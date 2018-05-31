Wyndham Worldwide Completes Acquisition Of La Quinta Holdings

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest hotel franchising company based on number of properties and will become an independent public company (NYSE: WH) when it is spun-off from Wyndham Worldwide after the market close on May 31. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts now operates a portfolio of 20 lodging brands with nearly 9,000 franchised hotels across more than 80 countries and six continents, and is a leading provider of hotel management services.

La Quinta's loyalty program, La Quinta Returns®, which includes approximately 15 million enrolled members, will be combined in the coming months with the award-winning Wyndham Rewards® program, which includes over 56 million enrolled members. As a result, La Quinta guests and franchisees will soon benefit from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' intense focus on product quality, state-of-the-art technology solutions and a loyalty program widely regarded as the most generous in the industry.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts funded the $1.95 billion acquisition of La Quinta with proceeds from its $500 million offering of 5.375% senior notes due 2026 completed in April and a $1.6 billion term loan due 2025 that closed in connection with the acquisition.

Prior to Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' acquisition of La Quinta's hotel franchising and hotel management business, La Quinta completed its spin-off of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG), a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns 316 La Quinta hotels.

ABOUT WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE

ABOUT WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS

