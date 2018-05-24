Wyndham Hotels Set Out to Engineer the Perfect Night's Sleep

47 million U.S. adults do not get a restorative night's sleep. For travelers, it's worse. Evidence shows jet lag, unfamiliar routine and the general stress of travel contribute to poor sleep and post-travel illness. A recent University of Texas study found disrupting sleep and impacting circadian rhythm – commonly caused by jet lag – not only leads to chronic fatigue and insomnia but also causes accelerated aging.

"It's simple: sleep is one of the most critical things we offer our guests," said Kate Ashton, senior vice president, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts. "Every traveler should be able to wake up ready to conquer the day, so we're engineering our entire guest room experience around rest – from wellness-focused environments and calming atmospheres to the simple comforts of a stylish space."

A New Sleep Experience

Wyndham is the first upscale hotel brand committed to offering guests the Stay Well experience at every hotel across its U.S. portfolio by 2019. Endorsed by Deepak Chopra, the evidence-based Stay Well rooms by Delos infuse wellness into the room with features that minimize the impact of travel on the body and enhance sleep.

"Travel is stressful on the mind and body, making the hotel room – the space we spend the most time in during our travels – a critical environment for our wellbeing," noted Dr. Deepak Chopra, founder of The Chopra Foundation and a Delos Advisory Board member. "By making wellness a priority in the makeup of every Wyndham hotel, the Stay Well experience is fundamentally changing the way we travel – for the better."

Stay Well rooms incorporate state-of-the-art wellness technologies to help improve indoor air quality, sleep patterns and physical comfort, as well as reduce exposure to germs and allergens. Wyndham Hotels and Resorts will offer a wellness experience leveraging the following features:

Designed for Dreaming

The move comes coupled with a complete redesign for the brand's interior by renowned designer Jeffrey Beers. By leveraging soothing blues and muted grays, balancing clean lines and soft curves, and centralizing the room around the bed, the room is designed to promote comfort.

"At JBI we always think first about the guest experience: how people feel when they enter a space," says Architect Jeffrey Beers, founder and CEO of Jeffrey Beers International (JBI). "We've designed with this in mind – how the room balances between clean, modern lines and soft curves. This balance creates a feeling of tranquility and invites you to breathe a sigh of relief when you close the door behind you."

The design is balanced around a gentle harmony of calming elements and chic innovation, combining Beers' architectural background with elegant artistry. Modern elements include magnetic charging stations by the bed and noise-reducing fabric panels, while design contributions like serene abstract wall art and carpet weaving both color and texture like ocean waves create an atmosphere of overall calm. They layout of the room itself, with the bed as its central focus, supplements its most important function: a space for sleep.

About Jeffrey Beers International

Jeffrey Beers International (JBI) is a full-service design studio with an award-winning portfolio of projects spanning a variety of categories. Combining an artist's sense of craft and exploration with a nuanced understanding of the client's vision, JBI's timeless approach to design creates vibrant spaces uniquely informed by the firm's strong foundation in hospitality.

Founded by Jeffrey Beers in 1986, JBI represents the culmination of its founder's rich artistic and cultural background, sophisticated urban sensibilities, and standout design skills. The result is a dynamic and diverse company whose team consists of architects, interior designers, painters, sculptors and graphic designers in order to bring a mix of unique perspectives to every project.

With a level of taste respected and called upon by notable developers including Silverstein Properties, El Ad Group and Extell Development, to projects with venerated hotel brands like One & Only and Hilton Hotel & Resorts, JBI consistently creates transportive, engaging venues. As the firm extends beyond restaurants, hotels and multifamily developments, it is leveraging this expertise to revolutionize other spheres of design as well.

About Wyndham Hotels and Resorts

Part of Wyndham Hotel Group, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, LLC, offers upscale hotel and resort accommodations at more than 100 properties throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, the Middle East, South East Asia, Australia and China. Most Wyndham® hotels are franchised by Wyndham Hotels and Resorts, LLC or its affiliates. Certain Wyndham hotels are owned or managed by an affiliate of Wyndham Hotel Group, LLC. Additional information and reservations for all Wyndham hotels are available by visiting www.wyndhamhotelgroup.com. Travelers have the opportunity to earn and redeem points through Wyndham Rewards®, the brand's guest loyalty program, which can be joined for free at www.wyndhamrewards.com. Wyndham Hotel Group is the world's largest hotel company based on number of hotels, encompassing nearly 8,400 hotels and approximately 723,000 rooms in 83 countries. Additional information is available at www.wyndhamworldwide.com. For more information about hotel franchising opportunities visit www.whgdevelopment.com.

