Wyndy Announces Expansion to the Research Triangle

Babysitting app expanding into Raleigh, Durham & Chapel Hill to connect parents and sitters

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyndy , the trusted app connecting families with sitters, is launching in the Research Triangle to offer a babysitting solution for parents, and valuable earning potential for sitters. With this expansion, the app will offer service to the Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill areas. Wyndy simplifies the process of sourcing, booking, and paying background-checked babysitters who are attending college in the local area.

"Wyndy is excited to grow out of Beta mode and officially launch in the Research Triangle," said Missy Polhemus, Wyndy CEO. "Since our launch in 2017 in Birmingham, AL, we have completed over 100,000 jobs across the Southeast and we look to continue expanding our service into areas like the Research Triangle and beyond!"

In a 2022 State of Child Care Survey, Wyndy Parents identified that their needs for flexible child care options have only increased since the pandemic and they see that need continuing. "Wyndy's marketplace solution not only simplifies the process of finding a trusted sitter, it also allows parents to work with our cultivated pool of providers based on the needs of their family. This is a huge unlock for families who are looking for more flexible child care options!" shares Polhemus.

The Birmingham, AL-based company also offers its sitters, college students, a flexible way to earn an income as they balance pursuing a degree while also gaining valuable experience that can transfer to their post graduate careers.

"Thousands of college students and graduates in the Southeast have used Wyndy to connect with families in their college towns! We are looking to hire several hundred sitters in Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill to meet growing parent demand. On average, our sitters earn $16/hour and have complete flexibility to work as little or as much as they would like." said Polhemus. "We hear from our Wyndy's that the money they earn is helps to support them through college, allowing them to pay off student debts and save money for their future. All of us at Wyndy love to hear how we have helped students not only earn money, but give them the tools to achieve success once they graduate!"

Interested parents as well as students attending school in the Research Triangle can find out more about Wyndy by visiting www.wyndy.com and downloading the Wyndy app through the Apple and Android app stores.

