Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Named the Two Highest Rated Casinos in the United States

"We are honored to see such an outpour of positive feedback from our guests," said Marilyn Spiegel, President of Wynn Las Vegas and Encore. "Providing five-star amenities and service is paramount to us and we are so appreciative that our guests have taken the time to share their recommendations and experiences."

This honor was awarded on the heels of the company's recent distinction as Forbes Travel Guide's highest-scoring hotel company in the world, as well as being named the highest-ranking casino resort on FORTUNE Magazine's 2019 World's Most Admired list.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and was once again named the best resort in Nevada on Condé Nast Traveler's 2019 "Gold List," a title received for the twelfth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, 22 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two theaters, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities. Wynn Las Vegas recently unveiled Wynn Plaza, a Strip-front expansion that offers a collection of world-renowned luxury, contemporary, and lifestyle brands. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com, or follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

