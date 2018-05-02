Wyndham Worldwide Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Net income from continuing operations in the first quarter of 2018 was $81 million compared with $127 million for the first quarter of 2017. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) from continuing operations were $0.80, versus $1.20 in the prior-year period. Net income from continuing operations was impacted by $53 million ($0.53 per diluted share) of after-tax separation- and transaction-related costs in first quarter 2018.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations was $134 million or $1.33 per diluted share, compared with $106 million or $1.01 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 32%, and 10% excluding the benefit of a reduced effective income tax rate. Adjusted results exclude separation costs and other items as detailed in Tables 7 and 8 of this press release. The growth in adjusted earnings primarily reflects higher revenues in all three of the Company's operating segments, hurricane-related insurance recoveries and lower taxes, partially offset by increased interest expense. Adjusted diluted EPS also reflects the benefit of the Company's share repurchase program.

"We've started the year with strong growth in our businesses," said Stephen P. Holmes, chairman and CEO. "Our teams delivered solid financial results while executing on several key strategic initiatives, including the pending sale of our European vacation rentals business, the planned spin-off of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts into a separate publicly traded company, and the pending acquisition of La Quinta's hotel franchising and hotel management business."

First quarter EBITDA from continuing operations was $221 million, compared with $237 million in the prior-year period, due to separation-related costs recorded in first quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations increased 10%, to $274 million, compared with $249 million in the first quarter of 2017. Results primarily reflect the growth in revenues as well as an approximately $5 million net benefit from hurricane-related impacts and insurance proceeds.

FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UNIT RESULTS

Hotel Group

Revenues increased 4% to $302 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with $289 million in first quarter 2017. Results reflect higher royalties and franchise fees as well as higher marketing, reservation and Wyndham Rewards revenues, which are generally offset in expenses.

EBITDA was $83 million in the first quarter, unchanged from the prior-year quarter, primarily due to $12 million of separation- and acquisition-related costs. Adjusted EBITDA was $98 million compared with $84 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 17%, primarily reflecting the growth in revenue and a net benefit of $6 million from hurricane-related insurance recoveries and costs.

First quarter domestic RevPAR increased 5.6% compared with first quarter 2017. Global RevPAR increased 7.0%, and 4.7% in constant currency.

As of March 31, 2018, the Company's hotel system consisted of over 8,300 properties and approximately 723,000 rooms, a 3% increase compared with a year earlier that includes almost 12,000 rooms the Company added with the acquisition of AmericInn in October 2017. The development pipeline increased to over 1,100 hotels and nearly 147,700 rooms, a 3% year-over-year room increase, of which 58% are international and 67% are new construction.

Destination Network

Revenues were $246 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with $243 million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 1%. The average number of members increased 1%, while exchange revenue per member declined 1%.

EBITDA was $66 million compared with $75 million in the first quarter of 2017, reflecting $11 million of separation costs. Adjusted EBITDA was $77 million compared with $75 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 3%, primarily reflecting hurricane-related insurance recoveries and cost savings.

This segment no longer includes the Company's European vacation rentals business, which is classified as a discontinued operation.

Vacation Ownership

Revenues were $661 million in the first quarter of 2018, compared with $639 million in the first quarter of 2017, an increase of 3%. The increase reflects 6% growth in both gross vacation ownership interest (VOI) sales and consumer financing revenues, partially offset by a higher provision for loan losses. Tour flow increased 8% and sales volume per guest (VPG) declined 2%, driven by increased tours to new owners. New owner sales volume increased 19% year-over-year.

EBITDA was $124 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared with $117 million in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $129 million compared with $122 million in the prior-year quarter, an increase of 6%. Results primarily reflect the growth in revenues.

OTHER ITEMS

Upcoming Separation – As previously announced, the Company plans to separate into two publicly traded hospitality companies through the spin-off of the Company's Hotel Group business to shareholders. In the spin-off, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will become an independent hotel franchising and hotel management company whose common stock is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "WH." In conjunction with the spin-off, Wyndham Worldwide will change its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and will be primarily comprised of Wyndham's Vacation Ownership and Destination Network operations, making it the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company. Wyndham Destinations' stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "WYND." The separation process has been proceeding as planned, and the Company expects to complete the spin-off this quarter.

As previously announced, the Company plans to separate into two publicly traded hospitality companies through the spin-off of the Company's Hotel Group business to shareholders. In the spin-off, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will become an independent hotel franchising and hotel management company whose common stock is expected to trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "WH." In conjunction with the spin-off, Wyndham Worldwide will change its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. and will be primarily comprised of Wyndham's Vacation Ownership and Destination Network operations, making it the world's largest vacation ownership and exchange company. Wyndham Destinations' stock will trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker "WYND." The separation process has been proceeding as planned, and the Company expects to complete the spin-off this quarter. Sale of European Vacation Rentals Business – In the first quarter, the Company agreed to sell its European vacation rentals business to an affiliate of Platinum Equity for approximately $1.3 billion in cash. This transaction is expected to be completed this quarter.

La Quinta Acquisition – As previously announced, the Company has agreed to purchase La Quinta Holdings' hotel franchising and hotel management operations for $1.95 billion in cash. The acquisition will add approximately 900 managed and/or franchised hotels to our Hotel Group's portfolio and is expected to close this quarter. In preparation for the La Quinta acquisition and the spin-off, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts issued $500 million of senior unsecured notes due 2026 and arranged for commitments from lenders for a $1.6 billion senior secured term loan facility. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has also arranged a $750 million senior secured revolving credit facility, which it expects to be undrawn at the time of spin-off and acquisition of La Quinta.

Share Repurchases – The Company repurchased 0.6 million shares of common stock for $75 million during the first quarter of 2018 at an average price of $115.91 . From April 1 through May 1, 2018 , the Company repurchased an additional 0.2 million shares for $22 million .

Sale of Knights Inn – In April, the Company agreed to sell its Knights Inn franchise brand, consisting of approximately 350 franchised hotels with 21,000 rooms, to Red Lion Hotels for approximately $27 million in cash. The transaction is expected to close this quarter.

In April, the Company agreed to sell its Knights Inn franchise brand, consisting of approximately 350 franchised hotels with 21,000 rooms, to Red Lion Hotels for approximately in cash. The transaction is expected to close this quarter. New Revenue Recognition Standard – In the first quarter, the Company adopted the new U.S. GAAP revenue recognition standard, as required. This new standard reduced previously reported first quarter 2017 revenues and adjusted EBITDA by $14 million and $3 million , respectively, and reduced first quarter 2018 revenues and adjusted EBITDA by $16 million and $3 million , respectively.

OUTLOOK

Note to Editors: The Company has classified its European vacation rentals business, which it has agreed to sell, as a discontinued operation; its results are therefore excluded from the outlook below. In addition, the outlook excludes possible future share repurchases. Analysts' estimates may include projections of the European vacation rentals business and/or include projected share repurchases, and may not have been adjusted to reflect the impact of the new U.S. GAAP revenue recognition standard. These factors may result in discrepancies between the Company's projections and database consensus forecasts.

The Company's outlook for 2018 adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations is unchanged from the outlook it provided in February. The Company projects the following results for full-year 2018:

Revenues of $5.195 billion to $5.335 billion , an increase of 4% to 7%. The change from the Company's prior projection is entirely due to the impact of the new revenue recognition standard, which did not affect projected year-over-year revenue growth calculated on a comparable basis

to , an increase of 4% to 7%. The change from the Company's prior projection is entirely due to the impact of the new revenue recognition standard, which did not affect projected year-over-year revenue growth calculated on a comparable basis An effective tax rate applicable to adjusted pretax earnings of approximately 25%.

Adjusted net income from continuing operations of $702 million to $717 million , an increase of 25% to 28%, approximately 19 points of which is due to a lower effective tax rate.

to , an increase of 25% to 28%, approximately 19 points of which is due to a lower effective tax rate. Adjusted EBITDA of $1.330 billion to $1.355 billion , which represents year-over-year growth of 7% to 9% and is comprised of:

to , which represents year-over-year growth of 7% to 9% and is comprised of: Hotel Group adjusted EBITDA of $445 million to $455 million

to

Destination Network adjusted EBITDA of $265 million to $275 million

to

Vacation Ownership adjusted EBITDA of $735 million to $750 million

to Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $6.96 to $7.11 , which is an increase of 28% to 31% and is based on a diluted share count of 100.8 million.

These projections exclude the impact of the La Quinta acquisition and the financing thereof, exclude any impact from our European vacation rentals business, which is treated as a discontinued operation, and exclude costs associated with the Company's planned separation into two separate publicly traded companies. Projections now reflect the required change in revenue recognition accounting. See Table 12 for detailed projections. In addition, we are publishing two presentations on our website (http://investor.wyndhamworldwide.com) with additional information on our projections for the two separate companies post-spin.

In determining adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS, the Company excludes certain items which are otherwise included in determining the comparable GAAP financial measures. A description of the adjustments that have been applicable for the reported periods in determining adjusted net income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS are reflected in Tables 7 and 8 of this press release. The Company is providing an outlook for net income, EBITDA and EPS only on a non-GAAP basis because the Company is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the totality or ultimate outcome or occurrence of these adjustments or other potential adjustments that may arise in the future during the outlook period, which can be dependent on future events that may not be reliably predicted.

CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation will hold a conference call with investors to discuss the Company's results and outlook on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at 8:30 a.m. ET. Listeners can access the webcast live through the Company's website at http://www.wyndhamworldwide.com/investors/. The conference call may also be accessed by calling 877-876-9177 and providing the passcode WYNDHAM. Listeners are urged to call at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. An archive of this webcast will be available on the website for approximately 90 days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on May 2, 2018. A telephone replay will be available for approximately 10 days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on May 2, 2018 at 800-374-1375.

PRESENTATION OF FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Financial information discussed in this press release includes non-GAAP measures, which include or exclude certain items. These non-GAAP measures differ from reported GAAP results and are intended to illustrate what management believes are relevant period-over-period comparisons and are helpful to investors as an additional tool for further understanding and assessing the Company's ongoing operating performance. Exclusion of items in the Company's non-GAAP presentation should not be considered an inference that these items are unusual, infrequent or non-recurring. Full reconciliations of GAAP results to the comparable non-GAAP measures for the reported periods appear in the financial tables section of this release.

ABOUT WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE: WYN) is one of the largest global hospitality companies, providing travelers with access to a collection of trusted hospitality brands in hotels, vacation ownership, and unique accommodations including vacation exchange and managed vacation rentals. With a collective inventory of over 22,000 places to stay across 110 countries on six continents, Wyndham Worldwide and its 39,000 associates welcome people to experience travel the way they want. This is enhanced by Wyndham Rewards®, the Company's award-winning guest loyalty program across its businesses, which is making it simpler for members to earn more rewards and redeem their points faster. For more information, please visit www.wyndhamworldwide.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are those that convey management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time Wyndham Worldwide makes the statements and may be identified by terminology such as "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "goal," "future," "outlook," "guidance," "target," "projection," "estimate" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Wyndham Worldwide or the post-spin companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements related to the Company's revenues, earnings, taxes, cash flow and related financial and operating measures, dividends, share repurchases, acquisitions, dispositions and expectations with respect to the spin-off and related transactions, as well as the post-spin companies' future operating, financial and business performance.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include general economic conditions, the performance of the financial and credit markets, the economic environment for the hospitality industry, the impact of war, terrorist activity or political strife, operating risks associated with the hotel, vacation exchange and rentals and vacation ownership businesses, differences between the actual impact of recently enacted corporate tax reform and our current expectations, uncertainties that may delay or negatively impact the spin-off or cause the spin-off to not occur at all, uncertainties related to the post-spin companies' ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the spin-off, uncertainties related to Wyndham Worldwide's ability to successfully complete the spin-off on a tax-free basis within the expected time frame or at all, unanticipated developments that delay or otherwise negatively affect the spin-off, uncertainties related to Wyndham Worldwide's ability to obtain financing for the two companies or the terms of such financing, unanticipated developments related to the impact of the spin-off on our relationships with our customers, suppliers, employees and others with whom we have relationships, unanticipated developments resulting from possible disruption to our operations resulting from the proposed spin-off, the potential impact of the spin-off and related transactions on Wyndham Worldwide's credit rating, uncertainties relating to Wyndham Worldwide's planned sale of its European vacation rentals business and the outcome and timing of that process, uncertainties relating to Wyndham Worldwide's pending acquisition of La Quinta Holdings' hotel franchising and hotel management operations and the outcome and timing of that process, the timing and amount of future share repurchases and dividends, as well as those factors described in Wyndham Worldwide's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 16, 2018. Except for Wyndham Worldwide's ongoing obligations to disclose material information under the federal securities laws, it undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Wyndham Worldwide Corporation Earnings Release Schedules Quarter One - March 31, 2018 Table of Contents





Table No.



Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) 1



Operating Results of Reportable Segments 2



Operating Statistics 3



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows and Reconciliation of Free Cash Flows (Unaudited) 4



Revenue Detail by Reportable Segment 5



Brand System Details 6



Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income and EPS 7



Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA by Reportable Segment 8



Non-GAAP Financial Data for Continuing and Discontinued Operations 9



Non-GAAP Reconciliation for Discontinued Operations 10



Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Gross VOI Sales 11



Non-GAAP Reconciliation of 2018 Outlook 12



Schedule of Summarized Balance Sheet Information 13





Table 1 Wyndham Worldwide Corporation CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)









Three Months Ended







March 31,







2018

2017 Net revenues













Service and membership fees

$ 487

$ 476

Vacation ownership interest sales



358



350

Franchise fees



151



140

Consumer financing



118



111

Other





76



77 Net revenues



1,190



1,154

















Expenses















Operating



513



506

Cost of vacation ownership interests



31



36

Consumer financing interest



19



18

Marketing and reservation



188



174

General and administrative



173



172

Separation-related



51



-

Impairment



-



5

Restructuring



-



7

Depreciation and amortization



56



51 Total expenses



1,031



969

















Operating income



159



185 Other income, net



(6)



(1) Interest expense



45



34 Interest income



(1)



(1)

















Income before income taxes



121



153 Provision for income taxes



40



26 Income from continuing operations



81



127 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes



(47)



(37)

















Net income



$ 34

$ 90

















Basic earnings per share













Continuing operations

$ 0.81

$ 1.21

Discontinued operations



(0.47)



(0.35)







$ 0.34

$ 0.86

















Diluted earnings per share













Continuing operations

$ 0.80

$ 1.20

Discontinued operations



(0.46)



(0.35)







$ 0.34

$ 0.85

















Weighted average shares outstanding













Basic





100



105

Diluted



101



106

Table 2 Wyndham Worldwide Corporation

OPERATING RESULTS OF REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

(In millions)

In addition to other measures, management evaluates the operating results of each of its reportable segments based upon net revenues and "EBITDA", which is defined as net income before depreciation and amortization, interest expense (excluding consumer financing interest), early extinguishment of debt, interest income (excluding consumer financing revenues) and income taxes, each of which is presented on the Company's Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company also uses adjusted EBITDA as a financial measure of its operating performance. The Company believes that EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are useful measures of assessing performance of the Company and for the Company's segments which, when considered with GAAP measures, give a more complete understanding of its operating performance and assist its investors in evaluating its ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods, by adjusting for certain items which may be recurring or nonrecurring and which in the Company's view do not necessarily reflect ongoing operating performance. The Company also internally uses these measures to assess its operating performance, both in absolute terms and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. The Company's presentation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly-titled measures used by other companies.

The following tables summarize net revenues and EBITDA for the Company's reportable segments, as well as reconcile Net Income to EBITDA for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017:







Three Months Ended March 31,





2018

2017





Net Revenues

EBITDA

Net Revenues

EBITDA Hotel Group $ 302

$ 83

$ 289

$ 83 Destination Network

246



66



243



75 Vacation Ownership

661



124



639



117 Total Reportable Segments

1,209



273



1,171



275 Corporate and Other (a)

(19)



(52)



(17)



(38) Total Company $ 1,190

$ 221

$ 1,154

$ 237



























Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA





























































Three Months Ended March 31,











2018







2017 Net income







$ 34







$ 90 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes







47









37 Provision for income taxes







40









26 Depreciation and amortization







56









51 Interest expense







45









34 Interest income







(1)









(1) EBITDA







$ 221







$ 237



The following tables summarize net revenues and adjusted EBITDA for the Company's reportable segments for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017 (for a description of adjustments and reconciliation by segment, see Table 8):









Three Months Ended March 31,





2018

2017









Adjusted





Adjusted





Net Revenues

EBITDA

Net Revenues

EBITDA Hotel Group $ 302

$ 98

$ 289

$ 84 Destination Network

246



77



243



75 Vacation Ownership

661



129



639



122 Total Reportable Segments

1,209



304



1,171



281 Corporate and Other (a)

(19)



(30)



(17)



(32) Total Company $ 1,190

$ 274

$ 1,154

$ 249

Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding. (a) Includes the elimination of transactions between segments.

Table 3 (1 of 2) Wyndham Worldwide Corporation OPERATING STATISTICS

The following operating statistics are the drivers of the Company's revenues and therefore provide an enhanced understanding of the Company's businesses:













Year

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full Year Hotel Group(a)























Number of Rooms 2018

723,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A



2017

699,800

705,700

708,500

728,200

728,200



2016

679,100

683,300

689,800

697,600

697,600



























RevPAR 2018 $ 33.95

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A



2017 $ 31.73 $ 39.43 $ 44.36 $ 34.88 $ 37.63



2016 $ 31.59 $ 39.10 $ 43.04 $ 32.92 $ 36.67

























Destination Network(a)























Average Number of Members (in 000s) 2018

3,852

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A



2017

3,817

3,791

3,792

3,796

3,799



2016

3,841

3,857

3,868

3,843

3,852



























Exchange Revenue Per Member 2018 $ 194.70

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A



2017 $ 195.84 $ 174.12 $ 172.43 $ 164.45 $ 176.74



2016 $ 193.06 $ 170.48 $ 169.18 $ 157.56 $ 172.56

























Vacation Ownership (a)























Gross Vacation Ownership Interest (VOI) Sales (in 000s) (b) 2018 $ 465,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A



2017 $ 438,000 $ 562,000 $ 600,000 $ 538,000 $ 2,139,000



2016 $ 427,000 $ 517,000 $ 563,000 $ 501,000 $ 2,007,000



























Tours (in 000s) 2018

190

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A



2017

176

235

247

210

869



2016

179

213

230

197

819



























Volume Per Guest (VPG) 2018 $ 2,303

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A



2017 $ 2,354 $ 2,302 $ 2,299 $ 2,438 $ 2,345



2016 $ 2,244 $ 2,328 $ 2,320 $ 2,399 $ 2,324

Note: Full year amounts may not add across due to rounding. (a) Includes the impact of acquisitions from the acquisition dates forward. (b) Includes Gross VOI sales under the Company's Wyndham Asset Affiliate Model (WAAM) Just-in-Time. (See Table 11 for a reconciliation of Gross VOI sales to vacation ownership interest sales).











ADDITIONAL DATA





























































Year

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Full Year Hotel Group























Number of Properties 2018

8,340

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A



2017

8,080

8,140

8,150

8,420

8,420



2016

7,830

7,880

7,930

8,040

8,040

























Vacation Ownership























Provision for Loan Losses (in 000s) (c) 2018 $ 92,000

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A



2017 $ 85,000 $ 110,000 $ 123,000 $ 101,000 $ 420,000



2016 $ 63,000 $ 90,000 $ 104,000 $ 86,000 $ 342,000

Note: Full year amounts may not add across due to rounding. (c) Represents provision for estimated losses on vacation ownership contract receivables originated during the period, which is recorded as a contra revenue to vacation ownership interest sales on the Consolidated Statements of Income.

Table 3

(2 of 2) Wyndham Worldwide Corporation OPERATING STATISTICS

GLOSSARY OF TERMS

Hotel Group

Number of Rooms: Represents the number of rooms at hotel group properties at the end of the period which are either (i) under franchise and/or management agreements, or company owned and (ii) properties under affiliation agreements for which the Company receives a fee for reservation and/or other services provided.

Average Occupancy Rate: Represents the percentage of available rooms occupied during the period.

Average Daily Rate (ADR): Represents the average rate charged for renting a lodging room for one day.

RevPAR: Represents revenue per available room and is calculated by multiplying average occupancy rate by ADR. Comparable RevPAR represents RevPAR of hotels which are included in both periods.

Destination Network

Average Number of Members: Represents members in the Company's vacation exchange programs who paid annual membership dues as of the end of the period or who are within the allowed grace period. For additional fees, such participants are entitled to exchange intervals for intervals at other properties affiliated with the Company's vacation exchange business. In addition, certain participants may exchange intervals for other leisure-related services and products.

Exchange Revenue Per Member: Represents total annualized revenues generated from fees associated with memberships, exchange transactions, member-related rentals and other servicing for the period divided by the average number of vacation exchange members during the period.

Vacation Ownership

Gross Vacation Ownership Interest Sales: Represents sales of vacation ownership interest (VOIs), including WAAM sales, before the net effect of percentage-of-completion accounting and loan loss provisions. The Company believes gross VOI sales provide an enhanced understanding of the performance of its vacation ownership business because it directly measures the sales volume of this business during a given reporting period. See Table 11 for a reconciliation of Gross VOI sales to vacation ownership interest sales.

Tours: Represents the number of tours taken by guests in the Company's efforts to sell VOIs.

Volume per Guest (VPG): Represents Gross VOI sales (excluding tele-sales upgrades, which are non-tour upgrade sales) divided by the number of tours. The Company has excluded non-tour upgrade sales in the calculation of VPG because non-tour upgrade sales are generated by a different marketing channel. See Table 11 for a detail of tele-sales upgrades for 2016-2018.

General

Constant Currency: Represents a comparison eliminating the effects of foreign exchange rate fluctuations between periods (foreign currency translation).

Currency-Neutral: Represents a comparison eliminating the effects of foreign exchange rate fluctuations between periods (foreign currency translation) and the impact caused by any foreign exchange related activities (i.e., hedges, balance sheet remeasurements and/or adjustments).

Table 4 Wyndham Worldwide Corporation CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)































Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows:

















Three Months Ended March 31,





2018

2017















Net cash provided by operating activities - Continuing Operations

$ 1

$ 123 Net cash provided by operating activities - Discontinued Operations



132



115 Net cash provided by operating activities



133



238















Net cash used in investing activities - Continuing Operations



(22)



(30) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities - Discontinued Operations



(8)



9 Net cash used in investing activities



(30)



(21)















Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities - Continuing Operations



75



(114) Net cash used in financing activities - Discontinued Operations



(6)



(9) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



69



(123)















Effect of changes in exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents



1



3















Net increase in cash and cash equivalents

$ 173

$ 97

Free Cash Flow:

The Company defines free cash flow to be net cash provided by operating activities less property and equipment additions which the Company also refers to as capital expenditures. The Company believes free cash flow to be a useful operating performance measure to evaluate the ability of its operations to generate cash for uses other than capital expenditures and, after debt service and other obligations, its ability to grow its business through acquisitions, development advances and equity investments, as well as its ability to return cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases. A limitation of using free cash flow versus the GAAP measures of net cash provided by operating activities, net cash used in investing activities and net cash used in financing activities as a means for evaluating Wyndham Worldwide is that free cash flow does not represent the total cash movement for the period as detailed in the consolidated statement of cash flows.

The following table provides more details on the GAAP financial measure that is most directly comparable to the non-GAAP financial measure and the related reconciliation between these financial measures:









Three Months Ended March 31,





2018

2017 Net cash provided by operating activities - Continuing Operations

$ 1

$ 123 Less: Property and equipment additions - Continuing Operations



(28)



(28) Free cash flow - Continuing Operations

$ (27)

$ 95















Net cash provided by operating activities - Discontinued Operations

$ 132

$ 115 Less: Property and equipment additions - Discontinued Operations



(6)



(7) Free cash flow - Discontinued Operations

$ 126

$ 108















Total free cash flow

$ 99

$ 203

Table 5

(1 of 2) Wyndham Worldwide Corporation REVENUE DETAIL BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT (In millions)









2018









Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year Hotel Group























Royalties and Franchise Fees

$ 84

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Marketing, Reservation and Wyndham Rewards Revenues (a)



83

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Hotel Management Reimbursable Revenues (b)



66

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Intersegment Trademark Fees



13

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Owned Hotel Revenues



23

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Ancillary Revenues (c)



33

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total Hotel Group



302

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A



























Destination Network























Exchange Revenues



188

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Rental Revenues North America



38

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Ancillary Revenues (d)



20

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total Destination Network



246

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A



























Vacation Ownership























Vacation Ownership Interest Sales



358

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Consumer Financing



118

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Property Management Fees and Reimbursable Revenues



164

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

WAAM Fee-for-Service Commissions



10

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Ancillary Revenues (e)



11

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

Total Vacation Ownership



661

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Total Reportable Segments

$ 1,209

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A



































2017









Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year Hotel Group























Royalties and Franchise Fees

$ 78 $ 98 $ 110 $ 95 $ 380

Marketing, Reservation and Wyndham Rewards Revenues (a)



77

96

109

89

371

Hotel Management Reimbursable Revenues (b)



66

69

64

64

264

Intersegment Trademark Fees



13

15

16

14

59

Owned Hotel Revenues



23

21

16

18

78

Ancillary Revenues (c)



32

32

32

32

128

Total Hotel Group



289

331

347

312

1,280



























Destination Network























Exchange Revenues



187

165

163

156

671

Rental Revenues North America



38

46

63

25

172

Ancillary Revenues (d)



18

23

22

21

84

Total Destination Network



243

234

248

202

927



























Vacation Ownership























Vacation Ownership Interest Sales



350

446

466

422

1,684

Consumer Financing



111

114

119

120

463

Property Management Fees and Reimbursable Revenues



163

164

160

162

649

WAAM Fee-for-Service Commissions



2

4

8

10

24

Ancillary Revenues (e)



13

17

15

15

61

Total Vacation Ownership



639

745

768

729

2,881 Total Reportable Segments

$ 1,171 $ 1,310 $ 1,363 $ 1,243 $ 5,088



Table 5

(2 of 2) Wyndham Worldwide Corporation REVENUE DETAIL BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT (In millions)



































2016









Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year Hotel Group























Royalties and Franchise Fees

$ 75 $ 94 $ 104 $ 95 $ 369

Marketing, Reservation and Wyndham Rewards Revenues (a)



79

94

114

84

372

Hotel Management Reimbursable Revenues (b)



67

71

67

65

271

Intersegment Trademark Fees



13

15

16

14

56

Owned Hotel Revenues



27

19

17

17

81

Ancillary Revenues (c)



30

31

31

30

120

Total Hotel Group



291

324

349

305

1,269



























Destination Network























Exchange Revenues



185

164

164

151

665

Rental Revenues North America



39

44

62

25

169

Ancillary Revenues (d)



19

23

21

20

82

Total Destination Network



243

231

247

196

916



























Vacation Ownership























Vacation Ownership Interest Sales



341

407

439

414

1,601

Consumer Financing



107

108

112

113

440

Property Management Fees and Reimbursable Revenues



153

151

160

159

623

WAAM Fee-for-Service Commissions



17

16

13

-

46

Ancillary Revenues (e)



16

18

16

14

64

Total Vacation Ownership



634

700

740

700

2,774 Total Reportable Segments

$ 1,168 $ 1,255 $ 1,336 $ 1,201 $ 4,959 __________________________________________________ Note: Full year amounts may not add across due to rounding.

(a) Marketing and reservation revenues represent fees the Company receives from franchised and managed hotels that are to be expended for marketing purposes or the operation of a centralized reservation system. These fees are typically based on a percentage of the gross room revenues of each hotel. Wyndham Rewards revenues represent fees the Company receives relating to its loyalty program. (b) Primarily represents payroll costs in the hotel management business that the Company pays on behalf of property owners and for which it is reimbursed by the property owners. (c) Primarily includes additional services provided to franchisees and managed properties and fees related to the Company's co-branded credit card program. (d) Primarily includes fees generated from programs with affiliated resorts and property owners. (e) Primarily includes revenues associated with bonus points/credits that are provided as purchase incentives on VOI sales and fees generated from other non-core operations.

Table 6 Wyndham Worldwide Corporation BRAND SYSTEM DETAILS































As of and For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018 Brand Number of

Properties Number of Rooms Average

Occupancy Rate Average Daily

Rate (ADR) Average Revenue

Per Available

Room (RevPAR)















Hotel Group











Super 8 2,822 175,628 53.5% $44.72 $23.93















Days Inn 1,759 141,039 45.8% $66.75 $30.57















Ramada 847 118,788 50.9% $70.30 $35.78















Wyndham 266 58,411 56.2% $102.34 $57.49















Howard Johnson 347 41,784 46.6% $58.58 $27.32















Baymont 486 38,636 47.8% $69.08 $32.99















Travelodge 432 30,971 46.2% $68.57 $31.65















Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham 339 24,630 52.5% $69.32 $36.38















Knights Inn 351 21,204 43.3% $51.62 $22.35















TRYP by Wyndham 112 16,107 60.6% $85.09 $51.58















Wingate by Wyndham 154 14,078 55.7% $87.71 $48.82















Trademark 67 12,015 61.8% $99.95 $61.74















AmericInn 199 11,701 44.1% $89.75 $39.61















Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham 111 10,793 62.1% $83.66 $51.94















Dolce 21 4,976 47.6% $150.73 $71.78















Dazzler 13 1,621 72.4% $88.06 $63.75















Esplendor 10 608 70.7% $83.23 $58.83

















Total Hotel Group 8,336 722,990 50.7% $66.94 $33.95















Vacation Ownership









Wyndham Vacation Ownership resorts 222 25,082 N/A N/A N/A

















Total Wyndham Worldwide 8,558 748,072























As of and For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2017 Brand Number of

Properties Number of Rooms Average

Occupancy Rate Average Daily

Rate (ADR) Average Revenue

Per Available

Room (RevPAR)















Hotel Group











Super 8 2,839 179,268 52.7% $44.35 $23.39















Days Inn 1,786 142,872 45.2% $65.14 $29.44















Ramada 862 120,647 50.0% $69.58 $34.82















Wyndham 254 55,694 53.1% $101.23 $53.75















Howard Johnson 367 42,318 45.8% $57.08 $26.12















Baymont 437 34,519 46.1% $66.85 $30.79















Travelodge 406 29,725 43.4% $66.41 $28.85















Microtel Inns & Suites by Wyndham 336 24,226 52.1% $65.65 $34.21















Knights Inn 370 22,589 41.5% $48.78 $20.25















TRYP by Wyndham 115 16,223 58.0% $73.59 $42.67















Wingate by Wyndham 153 14,073 57.1% $85.49 $48.79















Hawthorn Suites by Wyndham 108 10,633 61.6% $82.74 $50.98















Dolce 21 4,747 46.8% $154.48 $72.36















Dazzler 12 1,525 63.4% $91.84 $58.25















Esplendor 10 698 66.1% $92.14 $60.90

















Total Hotel Group 8,076 699,757 49.5% $64.04 $31.73















Vacation Ownership









Wyndham Vacation Ownership resorts 221 24,859 N/A N/A N/A

















Total Wyndham Worldwide 8,297 724,616







Note: A glossary of terms is included in Table 3 (2 of 2); RevPAR may not recalculate by multiplying average occupancy rate by ADR due to rounding.

Table 7 Wyndham Worldwide Corporation NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME AND EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS (In millions, except per share data)

































Location on Consolidated

Statements of Income

Three Months Ended March 31,











2018

2017 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding







101



106























Diluted EPS from continuing operations





$ 0.80

$ 1.20























Income from continuing operations





$ 81

$ 127























Adjustments:

















Separation-related costs (a)

Separation-related



51



- Acquisition and integration costs (b)

Operating



7



- Reversal of accrued contingency (c)

Operating



(5)



- Restructuring costs (d)

Restructuring



-



7 Impairment expense (e)

Impairment



-



5























Total adjustments before tax







53



12 Income tax provision (benefit) (f) (g)

Provision for income taxes



-



(33) Total adjustments after tax







53



(21)























Adjustments - EPS impact







0.53



(0.20)























Adjusted net income from continuing operations





$ 134

$ 106























Adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations





$ 1.33

$ 1.01

Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.

(a) Represents separation-related costs associated with the Company's planned separation into two separate publicly traded companies. (b) Primarily relates to costs incurred in connection with the Company's planned acquisition of La Quinta Holdings. (c) Represents the reversal of an accrued acquisition-related contingency associated with the Company's Rio Mar property. (d) Relates to expenses associated with restructuring initiatives at the Company's corporate operations which focused on rationalizing its sourcing function and outsourcing certain information technology functions as well at its Hotel Group segment which primarily focused on realigning its brand operations. (e) Represents a non-cash impairment charge related to the write-down of assets resulting from the decision to abandon a new product initiative at the Company's vacation ownership business. (f) The amount for 2018 relates to the tax effect of the adjustments amounting to $12 million offset by tax charges of $12 million resulting from certain internal restructuring actions associated with the planned divestiture of the Company's European vacation rentals business. (g) The amount for 2017 relates to (i) the tax effect of the adjustments and (ii) a tax benefit on foreign currency losses recognized from an internal restructuring.

The above tables reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments. In addition to GAAP financial measures, the Company provides adjusted net income and adjusted EPS financial measures to assist its investors in evaluating its ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods, by adjusting for certain items which may be recurring or non-recurring and which in the Company's view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. The Company also internally uses these measures to assess its operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. This non-GAAP reconciliation table should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Table 8 (1 of 2) Wyndham Worldwide Corporation NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT (In millions)





























































































Separation-









Reversal of





















related



Acquisition-

related (c)



Accrued



Adjusted









EBITDA



Costs (b)







Contingency (d)



EBITDA (e) Three months ended March 31, 2018



































Hotel Group







$ 83

$ 12

$ 7

$ (5)

$ 98 Destination Network









66



11



-



-



77 Vacation Ownership









124



5



-



-



129 Total Reportable Segments









273



28



7



(5)



304 Corporate and Other (a)









(52)



23



-



-



(30) Total Company







$ 221

$ 51

$ 7

$ (5)

$ 274 ____________________________________________ Note: Amounts may not add down or across due to rounding.

(a) Includes the elimination of transactions between segments. (b) Represents costs associated with the Company's planned separation into two separate publicly-traded companies. (c) Primarily represents transaction costs related to the Company's planned acquisition of La Quinta Holdings' hotel franchising and hotel management business. (d) Represents the reversal of an accrued acquisition-related contingency associated with the Company's Rio Mar property. (e) Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of 2018 includes share-based compensation expense of $21 million.

Table 8 (2 of 2) Wyndham Worldwide Corporation NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED EBITDA BY REPORTABLE SEGMENT (In millions)

































































































Long-term









































Separation-









Performance-



Acquisition





















Legacy



Restructuring



related



Impairment



vested



(Gain)/Loss,



Adjusted









EBITDA



Benefit, net (b)



Costs(c)



Costs (d)



Expense (e)



Awards(f)



net (g)



EBITDA (h) Three months ended March 31, 2017





















































Hotel Group







$ 83

$ -

$ 1

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 84 Destination Network









75



-



-



-



-



-



-



75 Vacation Ownership









117



-



-



-



5



-



-



122 Total Reportable Segments









275



-



1



-



5



-



-



281 Corporate and Other (a)









(38)



-



6



-



-



-



-



(32) Total Company







$ 237

$ -

$ 7

$ -

$ 5

$ -

$ -

$ 249























































Three months ended June 30, 2017





















































Hotel Group







$ 110

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 110 Destination Network









63



-



-



-



-



-



-



63 Vacation Ownership









47



-



-



-



135



-



-



182 Total Reportable Segments









220



-



-



-



135



-



-



355 Corporate and Other (a)









(28)



-



-



-



-



-



-



(28) Total Company







$ 192

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 135

$ -

$ -

$ 327























































Three months ended September 30, 2017





















































Hotel Group







$ 128

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ -

$ 1

$ 129 Destination Network









83



-



8



-



-



-



(12)



79 Vacation Ownership









191



-



-



-



-



-



-



191 Total Reportable Segments









402



-



8



-



-



-



(11)



399 Corporate and Other (a)









(39)



(7)



-



21



-



-



-



(25) Total Company







$ 363

$ (7)

$ 8

$ 21

$ -

$ -

$ (11)

$ 373























































Three months ended December 31, 2017





















































Hotel Group







$ 36

$ -

$ -

$ 3

$ 41

$ 1

$ 2

$ 83 Destination Network









35



-



-



8



-



1



-



44 Vacation Ownership









133



-



-



1



65



1



-



200 Total Reportable Segments









204



-



-



12



106



3



2



327 Corporate and Other (a)









(53)



-



-



19



-



4



-



(30) Total Company







$ 151

$ -

$ -

$ 31

$ 106

$ 7

$ 2

$ 297























































Twelve months ended December 31, 2017





















































Hotel Group







$ 357

$ -

$ 1

$ 3

$ 41

$ 1

$ 3

$ 406 Destination Network









256



-



8



8



-



1



(12)



261 Vacation Ownership









489



-



-



1



205



1



-



696 Total Reportable Segments









1,102



-



9



12



246



3



(9)



1,363 Corporate and Other (a)









(160)



(6)



6



39



-



4



-



(118) Total Company







$ 942

$ (6)

$ 15

$ 51

$ 246

$ 7

$ (9)

$ 1,245

Note: Amounts may not add down or across due to rounding.

(a) Includes the elimination of transactions between segments. (b) Relates to a net benefit from adjustments to certain contingent liabilities from the Company's 2006 separation from Cendant. (c) Relates to expenses associated with restructuring initiatives at the Company's (i) corporate operations which focused on rationalizing its sourcing function and outsourcing certain information technology functions, (ii) hotel group business which primarily focused on realigning its brand operations and (iii) destination network business which primarily focused on enhancing organizational efficiency and rationalizing its operations. (d) Represents costs associated with the Company's planned separation into two separate publicly-traded companies. (e) Represents non-cash impairment charges related to (i) writedown of undeveloped VOI land resulting from the Company's decision to no longer pursue future development at certain locations, (ii) the writedown of a guarantee asset and note receivable related to a management agreement at the Company's hotel group business, (iii) the write-down of assets resulting from the decision to abandon a new product initiative at the Company's vacation ownership business, (iv) the writedown of certain management agreements at the Company's hotel group business and (v) the write-down of property and equipment and VOI inventory in Saint Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands due to a reduction in its fair value resulting from the disruption of VOI sales caused by natural disasters impacting the Caribbean. (f) Reflects the impact on the performance metrics of the performance-vested restricted stock unit grants resulting from the enactment of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. (g) Represents (i) a gain recorded in connection with the acquisition of a controlling interest in Love Home Swap ($13 million) partially offset by $1 million of acquisition costs, (ii) $2 million of costs related to the Company's planned acquisition of La Quinta Holding's hotel franchising and hotel management business and (iii) $1 million of costs related to the AmericInn acquisition which closed in October 2017. (h) Adjusted EBITDA for 2017 includes share-based compensation expense of $14 million in each of the first, second and third quarters, $13 million in the fourth quarter and $55 million for the full year.

Table 9 Wyndham Worldwide Corporation NON-GAAP FINANCIAL DATA FOR CONTINUING AND DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS (In millions)













































The following tables highlight selected financial data from continuing and discontinued operations:























































Three Months Ended March 31,









2018



2017









Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total



Continuing

Operations

Discontinued

Operations

Total













































Revenues:









































Hotel Group

$ 302

$ -

$ 302



$ 289

$ -

$ 289

Destination Network



246



107



353





243



79



322

Vacation Ownership



661



-



661





639



-



639

Corporate and Other



(19)



-



(19)





(17)



-



(17)



Total Revenues

$ 1,190

$ 107

$ 1,297



$ 1,154

$ 79

$ 1,233













































Net Income/(Loss)*

$ 81

$ (47)

$ 34



$ 127

$ (37)

$ 90













































Diluted EPS

$ 0.80

$ (0.47)

$ 0.33



$ 1.20

$ (0.35)

$ 0.85













































Adjusted Net Income/(Loss)*

$ 134

$ (36)

$ 98



$ 106

$ (37)

$ 69













































Adjusted Diluted EPS

$ 1.33

$ (0.36)

$ 0.97



$ 1.01

$ (0.35)

$ 0.66













































Adjusted EBITDA:







































Hotel Group

$ 98

$ -

$ 98



$ 84

$ -

$ 84

Destination Network (a)



77



(36)



41





75



(37)



38

Vacation Ownership



129



-



129





122



-



122

Corporate and Other



(30)



-



(30)





(32)



-



(32)



Total Adjusted EBITDA

$ 274

$ (36)

$ 238



$ 249

$ (37)

$ 212

Note: Amounts may not add across due to rounding. (*) Includes non-controlling interests. (a) Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations excludes costs previously allocated to the Company's European vacation rentals business of $8 million in 2017.

Table 10 Wyndham Worldwide Corporation NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION FOR DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS ADJUSTED NET INCOME , DILUTED EPS AND ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR THE THREE ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND 2017 (In millions, except per share data)



















Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Diluted EPS:





















Three Months Ended March 31,









2018

2017 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding



101



106



















Diluted EPS from discontinued operations

$ (0.47)

$ (0.35)



















Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

$ (47)

$ (37)



















Adjustments:















Separation-related costs (a)





11



- Total adjustments before tax





11



-

Income tax provision/(benefit) (b)





-



- Total adjustments after tax





11



-



















Adjusted loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

$ (36)

$ (37)



















Adjusted diluted EPS from discontinued operations

$ (0.36)

$ (0.35)







































Adjusted EBITDA:























Three Months Ended March 31,







2018

2017 Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes

$ (47)

$ (37) Benefit from income taxes





(14)



(9) Depreciation and amortization





15



11 Interest expense





(1)



(2) EBITDA from discontinued operations





(47)



(37)



















Adjustments:















Separation-related costs (a)





11



- Total adjustments





11



-



















Adjusted EBITDA from discontinued operations

$ (36)

$ (37)

Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding. All adjustments are reflected in loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes.

(a) Represents costs associated with the Company's expected sale of its European vacation rentals business. (b) No tax benefit on costs associated with the Company's European vacation rentals business.



The above tables reconcile certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these adjustments is intended to permit the comparison of particular adjustments as they appear in the income statement in order to assist investors' understanding of the overall impact of such adjustments. In addition to GAAP financial measures, the Company provides adjusted net income and adjusted EPS financial measures to assist its investors in evaluating its ongoing operating performance for the current reporting period and, where provided, over different reporting periods, by adjusting for certain items which may be recurring or non-recurring and which in the Company's view do not necessarily reflect ongoing performance. The Company also internally uses these measures to assess its operating performance, both absolutely and in comparison to other companies, and in evaluating or making selected compensation decisions. These supplemental disclosures are in addition to GAAP reported measures. This non-GAAP reconciliation table should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Table 11 Wyndham Worldwide Corporation

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION OF GROSS VOI SALES

(In millions)

The Company believes gross vacation ownership sales provide an enhanced understanding of the performance of its vacation ownership business because it directly measures the sales volume of this business during a given reporting period.

The following table provides a reconciliation of Gross VOI sales (see Table 3) to vacation ownership interest sales (see Table 5):



Year





















2018

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year

























Gross VOI sales



$ 465

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Less: Sales under WAAM Fee-for-Service





(15)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Gross VOI sales, net of WAAM Fee-for-Service sales





450

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Less: Loan loss provision





(92)

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A Vacation ownership interest sales



$ 358

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

























2017















































Gross VOI sales



$ 438 $ 562 $ 600 $ 538 $ 2,139 Less: Sales under WAAM Fee-for-Service





(3)

(5)

(11)

(15)

(35) Gross VOI sales, net of WAAM Fee-for-Service sales





435

556

589

523

2,104 Less: Loan loss provision





(85)

(110)

(123)

(101)

(420) Vacation ownership interest sales



$ 350 $ 446 $ 466 $ 422 $ 1,684

























2016















































Gross VOI sales



$ 427 $ 517 $ 563 $ 501 $ 2,007 Less: Sales under WAAM Fee-for-Service





(23)

(20)

(20)

(1)

(64) Gross VOI sales, net of WAAM Fee-for-Service sales





404

497

543

500

1,944 Less: Loan loss provision





(63)

(90)

(104)

(86)

(342) Vacation ownership interest sales



$ 341 $ 407 $ 439 $ 414 $ 1,601

_____________

Note: Amounts may not add due to rounding.



The following includes primarily tele-sales upgrades and other non-tour revenues, which are excluded from Gross VOI sales in the Company's VPG calculation (see Table 3):











Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Full Year

























2018

$ 28

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A 2017

$ 24 $ 20 $ 32 $ 26 $ 102 2016

$ 24 $ 23 $ 30 $ 29 $ 105

Table 12 Wyndham Worldwide Corporation

2018 Earnings and Driver Outlook

As of May 2, 2018

(In millions, except per share data)



Actuals and outlook have been restated and adjusted to reflect required changes in revenue recognition





Amounts exclude the Company's European vacation rentals business, which has been classified as a discontinued operation





Amounts exclude the Company's planned acquisition of La Quinta's hotel franchising and hotel management business and the costs of financing such acquisition





Amounts exclude costs associated with the Company's planned separation into two separate publicly traded companies



Pro forma outlook for the two separate companies post-spin can be found on our website (http://investor.wyndhamworldwide.com)













2018 Outlook









2017 Actual (a)

Low

High

Full-Year (b)















Net Revenues

















Hotel Group



$ 1,280

$ 1,300 (a) $ 1,340 (a)

Destination Network



927

935

965



Vacation Ownership



2,881

3,040

3,120



Corporate and Other(c)



(84)

(80)

(90)



Total Revenues



$ 5,004

$ 5,195 (a) $ 5,335 (a)





















Adjusted EBITDA

















Hotel Group



$ 406

$ 445

$ 455



Destination Network



261

265

275



Vacation Ownership



696

735

750



Corporate and Other



(118)

(115)

(125)



Total Adjusted EBITDA



$ 1,245

$ 1,330

$ 1,355























Depreciation and amortization

(213)

(219)

(224)



Interest expense, net

(150)

(173)

(177)























Tax rate

36.2%

25.2%

24.8%























Adjusted Net Income



$ 562

$ 702

$ 717























Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share

$ 5.42

$ 6.96

$ 7.11























Diluted Shares

103.7

100.8

100.8









































EBITDA Impact of

100bps Change(f)

















Full-Year Drivers(a) (d)















Hotel Group















Global RevPAR (e)

3%

2%

3%

$ 4.0 Number of Rooms(e)

4%

2%

4%

4.0



















Destination Network















Average Number of Members

(1%)

1%

3%

4.5 Exchange Revenue per Member

3%

1%

3%

7.0



















Vacation Ownership















Tours

6%

5%

7%

6.0 Volume per Guest

1%

1%

3%

9.0



















Second Quarter(b)















Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA

















Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (g)



$ 149

$ 150

$ 160



Wyndham Destinations(h)



234

240

250





(a) Restated to reflect the required change in revenue recognition accounting. (b) Outlook is based upon March 31, 2018 foreign exchange rates. (c) Primarily reflects elimination of intercompany fees included within the business segments. (d) A glossary of terms is included in Table 3. (e) Amounts exclude the Company's planned disposition of the Knights Inn brand. (f) EBITDA sensitivities for revenue drivers are based on average systemwide trends. Operating circumstances including but not limited to brand mix, product mix, geographical concentration or market segment result in variability, which may change the impact. (g) Represents Adjusted EBITDA before stock-based compensation expense and including the pro forma effect of separation adjustments, incremental costs to be incurred in connection with becoming a separate publicly traded company and our acquisition of La Quinta (including synergies). (h) Represents Adjusted EBITDA before stock-based compensation expense and including the pro forma effect of separation adjustments and corporate costs to be incurred following the spin-off.

Table 13 Wyndham Worldwide Corporation SUMMARIZED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In millions)





















At March 31,





2018

2017















Cash and cash equivalents (a) $ 291

$ 85 Vacation ownership contract receivables, net

2,876



2,758 Vacation ownership and other inventory

1,225



1,357 Securitized vacation ownership debt

1,977



2,138 Corporate debt (b)



4,284



3,508































As of March 31, 2018, the available capacity under the Company's borrowing arrangements was as follows:







Securitized Bank

Conduit Facilities(c)

Revolving Credit Facilities Total capacity

$ 1,400

$ 1,900 Less: outstanding borrowings

949



1,302 Commercial paper borrowings (d)

-



136 Available capacity

$ 451

$ 462

(a) Excludes cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations of $84 million and $137 million at March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (b) Corporate debt excludes capital leases of discontinued operations of $88 million and $67 million at March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (c) The capacity of these facilities is subject to the Company's ability to provide additional assets to collateralize additional securitized borrowings. (d) The Company considers outstanding borrowings under its commercial paper programs to be a reduction of the available capacity of its revolving credit facilities.

