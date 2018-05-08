Wyndham Worldwide to Host Investor Meeting on May 16

The event will be webcast and participants can register at investor.wyndhamworldwide.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Wyndham Worldwide website until May 16, 2019. The anticipated timeline and agenda for the meeting are as follows:

9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Welcome and Introductions

Stephen Holmes

Chairman and CEO, Wyndham Worldwide





Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Geoffrey Ballotti, President & CEO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

David Wyshner, CFO, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts



11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. Wyndham Destinations

Michael Brown, President & CEO, Wyndham Destinations

Michael Hug, EVP & CFO, Wyndham Destinations

As previously announced, Wyndham Worldwide expects to separate into two publicly traded hospitality companies through the distribution of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts common stock to Wyndham Worldwide Corporation shareholders. In conjunction with the spin-off, Wyndham Worldwide will change its name to Wyndham Destinations, Inc. The spin-off is expected to be completed this quarter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Forward-looking statements are those that convey management's expectations as to the future based on plans, estimates and projections at the time Wyndham Worldwide makes the statements and may be identified by terminology such as "will," "expect," "believe," "plan," "anticipate," "goal," "future," "outlook," "guidance," "target," "projection," "estimate" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Wyndham Worldwide or the post-spin companies to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements related to the Company's expectations with respect to the spin-off and related transactions.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include general economic conditions, the performance of the financial and credit markets, the economic environment for the hospitality industry, the impact of war, terrorist activity or political strife, operating risks associated with the hotel, vacation exchange and rentals and vacation ownership businesses, differences between the actual impact of recently enacted corporate tax reform and our current expectations, uncertainties that may delay or negatively impact the spin-off or cause the spin-off to not occur at all, uncertainties related to the post-spin companies' ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the spin-off, uncertainties related to Wyndham Worldwide's ability to successfully complete the spin-off on a tax-free basis within the expected time frame or at all, unanticipated developments that delay or otherwise negatively affect the spin-off, uncertainties related to Wyndham Worldwide's ability to obtain financing for the two companies or the terms of such financing, unanticipated developments related to the impact of the spin-off on our relationships with our customers, suppliers, employees and others with whom we have relationships, unanticipated developments resulting from possible disruption to our operations resulting from the proposed spin-off, the potential impact of the spin-off and related transactions on Wyndham Worldwide's credit rating, uncertainties relating to Wyndham Worldwide's planned sale of its European vacation rentals business and the outcome and timing of that process, uncertainties relating to Wyndham Worldwide's pending acquisition of La Quinta Holdings' hotel franchising and hotel management operations and the outcome and timing of that process, the timing and amount of future share repurchases and dividends, as well as those factors described in Wyndham Worldwide's Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on February 16, 2018, and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts' Registration Statement on Form 10 initially filed with the SEC on March 16, 2018, as amended. Wyndham Worldwide undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events.

