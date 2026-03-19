WYNN NIGHTLIFE EMBRACES "THE YEAR OF EXCESS" WITH CINEMATIC SHORT FILM FEATURING TOP DJS

Narrated by Hollywood actor Rob Riggle, the film features 14 of the world's most sought after DJs inhabiting a world of indulgence across Wynn and Encore Las Vegas—alpacas on the golf course, workouts scaling the iconic rooftop, to champagne painted graffiti by an acclaimed artist, bath side caviar, and beyond. The short film features artists including Calvin Harris, The Chainsmokers, Marshmello, Diplo, Mau P, Hugel, Kaskade, ODESZA (DJ Set), SOFI TUKKER and many more.

The film emerges from a six month-long creative vision cultivated by the Wynn Nightlife creative marketing team. Conceptualized by Emilio Gonzales and Alex Schenberg, the work challenged the traditional residency announcement, elevating it into an innovative cinematic moment. "The Year of Excess" is the most expansive and daring expression of the philosophy — a world where glamour runs unchecked, ambition is amplified, and every moment feels larger than life.

"Wynn Nightlife has always believed that great entertainment speaks for itself. "The Year of Excess" is the purest expression of that belief, as a visual piece that celebrates our artists, our venues, and the city of Las Vegas," said Ryan Jones, Senior Vice President of Wynn Nightlife. "Whether it brings people through our doors or simply reminds them why Las Vegas is unlike anywhere else in the world, that's a win for all of us."

Each artist scene channels the extravagance, vibrancy, and unapologetic energy that define Las Vegas at its most iconic, closing with the line, "Now go and be FABULOUS" a nod to the city's official tagline and a tribute to XS Nightclub, whose influence has defined the nightlife scene and continues to echo as it steps into its next chapter.

"Following the launch of the cinematic piece, we hope "The Year of Excess" creates a feeling; One that honors its venues, the artists who define them, the city that inspires everything and an invitation to experience what comes next," said Alex Schenberg, Creative Marketing of Wynn Nightlife.

ABOUT WYNN NIGHTLIFE

Wynn Nightlife consists of the award-winning dayclub and nightclubs at Wynn Las Vegas, the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world. The resort is home to the Las Vegas Strip's most luxurious nightlife venues, XS and Encore Beach Club at Night, as well as the acclaimed dayclub, Encore Beach Club. Recently added to the portfolio, Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium offers guests the first of its kind in stadium entertainment. Combined, the venues feature a roster of today's most in-demand artists.

ABOUT WYNN LAS VEGAS

Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2025 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas have two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 196,000 square feet of casino space, 22 signature dining experiences, 10 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 174,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit newsroom.wynnresorts.com.

MEDIA CONTACT

Krystle Anttonelli

Wynn Nightlife

[email protected]

SOURCE Wynn Las Vegas