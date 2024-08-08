Wyndham Rewards Tees Up for 85th Annual Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield

Known for being one of the most fan-friendly stops on the PGA TOUR, this year's tournament sees Sedgefield turn into a tropical oasis while giving fans the chance to win one of hundreds of incredible prizes including gift cards, hotel nights, Club Wyndham Getaways and more. Plus, every day of official tournament play, two lucky fans—one on-site and one at home—will win one million Wyndham Rewards points.

"For nearly two-decades, the Wyndham Championship has been celebrated for being one of the most fan-friendly stops on the TOUR. This year—we're upping the ante with more prizes, more activities, and more fun. Whether you're a golf fanatic or just looking to get out and have fun with family and friends, the Wyndham Championship is the place to be."

- Leah Girma, Vice President, Wyndham Rewards

Vacation Vibes

Broadcasting on CBS, GOLF Channel, Paramount+ and PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+, this year's tournament transports fans to a tropical, vacation-themed oasis. Signature course elements like Club Wyndham Beach are back and joined by fan favorite spots like Margaritaville at the Wyndham, the Wyndham Rewards Earner® Card Lounge and the USO Patriots Outpost presented by Truist and Heroes Vacation Club.

New at the tournament this year is Wyndham Rewards Putter's Paradise. Show off your putting prowess as you wind your way through five challenging holes themed after your favorite vacation destinations. While there, register to win one of over a hundred daily prizes, including one million Wyndham Rewards points or score an instant-win prize like a Club Wyndham beach pass. Fans at the tournament can register to win directly at Putter's Paradise1 while fans at home can enter for their chance to win by visiting WyndhamRewards.com/Championship.2

Wyndham Championship Fore! Good

Creating positive impact in the community is a hallmark of the Wyndham Championship and Wyndham Championship Fore! Good, the tournament's signature philanthropic platform. Focused on youth, education and inclusivity, the platform helps give back to worthy causes in central North Carolina and beyond.

Once again this year, Wyndham Rewards will donate $25,000 to each of the Championship's signature backpack charities. In addition, Thursday through Sunday, should a PGA TOUR player make a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole, Wyndham Rewards will award one million points to the player and donate an additional one million points to the backpack charities.

Through the tournament's backpack program, Wyndham Rewards works with local organizations—Backpack Beginnings, Forsyth Backpacks, Out of the Garden Project and United Way of Greater High Point—to help feed children from low-income families around central North Carolina. Backpacks are packed with nutritionally-sound meals, which families take home every weekend. Just $5 can feed one child for a weekend while $150 can feed a child for a school year. Fans can join Wyndham in supporting these charities by donating at tournament merchandise and concession stands.

Celebrating First Tee - Central Carolina and the Greensboro Six

Earlier this week, Wyndham executives joined community leaders and members of First Tee – Central Carolina to unveil a new outdoor mural at Gillespie Golf Course honoring civil rights pioneers, The Greensboro Six.

Created by Brooklyn-based artist Vincent Ballentine, the mural elevates the story of The Greensboro Six—key players in the civil rights movement whose purposeful actions ultimately helped desegregate professional golf—while celebrating the positive impact that Gillespie, through First Tee, continues to have on the Greensboro community today.

In addition to unveiling the mural, Wyndham joined with the Tournament in making a supplemental donation of $200,000 in support of First Tee-Central Carolina, helping further the organization's mission of aiding children of all backgrounds build life skills through the game of golf. Since 2007, the collective efforts of Wyndham and the Tournament have helped to raise and donate millions to the organization.

Endless Travel Options, One Award-Winning Rewards Program

Proud title sponsor of the Wyndham Championship, Wyndham Rewards is the blue thread tying together some of the world's largest and most well-known travel companies and brands: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company and Club Wyndham, the flagship vacation ownership brand of Travel + Leisure Co.

Consistently recognized as the #1 hotel rewards program by both USA TODAY and US News & World Report, no matter where or how you travel, Wyndham Rewards EveryoneSM. Members earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and can redeem points towards free nights at tens of thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals around the world or a host of other rewards like tours, activities, gift cards, shopping and more.

The Wyndham Championship runs through Sunday, Aug. 11. Teachers, first responders and members of the military are invited to attend for free along with a guest after submitting proper registration. To learn more, purchase tickets or register for free tickets, please visit www.wyndhamchampionship.com.

1ON-SITE: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO PLAY OR WIN. Void where prohibited. The Wyndham Rewards® Championship On-Site Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years of age and age of majority (19 in Alabama and Nebraska, 21 in Mississippi) at time of entry & are in attendance at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, NC. Sweepstakes begins August 8, 2024 at 12:00 a.m. ET and ends August 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Entrants into this Sweepstakes are not eligible to enter, or win a prize in connection with, the 2024 WYNDHAM REWARDS® CHAMPIONSHIP AT HOME SWEEPSTAKES, or vice versa. Official rules are available here. Sponsor: Wyndham Hotel Group, LLC.

2AT HOME: NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO PLAY OR WIN. Void where prohibited. The Wyndham Rewards® Championship At Home Sweepstakes is open to legal residents of the fifty (50) United States and the District of Columbia who are at least 18 years of age and age of majority (19 in Alabama and Nebraska, 21 in Mississippi) at time of entry & are not in attendance at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, NC. Sweepstakes begins August 8, 2024 at 12:00 a.m. ET and ends August 11 at 11:59 p.m. ET. Entrants into this Sweepstakes are not eligible to enter, or win a prize in connection with, the 2024 WYNDHAM REWARDS® CHAMPIONSHIP ON-SITE SWEEPSTAKES, or vice versa. Official rules are available here. Sponsor: Wyndham Hotel Group, LLC.

About Wyndham Rewards

Proud title sponsor of the Wyndham Championship, Wyndham Rewards® is the blue thread tying together some of the world's largest and most well-known travel companies and brands: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world's largest hotel franchising company and Club Wyndham®, the flagship vacation ownership brand of Travel + Leisure Co. Recognized as the #1 hotel rewards program by both U.S. News and World Report and USA Today, members—approximately 110 million enrolled around the world—earn a guaranteed 1,000 points with every qualified stay and can redeem for free nights starting at just 7,500 points. With more than 60,000 hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally, no other hotel rewards program is more generous or offers more places to stay. Join for free at WyndhamRewards.com.

About the Wyndham Championship

Contested annually on the Donald Ross-designed course at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, N.C., the Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the seventh-oldest event on the PGA TOUR excluding the Majors. The tournament thanks title sponsor Wyndham Rewards and presenting sponsor Truist for their continued support. Additional tournament information is available at www.wyndhamchampionship.com and the tournament's social media channels, including the Wyndham Championship Facebook page, Twitter and Instagram.

