Wyndham Vacation Rentals Showcases Reasons To Plan A Fall Getaway To Florida And Alabama

Northwest Florida provides a quiet and peaceful backdrop for fall with its emerald-green waters and sugar-white sands. You'll find an array of events and festivals, plus plenty of family-friendly fun and entertainment including:

Mattie Kelly Concerts in the Village – Every Thursday evening in September and October, settle in for an evening of live music in a lush 52-acre park in the heart of Destin.

– Every Thursday evening in September and October, settle in for an evening of live music in a lush 52-acre park in the heart of Destin. Destin Seafood Festival – From October 5, 2018 – October 7, 2018 , enjoy fresh Gulf seafood, local art, live music, and family-friendly activities.

– From – , enjoy fresh Gulf seafood, local art, live music, and family-friendly activities. 70 th Annual Destin Fishing Rodeo – The entire month of October, cheer on champion anglers at the ultimate fishing tournament along Destin's harbor.

– The entire month of October, cheer on champion anglers at the ultimate fishing tournament along Destin's harbor. Boggy Bayou Mullet Festival –Visit Niceville, Florida from October 19, 2018 – October 21, 2018 , and enjoy national touring artists, homemade hand-crafts, carnival rides, games, and plenty of carnival food.

–Visit from – , and enjoy national touring artists, homemade hand-crafts, carnival rides, games, and plenty of carnival food. 31st Annual Thunderbird Intertribal Powwow – Set for November 2, 2018 – November 4, 2018 , this local celebration of Native American culture in Valparaiso, Florida invites everyone to experience and appreciate America's first culture with arts and crafts, dance, music and showmanship.

Book your fall vacation with ResortQuest by Wyndham Vacation Rentals by September 22, 2018, and save up to 20 percent off* on your accommodations when you stay two or more nights through November 2, 2018. Contact a reservation specialist at (855) 969-3216 or book online at www.wyndhamvacationrentals.com/promotion/come-relax-save using promo code SERENITY.

Food, Treats and Theme Parks in Orlando

Whether it's a trip for families, couples, groups or solo travelers, Orlando is a hot spot in the fall with events and attractions including:

Orlando's Magical Dining Month – Celebrate Orlando's culinary scene from August 24, 2018 – September 30, 2018 , when select restaurants will offer three-course, prix fixe dinners at a special rate.

– Celebrate Orlando's culinary scene from – , when select restaurants will offer three-course, prix fixe dinners at a special rate. LEGOLAND Brick or Treat – On weekends in October and on Halloween, this annual event features a treat trail full of candy and festive fun. Catch shows and festive LEGO models too.

– On weekends in October and on Halloween, this annual event features a treat trail full of candy and festive fun. Catch shows and festive LEGO models too. Ecotourism Adventures – The Orlando area is home to natural attractions like Shingle Creek Regional Park, a lushly forested park with extensive boardwalks amid cypress floodplains.

– The area is home to natural attractions like Shingle Creek Regional Park, a lushly forested park with extensive boardwalks amid cypress floodplains. Golf and Tennis – With fall a great time to get outdoors, Orlando is home to more than 150 golf courses and the United States Tennis Association National Campus.

Save 25 percent off* two nights or more in Orlando at two resorts managed by Wyndham Vacation Rentals Orlando: Bahama Bay Resort & Spa and Caribe Cove. Both properties offer two-and three-bedroom villas, loads of amenities and are conveniently located just minutes from the theme parks. Call (855) 421-2198 or book online at www.wyndhamvacationrentals.com/promotion/fall-love-orlando using promo code FALLINLOVE. Book by October 31, 2018 and travel by November 30, 2018 to enjoy this fall offer.

Food Festivals in Gulf Shores & Orange Beach

Fall is a delicious time to visit the Alabama Gulf Coast thanks to plenty of culinary events with many options for everyone in the family. Top area food festivals include:

The Wharf Uncorked Food & Wine Festival – From September 13, 2018 – September 15 , 2018, visit Orange Beach to see local vineyards and wine makers showcase selections from around the globe. Local chefs present wine and food pairings, and sommeliers are on hand to assist in developing your taste preferences.

– From – , 2018, visit to see local vineyards and wine makers showcase selections from around the globe. Local chefs present wine and food pairings, and sommeliers are on hand to assist in developing your taste preferences. 47 th Annual National Shrimp Festival – On October 11, 2018 – October 14, 2018 , this Gulf Coast favorite event promises delicious family fun. Celebrate fresh Gulf seafood while enjoying art, music and the beaches of Gulf Shores Alabama .

– On – , this Gulf Coast favorite event promises delicious family fun. Celebrate fresh Gulf seafood while enjoying art, music and the beaches of . The Hangout Oyster Cook-Off and Craft Beer Festival – Set for November 2, 2018 – November 5, 2018 , this weekend festival hits the beaches of Gulf Shores with local brews, tasty oyster samplings, and creative concoctions from top area chefs.

– Set for – , this weekend festival hits the beaches of with local brews, tasty oyster samplings, and creative concoctions from top area chefs. The World Food Championships – Held at The Wharf, November 7, 2018 – November 11, 2018 , the ultimate food fight returns to Orange Beach . With the event a true spectacle of culinary inspiration, foodies flock to watch the latest techniques and learn new recipes as the best go head-to-head for the top title.

Kaiser Realty by Wyndham Vacation Rentals welcomes guests to Gulf Shores & Orange Beach with One Free* Night This Fall (at select participating properties). The offer is valid on stays three nights or longer from August 30, 2018 through November 19, 2018 when booked before November 14, 2018. Book online at www.wyndhamvacationrentals.com/promotion/free-night-fall-2018 using promo code FREEFALL18 or call (866) 585-4395.

