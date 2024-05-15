WYNK Seltzer First-Ever Cannabis Beverage to Exhibit at National Restaurant Show

New Adult Beverage Category Making History & Expanding in On-Premise Accounts Across the U.S.

CHICAGO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WYNK , a low-dose, hemp-derived, zero-calorie cannabis seltzer, is the first in the beverage category to exhibit at the National Restaurant Show , the country's premiere trade show for the restaurant and bar industry, which runs from May 18 - 21 in Chicago.

"The distribution of low-dose cannabis beverages into the restaurant and bar trade has been steadily expanding as more and more operators want to offer this new category to their customers," said Phil McFarland, General Manager for WYNK.

Courtesy of WYNK

WYNK is currently available in restaurants and bars in 14 states, with accounts such as the 2Bears Tavern Group and Thalia Hall in Chicago, IL and Cask 'n Flagon in Boston, MA. Wynk also recently launched in Nashville, TN, and Austin, TX.

"We've seen that with fewer Millennials and GenZ's consuming alcohol, offering them a cannabis drink is a successful way to grow sales and attract new customers to an on-premise beverage program," said Angus Rittenburg, CEO of Wynk parent company Wherehouse Beverage Co.

The WYNK 1:1 blend of THC and CBD offers a light and bubbly buzz that is enjoyable any night of the week. Effects typically begin within 10-15 minutes of consumption and last approximately 90 minutes. Available in 7.5 oz cans with a 2.5mg dosage of both THC and CBD, and 12 oz cans with a 5mg dosage of both THC and CBD, WYNK is made with all-natural flavors and comes in Black Cherry Fizz, Lime Twist, Juicy Mango, and newly released Tangerine. WYNK is sold in bars and restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas.

About Wherehouse Beverage Co.

Founded in 2020, Wherehouse Beverage Co. is a next-generation beverage company working strictly with naturally occurring THC derived from hemp and marijuana plants to develop safe products that meet the emerging lifestyle needs of consumers. The company's best-selling THC beverage brands, WYNK and COUNTDOWN, are expertly crafted using precision dosing to create a predictably smooth onset and experience. The Wherehouse Beverage Co. team is committed to leading the way in creating a responsible, trustworthy infused beverages industry. For more information, please visit whbev.co .

CONTACT: Caroline Brody, [email protected]

SOURCE Wherehouse Beverage Co.