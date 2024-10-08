Wynk Launches Limited Edition Cran-Blood Orange!

LANDENBERG, Pa., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynk , the award-winning cannabis seltzer redefining the adult beverage landscape announced the launch of its newest limited-edition flavor: Cran-Blood Orange.

Thoughtfully created by combining researched flavor trends with consumer demand for festive offerings to celebrate the flavors of fall, this exciting new seltzer offers a perfectly balanced 1:1 ratio of THC and CBD for a light, enjoyable buzz.

Wynk Cran-Blood Orange

"We're excited to introduce the first-ever seasonal flavor launch for Wynk, Cran-Blood Orange," said Angus Rittenburg, CEO of Wynk. "We can't wait to launch more flavors that capture the essence of seasons and satisfy consumer demand."

The creation of Cran-Blood Orange reflects Wynk's commitment to fostering a cultural understanding by placing the consumer community at its core. Wynk not only meets the demand for delicious alternatives to alcohol, but also creates value and utility for customers seeking options without compromise this holiday season.

Cran-Blood Orange will be offered in 12oz cans, each containing 5mg of both THC and CBD. This unique blend of cranberry and blood orange offers a zesty twist that's sure to elevate your autumn celebrations. Don't miss your chance to enjoy this seasonal treat—Cran-Blood Orange will be available only while supplies last.

Order online at www.drinkwynk.com, or find in stores at www.drinkwynk.com/pages/find-in-store.

About Wynk™

Established in 2021, Wynk™ is an award-winning, hemp-derived 1:1 THC:CBD, zero-calorie seltzer. Known for its alternative approach to functional beverages, Wynk combines a balanced and approachable product with adherence to best-in-class manufacturing standards and a commitment to quality, ensuring their brand is trusted by consumers for safety and efficacy. Committed to safety, quality, and transparency, Wynk is at the forefront of the responsible cannabis beverage movement. Available in 7.5 oz cans with a 2.5mg dosage of both THC and CBD, and 12 oz cans with a 5mg dosage of both THC and CBD, the seltzer comes in Black Cherry Fizz, Lime Twist, Juicy Mango, and Tangerine. Wynk is available online for purchase in 37 states and sold in retail stores in 12 states at www.drinkwynk.com .

SOURCE WYNK™