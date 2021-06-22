Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Presenting Today At The Jefferies 2021 Consumer Conference

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: WH) is presenting today at the Jefferies 2021 Consumer Conference. Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and chief executive officer, and Michele Allen, chief financial officer, will speak at 9:45 a.m. ET.

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.investor.wyndhamhotels.com. A replay will be available for 30 days.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 797,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 87 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com. The Company may use its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Disclosures of this nature will be included on the Company's website in the Investors section, which can currently be accessed at www.investor.wyndhamhotels.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor this section of the Company's website in addition to following the Company's press releases, filings submitted with the Securities and Exchange Commission and any public conference calls or webcasts.

