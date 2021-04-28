Wyndham Releases 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, Highlighting Commitment to Operate in a Socially, Ethically and Environmentally Responsible Way

"As the world's largest hotel company, we have a unique opportunity to make a meaningful impact on the world while delivering on our mission to make hotel travel possible for all," said Geoffrey A. Ballotti, president and chief executive officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. "Now, more than ever, we must help ensure the future remains bright for travelers while we continue to build a culture in which all people feel welcomed and appreciated."

Community and COVID-19 Response

As a hospitality company, service and volunteering are part of Wyndham's culture. Team members and franchisees rallied during the pandemic to actively engage in their communities, generously giving time and resources to enhance the lives of others. The examples are numerous, and include:

The Wyndham Garden Dallas North in Texas , which offered 300 hotel rooms to first responders during the height of the pandemic.

, which offered 300 hotel rooms to first responders during the height of the pandemic. Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Niagara Falls, N.Y. , where the hotel owner and his family handcrafted more than 2,000 facemasks for the community when they were desperately needed.

, where the hotel owner and his family handcrafted more than 2,000 facemasks for the community when they were desperately needed. The Ramada Suites by Wyndham Remarkables Park Queenstown, New Zealand welcomed eight new babies when the nearest hospital had to relocate its maternity ward due to the pandemic.

Wyndham's owner-first mindset enabled the vast majority of franchisees – who are primarily small business owners – to keep their hotels open during the pandemic when people were traveling less. The company offered multiple fee waivers and extensions, access to hospital-grade cleaning and safety products at reduced prices when these items were difficult to source, and relaxed housekeeping requirements that helped reduce water and energy use. Whether hotels are welcoming leisure guests looking for an escape to national parks and beaches, or hosting everyday business travelers such as utility workers and construction crews, the company's "Count on Us" health and safety protocols continue to provide guests peace of mind when they stay with Wyndham.

Commitment to Sustainability

Wyndham is committed to operating sustainably in a way that provides outstanding experiences to those it serves. The company created the Wyndham Green Program, a five-level certification program that helps reduce a hotel's environmental footprint. The program includes a proprietary environmental management tool that tracks data to help hotels improve energy efficiency, reduce emissions, conserve water, and reduce waste. The company's work has been recognized through its participation in CDP's carbon disclosure climate change program, where Wyndham achieved the leadership band for sustainability performance and disclosure.

Our Focus on Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

Wyndham strives to maintain a culture of diversity, equity and inclusion across its organization. The company has increased senior leadership engagement in its Affinity Business Groups and continues to build on its robust Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training programs. For the third year in a row, the company received a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign's Equality Index, designating Wyndham as a best place to work as well as having been named by DiversityInc as a noteworthy company for its commitment to diversity and inclusion.

"We respect differences in people, ideas, and experiences, and we understand that we can only truly succeed by bringing together varying backgrounds and points of view. While we have been recognized for the progress we have made on our journey to date, we know we can – and will – continue to do more," said, Monica Melancon, chief human resource officer, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts prepared its ESG report in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, integrating the recommendations of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD). The company obtained third-party assurance over selected data disclosed in this report, as indicated by the 2020 Assurance Statement included in the report. All financial figures indicated in the report are in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise noted.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 8,900 hotels across nearly 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of approximately 796,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is also a leading provider of hotel management services. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers 86 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

