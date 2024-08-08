WYNK™ and Mixmag Announce Partnership for Exclusive NYC Event

Mixmag Brings The Lab back to New York City After Four-Year Hiatus

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WYNK™ , the award-winning, THC seltzer, is thrilled to announce its exciting partnership with Mixmag , the world's leading dance music and club culture editorial brand. This partnership highlights WYNK's commitment to fostering social connection by offering new-age adult beverages that enable enjoyable social experiences without the negative effects of alcohol.

Angus Rittenburg, CEO of WYNK explains, "Through the partnership with Mixmag, WYNK is extending into new venues to bring a new kind of social buzz to nightlife and other on-premise opportunities. In a space where alcohol brands are the traditional sponsor, WYNK is responding to consumer demand for a new category of adult beverage."

This event will be a part of Mixmag's famed The Lab series, which features weekly parties streamed worldwide and showcases top global and emerging DJs. It marks their highly anticipated return to New York City for the first time since 2020.

"Mixmag is thrilled to return to New York for this very special edition of our flagship DJ streaming show, The Lab," said Nick DeCosemo, Global Editorial Director of Mixmag. "We're excited to partner with WYNK to create an unforgettable night that celebrates music and innovation."

Renowned for their electrifying music and bold clothing designs, INVT , will headline this edition of The Lab Series, bringing their unmatched energy from Miami to the stage at SILO in Brooklyn. The WYNK x Mixmag Lab Series will pair best-in-class live music and live streaming with WYNK's innovative cannabis seltzer, transforming social drinking occasions. DJ support comes from rising star x3butterfly , who will bring their eclectic, energetic style to The Lab.

"In its 12-year history, The Mixmag Lab has appeared in cities around the globe—from Detroit to Delhi, Sydney to Seoul, and Berlin to Bali. New York holds a special place in our culture as one of the original capitals of dance music. We are honored to contribute to this thriving scene and unite people on the dancefloor," added Nick DeCosemo.

Event Details:

Headliner: INVT

Support: x3butterfly

Event: Mixmag LAB New York Special

Mixmag LAB New York Special Date: August 16, 2024, 6:00pm EST

August 16, 2024, Location: SILO, Brooklyn, NY

Guestlist for this exclusive event can be purchased via the DICE.fm website or the DICE app.

About WYNK®

Established in 2021, WYNK™ is an award-winning, hemp-derived 1:1 THC:CBD, zero-calorie seltzer. Known for its alternative approach to functional beverages, WYNK combines natural ingredients with state of art manufacturing to deliver consistent, premium experiences tailored to the modern consumer. Committed to safety, quality, and transparency, WYNK is at the forefront of the responsible cannabis beverage movement. Available in 7.5 oz cans with a 2.5mg dosage of both THC and CBD, and 12 oz cans with a 5mg dosage of both THC and CBD, the seltzer comes in Black Cherry Fizz, Lime Twist, Juicy Mango, and Tangerine. WYNK is available online for purchase in 37 states and sold in retail stores in 12 states at www.drinkwynk.com .

About Mixmag.net

Since its birth in the UK as a magazine for DJs and dance music fans – Mixmag has been at the forefront of every ground-breaking story, cultural movement or rising star's trajectory. Now with 22 offices around the world and video, streaming, digital, event and experiential arms, Mixmag is the electronic music authority for artists, fans, brands and industry insiders across the globe.

