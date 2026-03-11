Wynn Las Vegas Debuts Art Collaboration at Zero Bond Las Vegas

The collection curated exclusively for the resort by Heather James will debut for Zero Bond members

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Las Vegas (Nasdaq: WYNN) launches the opening art exhibition for Zero Bond, the exclusive private members club, curated through a collaboration with Heather James. The exhibition conceived in collaboration with Wynn Design & Development's President and Chief Creative Officer, Todd-Avery Lenahan, spans masters across movements and centuries, and signifies one of the most diverse collections of fine art assembled for a single-site exhibition in Las Vegas. Items on display will vary over time, and feature masterpieces from the Impressionist period and first quarter of the 20th century, alongside post-war, pop art, and contemporary artworks, as well as Asian antiquities from A.D. 500 through the 10th century.

Femme au corsage rouge by Pierre-Auguste Renoir at Zero Bond at Wynn Las Vegas. Credit: Robert Miller

"Bringing this remarkable collection to Zero Bond at Wynn Las Vegas is not only a milestone achievement, but also a testament to Wynn's commitment to fostering artistic expression," said Todd-Avery Lenahan, President and Chief Creative Officer of Wynn Design & Development. "This program is intended to inspire and engage through the compelling power of art."

The exhibition is thoughtfully arranged throughout the 15,000 square-foot space and showcases consignments from a variety of artists, including: Ansel Adams, John Baldessari, Thomas Hart Benton, Toby Burrows, Alexander Calder, Sir Winston Churchill, Camille Claudel, Richard Diebenkorn, Lynne Mapp Drexler, Robert Henri, Marie Felix Hippolyte-Lucas, Hans Hofmann, Winslow Homer, Saul Kaminer, Andre Kertesz, Amedeo Modigliani, Jorge Pardo, Max Pellegrini, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, George Rickey, and Andrew Wyeth.

In addition, there are Japanese and Chinese antiquities on display from various eras, such as the Tang Dynasty and Meiji period. Zero Bond at Wynn Las Vegas also has an outdoor sculpture garden overlooking Wynn Golf Club that features monumental works by Herb Alpert, Jim Dine, Jeppe Hein, Joan Miró, and Robert Indiana. All pieces from the debut collection are available for purchase through Heather James.

"This collaboration reflects what Zero Bond stands for at its core, thoughtful curation, cultural relevance, and meaningful connection," said Scott Sartiano, Founder of Zero Bond. "Bringing a collection of this caliber to Wynn Las Vegas gives our members and guests the rare opportunity to experience extraordinary works up close. It is about creating an environment where art is integrated into the setting and becomes part of the overall experience."

For more than 30 years, Heather James has offered the world a look at important works from a cross-section of periods, movements, and genres through its global network and gallery locations.

More information on Heather James is available at heatherjames.com, while more information on Zero Bond at Wynn Las Vegas is available at zerobondwynn.com.

ABOUT WYNN LAS VEGAS

Wynn Resorts has the longest-running Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Awards of all independent hotel companies in the world, and in 2026 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas have two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 196,000 square feet of casino space, 21 signature dining experiences, 10 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 174,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit newsroom.wynnresorts.com.

ABOUT BOND HOSPITALITY

BOND Hospitality is a lifestyle hospitality company based in New York City. Founded in 2017 by Scott Sartiano, BOND Hospitality has evolved from operating private members-only space in lower Manhattan, Zero Bond, into a nationwide portfolio of restaurants and culinary service at the most premier locations in each city, including: Zero Bond, Broken Coconut, Rose Lane, Darling Rooftop, SARTIANO'S, The Mercer Hotel, and The Newbury Hotel Boston. BOND Hospitality has pioneered a design-forward approach to hospitality, with consciously designed venues that give space to ingenuity, creativity and innovation.

ABOUT ZERO BOND

Founded in the heart of NoHo, Zero Bond members-only urban lodge and social workspace occupying 20,000-square-feet over multiple floors. The property features a curated constellation of experiences including world-class dining, luxurious personal care services and the opportunity to socialize with like-minded community members. Dating back to 1818, Zero Bond has had a rich history from a humble farm to an unashamedly grand Victorian Gothic mansion. Zero Bond will be embellished with a bounty of arches flooding the space with natural light. Each space is designed to bathe members in understated elegance. Zero Bond is a home for the questioners, challengers and lovers of life's possibilities for whom the member's club experience has been re-imaged.

ABOUT HEATHER JAMES

For 30 years, Heather James Fine Art has presented exceptional works spanning Impressionism, Modernism, Postwar, and Contemporary art, and more across periods and movements. With galleries and consultancies across the United States, Heather James brings together paintings, sculpture, and works on paper in thoughtfully curated exhibitions that foster dialogue and invite deeper engagement.

The gallery works closely with private collectors and institutions worldwide, offering advisory services that include acquisitions, consignments, valuations, and collection guidance. Grounded in connoisseurship, passion, and discretion, Heather James builds enduring relationships centered on the careful placement and long-term stewardship of significant works of art.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Wynn Las Vegas

Jordan Massanari

[email protected]

Zero Bond at Wynn Las Vegas

SHADOW

[email protected]

Heather James

Chip Tom

[email protected]

SOURCE Wynn Las Vegas