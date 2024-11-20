Wynk Expands Across Georgia, Bringing the Popular THC Seltzer to a Thriving New Market

SMYRNA, Ga., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynk, an award-winning leader in low-dose, hemp-derived cannabis beverages, is thrilled to announce its statewide debut in Georgia. As demand surges for refreshing alternatives to traditional alcohol, Wynk's THC-infused seltzers are now available at age-gated licensed retailers across the state, offering consumers in cities like Atlanta and Savannah a new way to socialize.

Wynk is partnering with United Distributors, Georgia's largest beverage wholesaler, to expand its reach and bring its signature 1:1 THC seltzers to local retailers. "We're thrilled to introduce Wynk to Georgia, a state with a strong regulatory framework that supports cannabis beverage growth," said Phil McFarland, General Manager of Wynk. "This expansion is a testament to the increasing demand for alternative adult beverages, and we look forward to sharing Wynk's light, balanced, and social experience with consumers across Georgia."

United Distributors' extensive network and strong local presence will help introduce Wynk's cannabis beverages to a broad audience in Georgia. With United's expansive footprint, combined with Wynk's strong brand recognition, dynamic marketing, and sales capabilities, this partnership is poised to make Wynk's products widely available to consumers across the state.

This expansion builds on Wynk's national retail footprint in other states such as Texas, Tennessee, Illinois, Minnesota, Connecticut, and more. Wynk's appeal lies in its balanced, easy-to-enjoy effects. Each 2.5mg or 5mg THC dose offers a light, social buzz without calories, sugar, or alcohol.

Georgia consumers can look forward to a range of unique flavors, including Black Cherry Fizz, Lime Twist, Juicy Mango, and Tangerine. For a complete list of retail locations and to learn more about Wynk, visit https://drinkwynk.com/find-in-stores .

About Wynk™

Established in 2021, Wynk™ is a driving force in the rapidly growing cannabis-infused beverage space. Combining a balanced 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD with high-quality manufacturing standards, Wynk delivers a refreshing, social experience trusted by consumers for its great taste and consistent effects. Committed to safety and transparency, Wynk is at the forefront of the mainstream cannabis-infused beverage movement. Available in both 7.5 oz cans with 2.5mg of THC and CBD, and 12 oz cans with 5mg of each, Wynk offers a refreshing variety of flavors including Black Cherry Fizz, Lime Twist, Juicy Mango, and Tangerine. Wynk is available online for purchase in 37 states and sold in retail stores in 12 states at www.drinkwynk.com .

