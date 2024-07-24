WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REPORTS STRONG SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Company Raises Full-Year 2024 EPS Outlook

Company Grows Development Pipeline by 7% and System Size by 4%

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) today announced results for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Highlights include:

Global RevPAR grew 2% in constant currency.

System-wide rooms grew 4% year-over-year.

Opened over 18,000 rooms globally, including over 7,000 in the U.S., which represented a year-over-year increase of 16%, and the first ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham.

Awarded 180 development contracts globally, including 96 contracts in the U.S., which represented an increase of 33% year-over-year.

Development pipeline grew 1% sequentially and 7% year-over-year to a record 245,000 rooms.

Ancillary revenues increased 6% compared to second quarter 2023.

Diluted earnings per share increased 30%, to $1.07 , and adjusted diluted EPS grew 22%, to $1.13 , or 12% on a comparable basis.

Net income was $86 million for the second quarter, a 23% increase over the prior-year quarter; adjusted net income was $91 million , a 14% increase over the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 13% compared with the prior-year quarter, to $178 million , or 6% on a comparable basis.

Returned $162 million to shareholders through $131 million of share repurchases and quarterly cash dividends of $0.38 per share.

Successfully completed the repricing of its Term Loan B Facility, reducing its interest rate by 60 basis points to SOFR plus 1.75%, and upsizing the facility by $400 million .

"The resilience and highly cash generative nature of our business model was once again on full display this quarter," said Geoff Ballotti, president and chief executive officer. "Amid a normalizing domestic RevPAR environment, we delivered strong adjusted EBITDA driven by net room and ancillary fee growth. We awarded 33% more hotel contracts domestically which grew our development pipeline to a record 245,000 rooms, and drove significant increases in our U.S, international and global royalty rates. Year-to-date, we've returned over $250 million to shareholders, representing 4% of our beginning market capitalization this year."

System Size and Development





Rooms



June 30, 2024

June 30, 2023

YOY

Change (bps) United States

499,400

495,100

90 International

385,500

356,400

820 Global

884,900

851,500

390

The Company's global system grew 4%, reflecting 1% growth in the U.S. and 8% internationally. As expected, these increases included 3% growth in the higher RevPAR midscale and above segments in the U.S., as well as strong growth in the Company's two highest international RevPAR regions, EMEA and Latin America, which grew 12% and 11%, respectively. The Company continued to improve its retention rate and remains solidly on track to achieve its net room growth outlook of 3 to 4% for the full year 2024.

On June 30, 2024, the Company's global development pipeline consisted of approximately 2,000 hotels and 245,000 rooms, representing another record-high level and a 7% year-over-year increase. Key highlights include:

5% growth in the U.S. and 9% internationally

16 th consecutive quarter of sequential pipeline growth

consecutive quarter of sequential pipeline growth Approximately 70% of the pipeline is in the midscale and above segments, which grew 4% year-over-year

Approximately 14% of the pipeline represents ECHO Suites Extended Stay by Wyndham.

Approximately 58% of the pipeline is international

Approximately 79% of the pipeline is new construction, of which approximately 35% has broken ground

During the second quarter of 2024, the Company awarded 180 new contracts, including 96 contracts in the U.S., which represented an increase of 33% year-over-year.

RevPAR





Second

Quarter 2024

YOY

Constant

Currency

% Change United States

$ 55.44

— % International

34.11

7 Global

45.99

2

Second quarter global RevPAR increased 2% in constant currency compared to 2023, reflecting flat growth in the U.S. and 7% growth internationally.

In the U.S., the Company's midscale and above segments grew RevPAR 2% year-over-year while RevPAR for its economy segment declined 2%. Overall, U.S. RevPAR results were driven by growth of 90 basis points in occupancy, partially offset by a decline of 50 basis points in ADR. Importantly, RevPAR growth in the U.S. accelerated during the second quarter, improving 520 basis points sequentially, including an improvement of 560 basis points for its U.S. economy brands.

Compared to 2019, which neutralizes the impact of COVID recovery timing, the Company grew RevPAR for its economy and midscale brands by 9% and 8%, respectively, while RevPAR for its upscale and above brands continued to lag 2019 by 2%.

Internationally, RevPAR for the Company's Latin America, EMEA and Canada regions collectively increased 15% due to both continued pricing power, with ADR up 13%, and occupancy growth of 2%. RevPAR for the Company's APAC region declined 12% primarily due to a difficult year-over-year comparison resulting from that region's COVID recovery timing in second quarter 2023. APAC occupancy declined 7% and ADR declined 5%.

Compared to 2019, which neutralizes the impact of COVID recovery timing, the Company more than doubled the RevPAR for its Latin America, EMEA and Canada regions, while RevPAR for its APAC region continued to lag 2019 by 11%.

Second Quarter Operating Results

Fee-related and other revenues were $366 million compared to $358 million in second quarter 2023, reflecting global net room growth of 4% and a 6% increase in ancillary revenue streams, partially offset by a $3 million decline in management fees, in part due to the exit of the Company's U.S. management business.

compared to in second quarter 2023, reflecting global net room growth of 4% and a 6% increase in ancillary revenue streams, partially offset by a decline in management fees, in part due to the exit of the Company's U.S. management business. The Company generated net income of $86 million compared to $70 million in second quarter 2023. The increase was primarily reflective of higher adjusted EBITDA, a benefit in connection with the reversal of a spin-off related matter and a lower effective tax rate, partially offset by higher interest expense and restructuring costs.

compared to in second quarter 2023. The increase was primarily reflective of higher adjusted EBITDA, a benefit in connection with the reversal of a spin-off related matter and a lower effective tax rate, partially offset by higher interest expense and restructuring costs. Adjusted EBITDA grew 13% to $178 million compared to $158 million in second quarter 2023. This increase included a $10 million favorable impact from marketing fund variability, excluding which adjusted EBITDA grew 6% primarily reflecting higher fee-related and other revenues, disciplined cost management given the recent RevPAR environment as well as a benefit from insurance recoveries.

compared to in second quarter 2023. This increase included a favorable impact from marketing fund variability, excluding which adjusted EBITDA grew 6% primarily reflecting higher fee-related and other revenues, disciplined cost management given the recent RevPAR environment as well as a benefit from insurance recoveries. Diluted earnings per share was $1.07 compared to $0.82 in second quarter 2023. This increase reflects higher net income and the benefit of a lower share count due to share repurchase activity.

compared to in second quarter 2023. This increase reflects higher net income and the benefit of a lower share count due to share repurchase activity. Adjusted diluted EPS grew 22% to $1.13 compared to $0.93 in second quarter 2023. This increase included $0.09 per share related to expected marketing fund variability (after estimated taxes). On a comparable basis, adjusted diluted EPS increased 12% year-over-year reflecting comparable adjusted EBITDA growth and the benefit of share repurchase activity partially offset by higher interest expense.

compared to in second quarter 2023. This increase included per share related to expected marketing fund variability (after estimated taxes). On a comparable basis, adjusted diluted EPS increased 12% year-over-year reflecting comparable adjusted EBITDA growth and the benefit of share repurchase activity partially offset by higher interest expense. During second quarter 2024, the Company's marketing fund expenses exceeded revenues by $5 million , in line with expectations; while in second quarter 2023, the Company's marketing fund expenses exceeded revenues by $15 million , resulting in $10 million of marketing fund variability. The Company continues to expect marketing fund revenues to equal expenses during full-year 2024.

Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the Company's non-GAAP adjusted measures for all reported periods appear in the tables to this press release.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company generated $1 million of net cash provided by operating activities (inclusive of $42 million of payments related to the Company's successful defense of a hostile takeover attempt) and generated adjusted free cash flow of $69 million in second quarter 2024. The Company ended the quarter with a cash balance of $70 million and approximately $820 million in total liquidity.

The Company's net debt leverage ratio was 3.5 times at June 30, 2024, the midpoint of the Company's 3 to 4 times stated target range.

In May 2024, the Company successfully repriced and upsized its outstanding Senior Secured Term Loan B Facility ("Prior Term Loan B"). The new Senior Secured Term Loan B Facility ("New Term Loan B") has an outstanding principal balance of $1.5 billion, which includes an upsize of $400 million. The facility has an interest rate of SOFR plus 1.75%, representing a 60 basis point reduction to the Prior Term Loan B.

Share Repurchases and Dividends

During the second quarter, the Company repurchased approximately 1.8 million shares of its common stock for $131 million. Year-to-date through June 30, the Company repurchased approximately 2.6 million shares of its common stock for $188 million.

The Company paid common stock dividends of $31 million, or $0.38 per share, during the second quarter 2024 and $63 million, or $0.76 per share, year-to-date.

Full-Year 2024 Outlook

The Company is refining its outlook as follows:





Updated Outlook

Prior Outlook Year-over-year rooms growth

3 - 4%

3 - 4% Year-over-year global RevPAR growth

Approx. flat

2 - 3% Fee-related and other revenues

$1.41 - $1.43 billion

$1.43 - $1.46 billion Adjusted EBITDA

$690 - $700 million

$690 - $700 million Adjusted net income

$338 - $348 million

$341 - $351 million Adjusted diluted EPS

$4.20 - $4.32

$4.18 - $4.30 Adjusted free cash flow conversion rate

~60%

~60%













NOTE: Outlook for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow conversion rate excludes all previous 2024 expenses and cash outlays associated with the Company's defense of an unsuccessful hostile takeover attempt.

The reduction in RevPAR and fee-related and other revenues reflects a more moderated RevPAR acceleration than previously anticipated. The reduction in adjusted net income represents an increase in interest expense due to the upsizing of the Company's term loan B. This impact was more than offset in adjusted diluted EPS by second quarter share repurchase activity.

Year-over-year growth rates for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS are not comparable due to full-year 2023 marketing fund revenues exceeding expenses by $9 million, which substantially completed the recovery of the $49 million support the Company provided to its owners during COVID. The Company continues to expect marketing fund revenues to equal expenses during full-year 2024 though seasonality of spend will affect the quarterly comparisons throughout the year.

More detailed projections are available in Table 8 of this press release. The Company is providing certain financial metrics only on a non-GAAP basis because, without unreasonable efforts, it is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all of the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.

Conference Call Information

Wyndham Hotels will hold a conference call with investors to discuss the Company's results and outlook on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Listeners can access the webcast live through the Company's website at https://investor.wyndhamhotels.com. The conference call may also be accessed by dialing 800 245-3047 and providing the passcode "Wyndham". Listeners are urged to call at least five minutes prior to the scheduled start time. An archive of this webcast will be available on the website beginning at noon ET on July 25, 2024. A telephone replay will be available for approximately ten days beginning at noon ET on July 25, 2024 at 800 757-4764.

Table 1 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS INCOME STATEMENT (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)

















Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net revenues













Royalties and franchise fees $ 144

$ 142

$ 260

$ 263 Marketing, reservation and loyalty 150

145

267

265 Management and other fees 2

5

5

8 License and other fees 31

29

57

53 Other 39

37

80

76 Fee-related and other revenues 366

358

669

665 Cost reimbursements 1

4

2

9 Net revenues 367

362

671

674















Expenses













Marketing, reservation and loyalty 155

160

285

284 Operating 17

23

36

43 General and administrative 32

31

60

61 Cost reimbursements 1

4

2

9 Depreciation and amortization 17

19

37

37 Transaction-related 5

4

46

4 Impairment —

—

12

— Restructuring 7

—

9

— Separation-related (12)

(2)

(11)

— Total expenses 222

239

476

438















Operating income 145

123

195

236 Interest expense, net 30

24

59

46 Early extinguishment of debt 3

3

3

3















Income before income taxes 112

96

133

187 Provision for income taxes 26

26

31

50 Net income $ 86

$ 70

$ 102

$ 137















Earnings per share













Basic $ 1.07

$ 0.82

$ 1.27

$ 1.59 Diluted 1.07

0.82

1.26

1.59















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic 80.4

85.3

80.7

85.9 Diluted 80.7

85.7

81.2

86.4

Table 2 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA BY SEGMENT





The reportable segment presented below represents our operating segment for which separate financial information is available and is utilized on a

regular basis by our chief operating decision maker to assess performance and allocate resources. In identifying our reportable segment, we also

consider the nature of services provided by our operating segment. Management evaluates the operating results of our reportable segment based

upon net revenues and adjusted EBITDA. We believe that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of performance for our segment which, when

considered with GAAP measures, allows a more complete understanding of our operating performance. We use this measure internally to assess

operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and to make day to day operating decisions, including in the

evaluation of selected compensation decisions. Our presentation of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by

other companies.

























First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full Year Hotel Franchising



















Net revenues



















2024 $ 305

$ 367

n/a

n/a

n/a

2023 313

362

$ 402

$ 321

$ 1,397

Adjusted EBITDA



















2024 $ 158

$ 195

n/a

n/a

n/a

2023 164

175

$ 215

$ 173

$ 727





















Corporate and Other



















Net revenues



















2024 $ —

$ —

n/a

n/a

n/a

2023 —

—

$ —

$ —

$ —

Adjusted EBITDA



















2024 $ (17)

$ (17)

n/a

n/a

n/a

2023 (17)

(17)

$ (15)

$ (19)

$ (68)





















Total Company



















Net revenues



















2024 $ 305

$ 367

n/a

n/a

n/a

2023 313

362

$ 402

$ 321

$ 1,397

Net income



















2024 $ 16

$ 86

n/a

n/a

n/a

2023 67

70

$ 103

$ 50

$ 289

Adjusted EBITDA



















2024 $ 141

$ 178

n/a

n/a

n/a

2023 147

158

$ 200

$ 154

$ 659













NOTE: Amounts may not add across due to rounding. See Table 7 for reconciliations of Total Company non-GAAP measures and Table 9 for definitions.

Table 3 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS CONDENSED CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)









Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023 Operating activities





Net income $ 102

$ 137 Depreciation and amortization 37

37 Payments related to hostile takeover defense (46)

— Payments of development advance notes, net (64)

(31) Working capital and other, net 48

33 Net cash provided by operating activities 77

176 Investing activities





Property and equipment additions (16)

(18) Loan advances, net (15)

(1) Net cash used in investing activities (31)

(19) Financing activities





Proceeds from long-term debt 1,703

1,138 Payments of long-term debt (1,477)

(1,149) Dividends to shareholders (63)

(61) Repurchases of common stock (186)

(164) Other, net (9)

(18) Net cash used in financing activities (32)

(254) Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (1)

(1) Net increase/(decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 13

(98) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 66

161 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 79

$ 63

Free Cash Flow:



























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 1

$ 83

$ 77

$ 176 Less: Property and equipment additions (7)

(9)

(16)

(18) Plus: Payments of development advance notes, net 33

18

64

31 Free cash flow 27

92

125

189 Plus: Adjusting items (a) 42

—

46

— Adjusted free cash flow $ 69

$ 92

$ 171

$ 189













(a) Represents payments related to the Company's defense of an unsuccessful hostile takeover attempt.

Table 4 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS BALANCE SHEET SUMMARY AND DEBT (In millions) (Unaudited)

















As of June 30, 2024

As of December 31, 2023 Assets









Cash and cash equivalents



$ 70

$ 66 Trade receivables, net



275

241 Property and equipment, net



81

88 Goodwill and intangible assets, net



3,089

3,104 Other current and non-current assets



636

534 Total assets



$ 4,151

$ 4,033











Liabilities and stockholders' equity









Total debt



$ 2,427

$ 2,201 Other current liabilities



437

422 Deferred income tax liabilities



326

325 Other non-current liabilities



338

339 Total liabilities



3,528

3,287 Total stockholders' equity



623

746 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity



$ 4,151

$ 4,033











Our outstanding debt was as follows:











Weighted Average

Interest Rate (a)

As of June 30, 2024

As of December 31, 2023 $750 million revolving credit facility (due April 2027) 7.2 %

$ —

$ 160 $400 million term loan A (due April 2027) 7.2 %

374

384 $1.5 billion term loan B (due May 2030) 4.3 %

1,521

1,123 $500 million 4.375% senior unsecured notes (due August 2028) 4.4 %

496

495 Finance leases 4.5 %

36

39 Total debt 5.0 %

2,427

2,201 Cash and cash equivalents



70

66 Net debt



$ 2,357

$ 2,135 Net debt leverage ratio



3.5x

3.2x













(a) Represents weighted average interest rates for the second quarter 2024, including the effects of hedging.

Our outstanding debt as of June 30, 2024 matures as follows:



Amount Within 1 year $ 44 Between 1 and 2 years 52 Between 2 and 3 years 344 Between 3 and 4 years 23 Between 4 and 5 years 519 Thereafter 1,445 Total $ 2,427

Table 5 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REVENUE DRIVERS





















Six Months Ended June 30,





2024

2023

Change

% Change



Beginning Room Count (January 1)

















United States 497,600

493,800

3,800

1 %



International 374,200

348,700

25,500

7



Global 871,800

842,500

29,300

3























Additions

















United States 14,400

12,500

1,900

15



International 16,800

15,500

1,300

8



Global 31,200

28,000

3,200

11























Deletions

















United States (12,600)

(11,200)

(1,400)

(13)



International (5,500)

(7,800)

2,300

29



Global (18,100)

(19,000)

900

5























Ending Room Count (June 30)

















United States 499,400

495,100

4,300

1



International 385,500

356,400

29,100

8



Global 884,900

851,500

33,400

4 %

























As of June 30,

FY 2023

Royalty

Contribution

2024

2023

Change

% Change

System Size

















United States

















Economy 227,800

231,600

(3,800)

(2 %)



Midscale and Above 271,600

263,500

8,100

3



Total United States 499,400

495,100

4,300

1 %

80 %



















International

















Greater China 175,900

164,600

11,300

7 %

3 Rest of Asia Pacific 36,400

32,600

3,800

12

2 Europe, the Middle East and Africa 90,100

80,600

9,500

12

7 Canada 39,800

39,500

300

1

5 Latin America 43,300

39,100

4,200

11

3 Total International 385,500

356,400

29,100

8 %

20 Global 884,900

851,500

33,400

4 %

100 %

Table 5 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS REVENUE DRIVERS













Three Months

Ended

June 30, 2024

Constant Currency

% Change (a)



Regional RevPAR Growth









United States









Economy $ 44.76

(2 %)



Midscale and Upper Midscale 62.64

2



Upscale and Above 108.70

—



Total United States $ 55.44

— %















International









Greater China $ 14.51

(17 %)



Rest of Asia Pacific 30.43

3



Europe, the Middle East and Africa 57.48

15



Canada 57.29

3



Latin America 48.42

37



Total International $ 34.11

7 %















Global $ 45.99

2 %

















Three Months Ended June 30,





2024

2023

% Change (b) Average Royalty Rate









United States 4.7 %

4.6 %

9 bps International 2.4 %

2.4 %

6 bps Global 4.0 %

3.9 %

4 bps













Six Months

Ended

June 30, 2024

Constant Currency % Change (a)



Regional RevPAR Growth









United States









Economy $ 38.84

(5 %)



Midscale and Upper Midscale 55.04

(1)



Upscale and Above 98.40

1



Total United States $ 48.54

(2 %)















International









Greater China $ 14.67

(5 %)



Rest of Asia Pacific 31.00

4



Europe, the Middle East and Africa 49.92

13



Canada 49.34

2



Latin America 50.41

39



Total International $ 31.76

10 %















Global $ 41.14

1 %

















Six Months Ended June 30,





2024

2023

% Change (b) Average Royalty Rate









United States 4.6 %

4.6 %

7 bps International 2.4 %

2.3 %

8 bps Global 3.9 %

3.9 %

1 bp













(a) International and global exclude the impact of currency exchange movements. (b) Amounts may not recalculate due to rounding.

Table 6 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS HISTORICAL REVPAR AND ROOMS













First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full

Year Total System























Global RevPAR























2024

$ 36.28

$ 45.99

n/a

n/a

n/a



2023

$ 37.20

46.47

$ 49.71

$ 38.90

$ 43.10



U.S. RevPAR























2024

$ 41.68

$ 55.44

n/a

n/a

n/a



2023

$ 43.84

55.26

$ 58.46

$ 44.06

$ 50.42



International RevPAR























2024

$ 29.38

$ 34.11

n/a

n/a

n/a



2023

$ 27.99

34.44

$ 38.05

$ 32.12

$ 33.21



Global Rooms























2024

876,300

884,900

n/a

n/a

n/a



2023

844,800

851,500

858,000

871,800

871,800



U.S. Rooms























2024

499,100

499,400

n/a

n/a

n/a



2023

494,400

495,100

495,700

497,600

497,600



International Rooms























2024

377,200

385,500

n/a

n/a

n/a



2023

350,400

356,400

362,300

374,200

374,200

Table 7 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In millions)



















The tables below reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of

particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments.

We believe that adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS financial measures provide useful information to investors about us

and our financial condition and results of operations because these measures are used by our management team to evaluate our operating

performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested

parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry. These measures also assist

our investors in evaluating our ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods,

by adjusting for certain items which may be recurring or non-recurring and which in our view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. We

also internally use these measures to assess our operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating

or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. These non-GAAP

reconciliation tables should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or

calculated in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.



















Reconciliation of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA:





First

Quarter

Second

Quarter

Third

Quarter

Fourth

Quarter

Full

Year 2024

















Net income $ 16

$ 86











Provision for income taxes 6

26











Depreciation and amortization 20

17











Interest expense, net 28

30











Early extinguishment of debt (a) —

3











Stock-based compensation 10

10











Development advance notes amortization 5

6











Restructuring costs (b) 3

7











Transaction-related (c) 41

5











Separation-related (d) —

(12)











Impairment (e) 12

—











Adjusted EBITDA $ 141

$ 178































2023

















Net income $ 67

$ 70

$ 103

$ 50

$ 289 Provision for income taxes 24

26

33

25

109 Depreciation and amortization 19

19

19

20

76 Interest expense, net 22

24

27

29

102 Early extinguishment of debt (a) —

3

—

—

3 Stock-based compensation 9

9

10

11

39 Development advance notes amortization 3

4

4

5

15 Transaction-related (c) —

4

1

5

11 Separation-related (d) 2

(2)

—

—

1 Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries (f) 1

1

3

9

14 Adjusted EBITDA $ 147

$ 158

$ 200

$ 154

$ 659













NOTE: Amounts may not add due to rounding. (a) Amount in 2024 and 2023 relates to non-cash charges associated with the Company's refinancing of its term loan B. (b) Represents charges associated with the Company's 2024 restructuring plan consisting primarily of employee related costs. (c) Represents costs related to corporate transactions, including the Company's defense of an unsuccessful hostile takeover attempt and the Company's repricing and upsizing of its term loan B. (d) Represents costs (income) associated with the Company's spin-off from Wyndham Worldwide. (e) Primarily represents an impairment of development advance notes as a result of the Company's evaluation of the recoverability of their carrying value. (f) Relates to the foreign currency impact from hyper-inflation, primarily in Argentina, which is reflected in operating expenses on the income statement.

Table 7 (continued) WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS (In millions, except per share data)















Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted EPS to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS:













Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Diluted EPS $ 1.07

$ 0.82

$ 1.26

$ 1.59















Net income $ 86

$ 70

$ 102

$ 137















Adjustments:













Transaction-related 5

4

46

4 Acquisition-related amortization expense (a) 6

7

13

14 Impairment —

—

12

— Restructuring costs 7

—

9

— Early extinguishment of debt 3

3

3

3 Separation-related (12)

(2)

(11)

— Foreign currency impact of highly inflationary countries —

1

—

3 Total adjustments before tax 9

13

72

24 Income tax provision (b) 4

3

19

6 Total adjustments after tax 5

10

53

18 Adjusted net income $ 91

$ 80

$ 155

$ 155 Adjustments - EPS impact 0.06

0.11

0.65

0.20 Adjusted diluted EPS $ 1.13

$ 0.93

$ 1.91

$ 1.79















Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 80.7

85.7

81.2

86.4













(a) Reflected in depreciation and amortization on the income statement. (b) Reflects the estimated tax effects of the adjustments.

Table 8 WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS 2024 OUTLOOK As of July 24, 2024 (In millions, except per share data)







2024 Outlook (a) Fee-related and other revenues $ 1,410 – 1,430 Adjusted EBITDA

690 – 700 Depreciation and amortization expense (b)

45 – 47 Development advance notes amortization expense

23 – 25 Stock-based compensation expense

41 – 43 Interest expense, net

125 – 127 Adjusted income before income taxes

450 – 464 Income tax expense (c)

113 – 116 Adjusted net income $ 338 – 348





Adjusted diluted EPS $ 4.20 – 4.32





Diluted shares (d)

80.6





Capital expenditures

Approx. $40 Development advance notes

Approx. $110





Adjusted free cash flow conversion rate

~60%





Year-over-Year Growth



Global RevPAR

Approx. flat Number of rooms

3% – 4%













NOTE: Outlook for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow conversion rate excludes all previous 2024 expenses and cash outlays associated with the Company's defense of an unsuccessful hostile takeover attempt. (a) Year-over-year growth rates for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS are not comparable due to full-year 2023 marketing fund revenues exceeding expenses by $9 million (before taxes), which substantially completed the recovery of the $49 million support the Company provided to its owners during COVID. (b) Excludes amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets of approximately $27 million. (c) Outlook assumes an effective tax rate of approximately 25%. (d) Excludes the impact of any share repurchases after June 30, 2024.

In determining adjusted EBITDA, interest expense, net, adjusted income before income taxes, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS and adjusted free cash flow conversion rate, we exclude certain items which are otherwise included in determining the comparable GAAP financial measures. We are providing these measures on a non-GAAP basis only because, without unreasonable efforts, we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the occurrence or amount of all the adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the forward-looking period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted. Based on past reported results, where one or more of these items have been applicable, such excluded items could be material, individually or in the aggregate, to the reported results.

Table 9

WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

DEFINITIONS

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted EPS: Represents net income and diluted earnings per share excluding acquisition-related amortization, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, separation-related items, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or debt-related), (gain)/loss on asset sales and foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries. The Company calculates the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated effective tax rate applicable to each adjustment.

Adjusted EBITDA: Represents net income excluding net interest expense, depreciation and amortization, early extinguishment of debt charges, impairment charges, restructuring and related charges, contract termination costs, separation-related items, transaction-related items (acquisition-, disposition-, or debt-related), (gain)/loss on asset sales, foreign currency impacts of highly inflationary countries, stock-based compensation expense, income taxes and development advance notes amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is a financial measure that is not recognized under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other measures of financial performance or liquidity derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. In addition, the Company's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.

Ancillary Revenues: Represents the summation of the license and other fees line item and other revenues line item per the income statement.

Average Daily Rate (ADR): Represents the average rate charged for renting a lodging room for one day.

Average Occupancy Rate: Represents the percentage of available rooms occupied during the period.

Comparable Basis: Represents a comparison eliminating the year-over-year variability of the Company's marketing funds.

Constant Currency: Represents a comparison eliminating the effects of foreign exchange rate fluctuations between periods (foreign currency translation) and the impact caused by any foreign exchange related activities (i.e., hedges, balance sheet remeasurements and/or adjustments).

Free Cash Flow: Reflects net cash provided by operating activities excluding development advances, less capital expenditures. The Company believes free cash flow to be a useful operating performance measure to it and investors. This measure helps the Company and investors evaluate its ability to generate cash beyond what is needed to fund capital expenditures, debt service and other obligations. Notwithstanding cash on hand and incremental borrowing capacity, free cash flow reflects the Company's ability to grow its business through investments and acquisitions, as well as its ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases or even to delever. Free cash flow is not a representation of how the Company will use excess cash. A limitation of using free cash flow versus the GAAP measure of net cash provided by operating activities as a means for evaluating Wyndham Hotels is that free cash flow does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the condensed consolidated statement of cash flows.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow: Represents free cash flow excluding payments related to the Company's defense of an unsuccessful hostile takeover attempt.

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion Rate: Represents the percentage of adjusted EBITDA that is converted to adjusted free cash flow and provides insights into how efficiently the Company is able to turn profits into cash available for use, such as for investments (including development advance notes), debt reduction, dividends or share repurchases.

Net Debt Leverage Ratio: Calculated by dividing total debt less cash and cash equivalents by trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA.

Number of Rooms: Represents the number of rooms at the end of the period which are (i) either under franchise and/or management agreements or Company-owned and (ii) properties under affiliation agreements for which the Company receives a fee for reservation and/or other services provided.

RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room and is calculated by multiplying average occupancy rate by ADR.

Royalty Rate: Represents the average royalty rate earned on the Company's franchised properties and is calculated by dividing total royalties, excluding the impact of amortization of development advance notes, by total room revenues.

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts