and fitness center; multiple lounges and entertainment venues; international tennis and pickleball center; and five beachfront pools.

About LionGrove LionGrove is a leading hospitality investment firm whose professionals have a unique combination of investment and operational experience forged at some of the world's most prestigious private equity, investment banking, and hospitality companies. The LionGrove team brings together the tenacious investment focus of seasoned Wall Street professionals with the talented eye for creating great environments and a passion for the service of world-class hoteliers. LionGrove seeks to acquire and add value to its hotels and resorts located in ‌ strong markets in the United States and its territories. LionGrove and its affiliates have offices in San Juan and Miami.

SOURCE Wyndham Grand Rio Mar Rainforest Beach & Golf Resort