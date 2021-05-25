Wyndham Launches Days Inn by Wyndham Brand in Turkey

Located close to Maltepe's business district, several nearby recreational areas and with convenient access to Istanbul's city center, the 80-room hotel is slated to open later this summer as travel demand is expected to pick up. It will be complemented by the 176-room Days Hotel by Wyndham Istanbul Esenyurt, a new construction hotel that is part of a mixed-use development scheduled to open in the second part of the year.

Days Inn by Wyndham is one of the largest and most recognized economy hotel brands in the world, with a global portfolio of 1,600 properties.

The new additions are the latest in Wyndham's expansion in Turkey, where the company is the largest international hotel chain with 80 hotels across the country including cities, resorts and up-and-coming destinations, and a development pipeline of over 2,000 rooms, including five hotels expected to open this year.

Days Inn is the eighth hotel brand Wyndham has launched in Turkey, following the recent debut and expansion of the La Quinta brand in Istanbul, Giresun and Bodrum.

Dimitris Manikis, EMEA President, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: "Around the world, Days Inn is renowned for delivering a warm, reliable hospitality and guest experience. With many beautiful and diverse destinations that suit and inspire any type of travelers, Turkey has incredible potential for development. Launching new brands is a key part of our expansion strategy and growth commitment for Turkey, and we are thrilled to introduce Days Inn and bring even more accommodation options into this exciting country."

The newest additions in Turkey build on the Days Inn brand's growing presence across Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa (EMEA), including over 50 hotels across the UK, France, Germany, The Netherlands, India, Saudi Arabia, Senegal, Azerbaijan, Jordan. The brand is also set to debut in the UAE later this year, with the opening of Days Hotel by Wyndham Dubai Deira.

Details on the new hotels in Turkey include:

Days Hotel by Wyndham Istanbul Maltepe

Conveniently located on the Anatolian side of Istanbul, close to the city's business hubs and international airports, the Maltepe Park and Hilltown shopping centers, as well as the Tuzla Marina, Days Hotel by Wyndham Istanbul Maltepe is the perfect getaway for leisure as well as business travelers. The hotel is only a few minutes away from Gülsuyu metro station, connecting visitors with Istanbul's downtown and historic areas, including Kadikoy, Taksim and Sultanahmet districts. Days Hotel by Wyndham Istanbul Maltepe boasts comfortable and well-appointed guest rooms and a plethora of amenities such as a spa, steam room, sauna, a Turkish bath, fitness center, three restaurants, as well as a lobby lounge. The hotel also offers five meeting rooms, a ballroom and ample event space for up to 350 guests.

Days Hotel by Wyndham Istanbul Esenyurt

Situated in an up-and-coming area of Istanbul, near the TUYAP Exhibition and Conference Center, and three shopping centers, Days Hotel by Wyndham Istanbul Esenyurt is part of a new mixed-use development, appealing to both leisure and business travelers. The new hotel will boast modern rooms, an indoor swimming pool, spa and health club as well as a 250-seat rooftop restaurant, lobby lounge and additional access to leisure and food and beverage amenities of the mixed-use development. The hotel will also offer two meeting rooms and indoor parking.

Wyndham's hotel brands in Turkey include Ramada, Ramada Encore, La Quinta, TRYP, Wyndham, Wyndham Grand, Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham and now Days Inn.

Wyndham hotels in Turkey and around the world participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the world's most generous hotel rewards program with thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals worldwide. Designed for the everyday traveler, members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and may redeem points for a wide range of rewards, including free nights, gift cards, merchandise and more.

About Days Inn by Wyndham

With 1,600 locations across 23 countries, Days Inn by Wyndham is one of the largest, most well-recognized hotel brands in the world. Welcoming guests with a warm smile and a clean, inviting room, most locations offer fast, free Wi-Fi, swimming pool or fitness center and more. Whether it's small town or downtown, a trip with family or a getaway with friends, count on Days Inn by Wyndham for a great stay paired with a little extra sunshine along the way. Seize The Days and book your next stay at www.daysinn.com.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 797,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 87 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Contacts:

Silvia de Candia

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts EMEA

+44 796 63 88 208

[email protected]

Scott Carman

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc.

+1 (973) 753-6590

[email protected]

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamhotels.com

