Wyndham Worldwide to Report First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; Conference Call and Webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET

In addition, Geoffrey A. Ballotti, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wyndham Hotel Group, and Michael Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer of Wyndham Vacation Ownership, will each provide an update on their business.

Listeners can access the webcast live through the Company's website at www.wyndhamworldwide.com/investors. The conference call may also be accessed by calling 877-876-9177 and providing the passcode WYNDHAM. Listeners are urged to call at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. An archive of this webcast will be available on the website for approximately 90 days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on May 2, 2018. A telephone replay will be available for approximately 10 days beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET on May 2, 2018 at 800-374-1375.

ABOUT WYNDHAM WORLDWIDE

Wyndham Worldwide (NYSE: WYN) is one of the largest global hospitality companies, providing travelers with access to a collection of trusted hospitality brands in hotels, vacation ownership, and unique accommodations including vacation exchange and managed home rentals. With a collective inventory of over 22,000 places to stay across 110 countries on six continents, Wyndham Worldwide and its 39,000 associates welcome people to experience travel the way they want. This is enhanced by Wyndham Rewards®, the Company's award-winning guest loyalty program across its businesses, which is making it simpler for members to earn more rewards and redeem their points faster. For more information, please visit www.wyndhamworldwide.com.

