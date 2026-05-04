WYNN LAS VEGAS RECEIVES EIGHT AWARDS AT 2026 SOUTHERN NEVADA HOTEL CONCIERGE ASSOCIATION HONORS

LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Las Vegas (Nasdaq: WYNN) earned eight awards at the 2026 Southern Nevada Hotel Concierge Association Top Honors Awards, the most of any resort in Las Vegas. The recognitions span across Wynn's dining, nightlife, and entertainment portfolios, including for Awakening, Delilah, Wing Lei, and XS Nightclub.

"These accolades from the concierge community underscore the trust they place in our teams to deliver exceptional moments for guests and visitors," said Brian Gullbrants, COO – Wynn Resorts North America. "It reflects the consistency and care our teams bring to elevating experiences across a diverse range of amenities and resort offerings."

Wynn Las Vegas received awards in the following categories:

Best Production Show: Awakening (third win)

(third win) Best Supper Club: Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas (fourth consecutive win)

Best Seafood Restaurant: PISCES

Best Asian Restaurant: Wing Lei (seventh consecutive win)

Best Steakhouse: SW Steakhouse

Best Golf Course: Wynn Golf Club

Best Dayclub: Encore Beach Club (10th consecutive win)

Best Nightclub: XS Nightclub (10th consecutive win)

Awakening earned Best Production Show honors for the third time. The immersive theatrical experience blends advanced stage technology with dynamic choreography and visual storytelling.

For the fourth consecutive year, Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas was named Best Supper Club. In partnership with h.wood Group, the venue offers a modern interpretation of the classic supper club with live entertainment, a refined dining program, and an atmosphere inspired by the glamour of 1950s Las Vegas showrooms.

PISCES received Best Seafood Restaurant honors. The Mediterranean-inspired restaurant offers a refined interpretation of coastal cuisine and showcases fresh seafood, seasonal ingredients, and whole fish preparations.

For the seventh consecutive year, Wing Lei was named Best Asian Restaurant. The first Chinese restaurant in North America to earn a Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award, Wing Lei offers a menu rooted in Cantonese, Shanghai, and Szechuan cuisine.

SW Steakhouse earned the Best Steakhouse recognition. The Forbes Travel Guide award-winning restaurant pairs prime cuts and fresh seafood with exceptional service overlooking the Lake of Dreams.

Wynn Golf Club was recognized as Best Golf Course. Designed by Tom Fazio and the only championship golf course on the Las Vegas Strip, it offers a distinctive resort experience on impeccably-maintained greens and fairways.

On the nightlife front, Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub were named Best Dayclub and Best Nightclub, respectively – each marking a decade of consecutive wins.

Encore Beach Club and XS Nightclub are recognized as premier daylife and nightlife destinations offering high-energy experiences paired with a roster of globally acclaimed DJ talent which includes The Chainsmokers, Diplo, Kaskade, Hugel, Marshmello, SOFI TUKKER, Mau P, Loud Luxury and more.

ABOUT WYNN LAS VEGAS

Wynn Resorts has the longest-running Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards of all independent hotel companies in the world, and in 2026 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas have two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 196,000 square feet of casino space, 22 signature dining experiences, 10 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 174,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit newsroom.wynnresorts.com.

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SOURCE Wynn Las Vegas