Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Named the Two Highest Rated Casinos in the United States
Luxury Resort Company Has Earned More Five-Star Guest Reviews Than Any Other Casino in America
Jul 26, 2019, 12:01 ET
LAS VEGAS, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Las Vegas and Encore have claimed the top two spots as the best casinos in the United States, according to Business Insider's analysis of TripAdvisor's guest reviews. The ranking of the 50 best casinos in America was compiled based on the proportion of five-star ratings each company received from the travel website's reviewers. In total, Wynn and Encore received more than 31,000 five-star scores.
"We are honored to see such an outpour of positive feedback from our guests," said Marilyn Spiegel, President of Wynn Las Vegas and Encore. "Providing five-star amenities and service is paramount to us and we are so appreciative that our guests have taken the time to share their recommendations and experiences."
This honor was awarded on the heels of the company's recent distinction as Forbes Travel Guide's highest-scoring hotel company in the world, as well as being named the highest-ranking casino resort on FORTUNE Magazine's 2019 World's Most Admired list.
About Wynn Las Vegas
Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and was once again named the best resort in Nevada on Condé Nast Traveler's 2019 "Gold List," a title received for the twelfth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, 22 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two theaters, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities. Wynn Las Vegas recently unveiled Wynn Plaza, a Strip-front expansion that offers a collection of world-renowned luxury, contemporary, and lifestyle brands. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com, or follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
SOURCE Wynn Las Vegas
Share this article