Wynn Las Vegas and Chef's Table Reveal Culinary Lineup, Participating Chefs, and Ticket Packages for Wynn Revelry

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Wynn Las Vegas and Chef's Table, the brand behind the Emmy Award-winning Netflix series, present Wynn Revelry, a three-day culinary celebration featuring renowned chefs, signature dining events, and exclusive access to the stories and flavors shaping today's culinary landscape.

Wynn Revelry takes place Sept. 18-20, bringing together more than 30 internationally-acclaimed chefs – including Thomas Keller and Marcus Samuelsson – for events including The Icons Dinner, The Feast grand tasting, Grand Revelry Brunch, and Revelry Revealed: Chef's Table Experiences. Other special guests include Nancy Silverton and Mashama Bailey.

Tickets and packages are now on sale at lasvegasrevelry.com, ranging from a $295 general admission ticket to The Feast to the all-access Ultimate Off Menu package starting at $3,500 per person.

LAS VEGAS, June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This September 18-20, Wynn Las Vegas and Chef's Table, the brand behind the Emmy Award-winning Netflix series, present a three-day celebration bringing together chefs, celebrities, and culinary enthusiasts from around the globe. Featuring acclaimed Chef's Table alumni alongside an international roster of culinary stars, Wynn Revelry by Chef's Table offers access to visionary talent through returning events including The Icons Dinner and The Feast, along with Grand Revelry Brunch and Revelry Revealed: Chef's Table Experiences – where guests access influential figures in intimate and behind-the-scenes settings.

Tickets and packages are now on sale at lasvegasrevelry.com, ranging from a $295 general admission ticket to The Feast to the all-access Ultimate Off Menu package starting at $3,500 per person, not inclusive of taxes or fees.

"Our partnership with Chef's Table creates something truly special: an experience that brings people together around incredible food and meaningful moments that linger long after the weekend ends," said Brian Gullbrants, Chief Operating Officer, Wynn Resorts North America. "This collaboration is about more than a weekend of exceptional dining – it's a natural extension of our shared vision. It brings the storytelling, talent, and creativity of the Chef's Table universe off the screen and into a fully immersive experience at Wynn, where guests can engage in a way that feels personal and unforgettable."

"Wynn Revelry by Chef's Table is designed to be the defining culinary weekend in Las Vegas," said Justin Connor, President of Chef's Table Projects. "We're bringing together an extraordinary group of chefs from five continents and giving them a platform to reimagine some of Vegas's most iconic dining experiences – from the buffet to Sunday brunch. Each event offers its own distinct point of view, from the open-air atmosphere of The Feast to the grand spectacle of The Icons Dinner. The goal is simple: create unforgettable food experiences that celebrate culinary excellence on a global scale."

The Event Lineup

Revelry Revealed: Chef's Table Experiences: Friday through Sunday, Sept. 18–20 Throughout the weekend, certain guests will have access to intimate master classes, live demonstrations, hands-on tastings, and behind-the-scenes experiences at unexpected resort locations, gaining insight into the techniques, creativity, and inspiration that advance some of the industry's most influential kitchens.

The Icons Dinner: 7:00 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 18 at The Buffet Eighty years after the first Las Vegas buffet debuted at El Rancho Vegas, this remarkable event reimagines the buffet experience with a Champagne reception and opulent presentations. Participating chefs include Casa Playa's Executive Chef Sarah Thompson, a 2026 James Beard Award-winner, as well as Thomas Keller (The French Laundry, Yountville, California), Marcus Samuelsson (Red Rooster Harlem and Hav & Mar, New York, New York), Chris Bianco (Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix, Arizona), Nina Compton (Compère Lapin, New Orleans, Louisiana), Asma Khan (Darjeeling Express, London, England), Doug Psaltis (Asador Bastian, Chicago, Illinois), Tam Kwok Fung (Chef Tam's Seasons, Wynn Macau), Supaksorn "Ice" Jongsiri (Sorn, Bangkok, Thailand), Eric Kragh Vildgaard (Jordnær, Copenhagen, Denmark), and Michael White, chef and restaurateur behind Santi (New York, New York) - with additional chefs to be announced. Actor, entrepreneur, and Brother's Bond Bourbon co-founder Ian Somerhalder will also make a special appearance.

The Feast: 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 at Wynn's Event Pavilion and Lawn This centerpiece event brings together culinary stars for an immersive grand-scale tasting journey featuring chefs Serigne Mbaye (Dakar Nola, New Orleans, Louisiana), Camila Fiol (Fiol Dulcería, Santiago, Chile), Doug Psaltis (Asador Bastian, Chicago, Illinois), Rodolfo Guzmán (Boragó, Santiago, Chile), Daniel Hadida and Eric Robertson (Restaurant Pearl Morissette, Ontario, Canada), Álvaro Clavijo (El Chato, Bogotá, Colombia), Asma Khan (Darjeeling Express, London, England), Sarah Thompson (Casa Playa, Wynn Las Vegas), Alejandro Chamorro (Nuema, Quito, Ecuador), and Jaime Rodríguez (Celele, Cartagena, Colombia), among others. VIP access is available starting at 6:00 p.m. VIP ticket holders also gain entry to the Chef + Celebrity Cook-Off, where chefs Sarah Glover (The Wild Kitchen, Oakley Utah), Chris Bianco (Pizzeria Bianco, Phoenix, Arizona), Sara Aqel (Dara Dining, Amman, Jordan), Chintan Pandya (Dhamaka and Semma, New York, New York), Daniel Hadida (Restaurant Pearl Morissette, Ontario, Canada), and Nina Compton (Compère Lapin, New Orleans, Louisiana), among others, team up with social creators to recreate signature dishes during a friendly competition.

Club Gourmet: 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 at Encore Beach Club Available only to Ultimate Off Menu package guests, this one-of-a-kind experience brings together exceptional food, cocktails, and music. Attendees will enjoy signature bites prepared by featured chefs and opportunities to mingle with culinary talent and personalities. Participating chefs include Phillip Frankland Lee (Sushi by Scratch Restaurants, Multiple Locations) and Susan Bae (Moon Rabbit, Washington, D.C.), among others.

Grand Revelry Brunch: 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20 at Mizumi The weekend closes with a celebratory experience showcasing signature dishes such as sushi and live teppanyaki inspired by American classics, alongside an impressive selection of desserts, pastries, and thoughtfully crafted beverages from the weekend's roster of talent. Participating chefs include Mizumi's Executive Chef Jeff Ramsey, along with Kate Reid (Lune Croissanterie, Melbourne, Sydney & Brisbane, Australia), Phillip Frankland Lee (Sushi by Scratch Restaurants, Multiple Locations), Susan Bae (Moon Rabbit, Washington, D.C.), Santiago Moctezuma (Maizajo, Mexico City, Mexico), and celebrated culinary personality Henry "Fatboy" Zhang (Drunken Fish, Wynn Macau), among others.



On Sunday, Sept. 20, the weekend culminates at Delilah, where the industry's leading voices gather for the inaugural Chef's Table Honors – an invite-only celebration recognizing the most influential and visionary figures shaping the future of dining.

About the Wynn Las Vegas and Chef's Table Partnership

Wynn Revelry by Chef's Table marks the inaugural event in a multi-year collaboration between Wynn Las Vegas and Chef's Table, uniting two institutions with a shared commitment for excellence. Extending beyond this single event, the partnership is intended to further cement Wynn's resorts as esteemed epicurean destinations.

For more information on ticket packages, programming, and participating chefs, visit www.lasvegasrevelry.com or follow @lasvegasrevelry.

About Wynn Revelry by Chef's Table

Now in its third year, Revelry is Wynn Las Vegas' signature culinary festival - a three-day celebration of food, entertainment, and extraordinary hospitality. Curated by Chef's Table, the 2026 edition unfolds September 18–20 with an unparalleled lineup of one-of-a-kind experiences featuring some of the world's most acclaimed chefs. From masterclasses and tastings to multi-chef events that could only happen in Las Vegas, Revelry is designed as the ultimate expression of creativity, indulgence, and celebration. Every event is crafted to surprise, delight, and bring guests closer to the people, flavors, and stories shaping the future of food. Chef's Table, the brand behind the Emmy Award-winning Netflix series, joins Wynn Las Vegas to create a festival where remarkable stories, unforgettable flavors, and larger-than-life experiences converge in one spectacular weekend. This partnership furthers Wynn's standing as one of the world's preeminent epicurean destinations and extends Chef's Table's celebrated universe beyond the screen. For more information on Wynn Revelry, visit lasvegasrevelry.com.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts has the longest-running Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards of all independent hotel companies in the world, and in 2026 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas have two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 196,000 square feet of casino space, 21 signature dining experiences, 10 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 174,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit newsroom.wynnresorts.com.

About Chef's Table

Chef's Table premiered on Netflix in 2015 and has since become one of the defining documentary series of the streaming era. Created by David Gelb, the Emmy Award–winning production established a new standard for cinematic food storytelling, introducing global audiences to the artistry, discipline, and personal vision behind some of the world's most influential chefs. Through intimate, visually immersive portraits, the series has built an enduring presence within contemporary food culture. Now in its second decade, Chef's Table continues to evolve through strategic partnerships with industry-leading brands and the launch of Chef's Table: Talks, a podcast hosted by creator, David Gelb. For more information, visit chefstable.com.

Media Contacts

Wynn Las Vegas

Foxglove Communications

[email protected]

Chef's Table

Emily Tillett

[email protected]

SOURCE Wynn Las Vegas