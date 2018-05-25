Wyndham Vacation Ownership Leads ARDA Honorees, Earning 18 Awards Including Highest Hospitality Recognition

The ARDA Awards Program is committed to celebrating the best and brightest in the vacation ownership industry in categories including overall professional excellence, outstanding sales and marketing accomplishments, technology implementations, product design, communications and human resources.

The prestigious ACE Spirit of Hospitality Award was presented to Daryl Taketa, general manager of the WorldMark Windsor resort in Windsor, Calif. Taketa was honored with the highest recognition of excellence in hospitality for his leadership during the 2017 wildfires which devastated Northern California. During the worst of the firestorm, Taketa took care of ensuring WVO owners, guests and associates had a safe place to stay, despite not knowing if his own home survived the flames. He also managed his team's ability to accommodate weary firefighters and first responders, offering the resort as a safe place to rest and recharge in between dangerous shifts on the front lines of the fire.

"Our connection to our customers is often a lifelong relationship and our team is committed to changing people's lives in meaningful ways. Daryl and his team are exceptional ambassadors of our organization and our culture of service and I am so proud of their efforts to provide shelter, care and comfort under extraordinary circumstances," said Michael D. Brown, president and CEO of Wyndham Vacation Ownership. "Even with his own home in danger, Daryl was able to put the welfare of his owners, guests, and team members at the top of his priorities. It's what a great manager does every day, and we are so thankful to Daryl and everyone on his team at the WorldMark Windsor, who deserve this industry recognition."

WVO associates were also recognized for customer service, sales and marketing, communications, and human resources.

"All of the WVO ARDA award winners personify the Wyndham Count on Me! service culture of our global team," Brown continued. "As we move towards becoming Wyndham Destinations, the world's largest vacation ownership, exchange, and rentals company, these awards highlight the very best of our company and validate our position in the industry."

Below is the full list of all WVO award recipients:

ARDA Circle of Excellence Recognition

ACE Spirit of Hospitality Award: Daryl Taketa

Advertising, Promotion & Communications

Owner/Guest/Customer Engagement Campaign: Art of Vacation

Management & Administration

Sales Incentive or Recognition Program: Club Elite

Call Center Individual: Meagan Picard

Technology Project at Resort or Corporate Office: Trip and ION

Inventory Revenue Management Program: Digital Marketing Inventory Promotion

Owner/Customer Relations Administrative Support Professional: Judy House

Owner/Customer Relations Team Member: Dulce Garcia

Communications/Public Relations Team: Corporate Communications Team

Human Resources Team: Corporate Hurricane Response Team

Marketing & Sales

Marketing Management Executive: Mark Wilson

Sales Management Leader: Jason Barnhill

Salesperson: Corporate or Regional Director: Eric Ellis

Salesperson: In House: Simon Saliba

Salesperson: Specialty Sales: Michael Dunham

Sales Team: Specialist Presenter Team

Resort Design

Refurbishment: Unit: WorldMark Scottsdale

Amenities: Margaritaville St. Thomas-Hillside Pool

ARDA is the Washington D.C.-based professional association representing the vacation ownership and resort development industries.

About Wyndham Vacation Ownership

Wyndham Vacation Ownership, a member of the Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE: WYN) family of companies, is the world's largest vacation ownership business, as measured by the number of vacation ownership resorts, individual vacation ownership units and owners of vacation ownership interests. Wyndham Vacation Ownership develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests and provides consumer financing to owners through its seven primary consumer brands, CLUB WYNDHAM®, WorldMark® by Wyndham, CLUB WYNDHAM® ASIA, WorldMark South Pacific Club by Wyndham, Shell Vacations Club, Margaritaville Vacation Club® by Wyndham and WYNDHAM CLUB BRASILSM. As of December 31, 2017, we have developed or acquired 221 vacation ownership resorts in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America and the South Pacific that represent approximately 25,000 individual vacation ownership units and nearly 878,000 owners of vacation ownership interests. Wyndham Vacation Ownership is headquartered in Orlando, Fla., and is supported by more than 18,000 associates worldwide.

Web Resources:

Wyndham Vacation Ownership

WorldMark Windsor

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wyndham-vacation-ownership-leads-arda-honorees-earning-18-awards-including-highest-hospitality-recognition-300655209.html

SOURCE Wyndham Vacation Ownership

Related Links

http://www.wyndhamworldwide.com

