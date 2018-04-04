Wyndham Strengthens Trademark's U.S. Footprint with Latest Additions

Launched last year, Trademark is a collection of upper-midscale-and-above hotels with fiercely independent spirit and individuality. It's the first soft brand geared to independent hoteliers with landmark three- and four-star hotels designed for everyday travelers seeking unique accommodations. Globally, nearly 70 hotels currently don the Trademark banner.

"Trademark offers entrepreneurial hoteliers a unique opportunity to tap into a hospitality mega-network without sacrificing their hotels' distinct character and authenticity, which draws travelers through their doors," said Chip Ohlsson, executive vice president and Chief Development Officer, North America. "The surge of owners joining the Trademark family is testament to their desire to be part of something greater, as well as to Wyndham's steadfast commitment and track record of delivering for its owners."

Demand for soft-branded hotels continues gaining momentum in 2018. According to Smith Travel Research, last year's soft branded occupancies topped 66 to 70 percent – the highest in occupancies – compared to 62 to 67 percent for hard brands and 63 percent for independent properties.

The newest Trademark additions offer everything from downtown city escapes to mountain adventures, while delivering authentic experiences at affordable price points.

Ravel Hotel, A Trademark Collection Hotel , in Long Island City, N.Y. :

Guests discover the chic side of New York City's Queens borough at this 113-room hotel featuring a variety of al fresco experiences. Ravel's Penthouse 808, an eclectic indoor-outdoor rooftop restaurant and lounge, features Hawaiian- and Asian-inspired fare from executive Chef Seth Levine and breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline. Additionally, guests can sip on 15 draught beers and imaginative cocktails at the hotel's elevated beer garden sprawled across a welcoming green lawn, as well as take a dip in its Profundo pool club, opening in May 2018 .

Guests discover the chic side of Queens borough at this 113-room hotel featuring a variety of al fresco experiences. Ravel's Penthouse 808, an eclectic indoor-outdoor rooftop restaurant and lounge, features Hawaiian- and Asian-inspired fare from executive Chef and breathtaking views of the skyline. Additionally, guests can sip on 15 draught beers and imaginative cocktails at the hotel's elevated beer garden sprawled across a welcoming green lawn, as well as take a dip in its Profundo pool club, opening in . Lions Gate Hotel, A Trademark Collection Hotel, in Sacramento , Cali .:

Adorned with aero-inspired décor reflective of nearby McClellan Air Force Base in Sacramento , Lions Gate Hotel, A Trademark Collection Hotel, sits in the heart of McClellan Park. History meets luxury at this 112-room hotel with easy access to Old Sacramento, a 28-acre National Historic Landmark District, featuring museums, railroad excursions and Sacramento River boat tours.

.: Adorned with aero-inspired décor reflective of nearby McClellan Air Force Base in , Lions Gate Hotel, A Trademark Collection Hotel, sits in the heart of McClellan Park. History meets luxury at this 112-room hotel with easy access to Old Sacramento, a 28-acre National Historic Landmark District, featuring museums, railroad excursions and Sacramento River boat tours. Mulberry Life Inn & Suites, A Trademark Collection Hotel, in Moreno Valley , Cali .:

Soon to be "Xola, A Trademark Collection Hotel," this 140-room boutique hotel in California's Moreno Valley integrates wellness into every guest touchpoint – like soothing eucalyptus bed linens and allergen-free plush pillows.

.: Soon to be "Xola, A Trademark Collection Hotel," this 140-room boutique hotel in integrates wellness into every guest touchpoint – like soothing eucalyptus bed linens and allergen-free plush pillows. Aksarben Suites, A Trademark Collection Hotel, in Omaha, Neb. :

Boasting Omaha's most beautiful sunlit-atrium, the 186 all-suite boutique hotel flexes to host special events or business meetings up to 150 people. Visitors can explore the unique shops, galleries and restaurants of Omaha's Old Market district and sports fans can catch a University of Omaha team playing at TD Ameritrade Park of Baxter Arena.

Boasting most beautiful sunlit-atrium, the 186 all-suite boutique hotel flexes to host special events or business meetings up to 150 people. Visitors can explore the unique shops, galleries and restaurants of Old Market district and sports fans can catch a University of team playing at TD Ameritrade Park of Baxter Arena. Quail Hollow Resort, A Trademark Collection Hotel, in Painesville, Ohio :

Guests at this Ohio gem enjoy easy access to two championship golf courses, Ohio's growing wine region and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in downtown Cleveland . The resort's 21 versatile meeting rooms can host up to 80 conference guests or 350 banquet guests.

: Guests at this gem enjoy easy access to two championship golf courses, growing wine region and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in downtown . The resort's 21 versatile meeting rooms can host up to 80 conference guests or 350 banquet guests. The Bertram Inn & Conference Center, A Trademark Collection Hotel, in Aurora, Ohio :

Accommodating up to 1,500 guests for special events, this long-standing Ohio destination is Aurora's go-to hotel for guests hosting big occasions or simply enjoying the state's charming countryside.

: Accommodating up to 1,500 guests for special events, this long-standing destination is go-to hotel for guests hosting big occasions or simply enjoying the state's charming countryside. Zermatt Utah, A Trademark Collection Hotel, in Midway, Utah :

Guests breathe in pure-mountain air at this inviting village resort near Park City, Utah , featuring traditional, Swiss-style architecture and décor, 308 rooms and a multitude of recreational activities. This mountain oasis is near the area's top attractions including Utah Olympic Park, Park City ski slopes and blue-ribbon fly fishing.

Guests breathe in pure-mountain air at this inviting village resort near , featuring traditional, Swiss-style architecture and décor, 308 rooms and a multitude of recreational activities. This mountain oasis is near the area's top attractions including Utah Olympic Park, ski slopes and blue-ribbon fly fishing. Richmond Inn & Suites, A Trademark Collection Hotel, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana :

Close to downtown Baton Rouge and just an hour from New Orleans , Richmond Inn & Suites, this all-suite hotel is a prime location for business travelers seeking quick commutes. Designed for extended stay travelers, its 145-spacious suites feature separate living areas, fully-equipped kitchens and complimentary WiFi.

Close to downtown and just an hour from , Richmond Inn & Suites, this all-suite hotel is a prime location for business travelers seeking quick commutes. Designed for extended stay travelers, its 145-spacious suites feature separate living areas, fully-equipped kitchens and complimentary WiFi. A Trademark Collection Hotel in Burlington, Vermont :

Formerly the Italian Bove Restaurant on Pearl Street in Burlington, Vermont , the 70-year, family run business will be transformed into a 76-room Trademark hotel. Owned by Rick Bove Jr. , the hotel is planning to open in 2019.

Trademark hotels participate in Wyndham Rewards®, the simple-to-use, revolutionary loyalty program from Wyndham Hotel Group. Named a best hotel rewards program for the past three consecutive years by U.S. News and World Report, Wyndham Rewards offers members a generous points earning structure along with a flat, free night redemption rate—the first of its kind for a major rewards program. Learn more at www.wyndhamrewards.com.

About The Trademark Hotel Collection

Part of Wyndham Hotel Group, The Trademark Hotel Collection® is a portfolio of nearly 70 upper-midscale-and-above hotels across the U.S. and Europe, each with fiercely independent spirit and individuality. Launched in 2017, Trademark is the first soft brand geared to three- and four-star independent hotel owners and is designed for travelers seeking distinctive accommodations, yet lacking the budget for today's existing luxury soft-branded offerings. Reservations and information are available by visiting www.wyndhamhotels.com/trademark.

About Wyndham Hotel Group

Wyndham Hotel Group, the world's largest hotel company based on number of hotels, is one of three hospitality business units of Wyndham Worldwide. Driving the democratization of travel, Wyndham Hotel Group is elevating the experience of the everyday traveler. As both a leading hotel brand franchisor and hotel management services provider, the company's global network consists of approximately 8,400 hotels and over 728,200 rooms in 80 countries under the following brands: The Trademark Hotel Collection®, Dolce Hotels and Resorts®, Wyndham Grand®, Dazzler® Hotels, Esplendor® Boutique Hotels, Wyndham Hotels and Resorts®, Wyndham Garden® Hotels, TRYP by Wyndham®, Wingate by Wyndham®,Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham®, Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham®, Ramada®, Baymont Inn & Suites®, Days Inn®, Super 8®, Howard Johnson®, Travelodge® Knights Inn® and AmericInn®. The Wyndham Rewards® program, named a best hotel rewards program for the past three years by U.S. News and World Report, offers 55 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at more than 30,000 hotels, condos and homes globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wyndham-strengthens-trademarks-us-footprint-with-latest-additions-300623893.html

SOURCE Wyndham Hotel Group

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamworldwide.com

