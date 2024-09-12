WYNK™ Announces Riot Fest Partnership, Making it the First THC Beverage Sponsorship in Festival History

CHICAGO, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WYNK™ , the award-winning THC seltzer brand redefining social drinking, is excited to reveal its partnership with Riot Fest 2024 . Riot Fest is a three-day punk rock festival known for its diverse lineup and dynamic music and entertainment experience. The natural collaboration with Riot Fest aligns with WYNK's mission of elevating social moments through contemporary adult beverages.

Angus Rittenburg, CEO of WYNK, shares his enthusiasm, "By integrating our premium THC seltzer into one of the most beloved music festivals, we're offering attendees a new way to enjoy their social experiences."

WYNK's multipart sponsorship features the "RIOT FEST WYNKEND" Sweepstakes, offering one grand prize winner the ultimate Riot Fest experience. The grand prize includes:

Two 3-Day 'Deluxe' Passes to Riot Fest 2024

A Year's Supply of WYNK

$1000 Hotel Credit

Hotel Credit $200 in credit at the Official Riot Fest Merchandise online store

in credit at the Official Riot Fest Merchandise online store Exclusive swag and branded items

Additional exciting experiences provided by WYNK

Four runners-up will each receive two 3-Day General Admission Passes to the festival.

Participants can enter to win by submitting at drinkwynk.com/riot-fest/ .

In addition to the sweepstakes WYNK will execute branding across the entire festival, including:

Brand Activation Space : WYNK will offer free samples in a high-traffic, 20'x20' exhibition space in the general admission area. This space will be prominently featured on the Riot Fest App and map.

: WYNK will offer free samples in a high-traffic, 20'x20' exhibition space in the general admission area. This space will be prominently featured on the Riot Fest App and map. Festival Concession Integration : WYNK will be included on all concession area menu boards across various sections of the festival, such as General Admission, VIP, Deluxe, and Guest & Press areas.

: WYNK will be included on all concession area menu boards across various sections of the festival, such as General Admission, VIP, Deluxe, and Guest & Press areas. Product Experiences : WYNK will offer exclusive product experiences through targeted sampling in the Artist, Press, and Guest Lounges, while also engaging festival-goers with captivating video content displayed on performance stage screens throughout the event.

: WYNK will offer exclusive product experiences through targeted sampling in the Artist, Press, and Guest Lounges, while also engaging festival-goers with captivating video content displayed on performance stage screens throughout the event. Giveaway: WYNK is hosting an exciting ticket giveaway in partnership with Binny's, offering two lucky winners a 3-day pass for themselves and a guest.

"We are excited to partner with WYNK on this year's Riot Fest," says Max Wagner, Director of Business Development of Riot Fest. "We know our attendees will enjoy this fresh twist on social drinking in beautiful Douglass Park."

Riot Fest 2024 promises an electrifying lineup, including headliners like Fall Out Boy, Beck, and Slayer. This high-energy roster ensures an unforgettable experience for all festival-goers.

Event Details

Event : Riot Fest 2024

: Riot Fest 2024 Dates : September 20-22, 2024

: Location: Douglas Park, Chicago, IL

Tickets to experience WYNK at Riot Fest can be purchased at riotfest.org.

About WYNK™

Established in 2021, WYNK™ is an award-winning, hemp-derived 1:1 THC:CBD, zero-calorie seltzer. Known for its alternative approach to functional beverages, WYNK stands for promoting social wellness through connection, offering a compelling alcohol alternative for younger generations seeking new ways to enjoy social drinking. Committed to safety, quality, and transparency, WYNK is at the forefront of the responsible cannabis beverage movement. Available in 7.5 oz cans with a 2.5mg dosage of both THC and CBD, and 12 oz cans with a 5mg dosage of both THC and CBD, the seltzer comes in Black Cherry Fizz, Lime Twist, Juicy Mango, and Tangerine. WYNK is available online for purchase in 37 states and sold in retail stores in 12 states at www.drinkwynk.com .

About Riot Fest

Riot Fest is a three-day punk rock music festival that takes place annually in September at Douglas Park, Chicago, IL. Known for booking reunions, guest performances, and full album performances, the festival also features other genres such as punk, rock, alternative, and metal music. In addition to music, Riot Fest includes vendors, carnival rides, food, sideshow performers, and more.

SOURCE WYNK™