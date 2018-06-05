Wynn Las Vegas Marks The Opening Of The Wynn Solar Facility

"Nevada is the most dynamic state for renewable energy development, and the opening of the Wynn Solar Facility is a watershed moment for the resort industry," said Erik Hansen, Chief Sustainability Officer for Wynn Resorts. "The investment in renewable energy and the integration of energy efficient measures must be a larger part of the way responsible companies conduct business today. Our solar facility proves that integrating large-scale energy efficient measures can be done in a way that benefits the bottom line while also enhancing the guest experience."

Owned and operated by Enel Green Power North America, Inc., The Wynn Solar Facility is a standalone solar photovoltaic project located in Fallon, Nevada adjacent to the existing award-winning Stillwater hybrid facility, and shares the existing connection infrastructure with the geothermal-solar hybrid plant. The Wynn Solar Facility generates up to 27 MWdc of renewable energy, equivalent to 20 MWac, to power the resort. With this renewable energy resource offsetting such a sizable percentage of Wynn's peak power needs, the resort will far exceed requirements outlined in the Nevada Renewable Portfolio Standard.

Combined with the recently installed solar panels covering 103,000 square feet of Wynn's rooftop, enough renewable energy will be generated to power 5,056 homes and eliminate 33,734 metric tons of CO2 emissions from the environment annually. Wynn Las Vegas is committed to increasing sustainable design practices, creating and sourcing renewable energy, and exceeding LEED Gold Building Certification standards for projects in Las Vegas as well as Encore Boston Harbor, currently under construction in Everett, Massachusetts.

ABOUT WYNN LAS VEGAS

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world. Wynn Las Vegas opened on April 28, 2005 and was once again named the best resort in Nevada on Condé Nast Traveler's 2018 "Gold List," a title received for the tenth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas feature two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,750 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas, approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, 21 dining experiences featuring signature chefs and 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 110,000 square feet of retail space as well as three nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities. In addition to two luxury retail esplanades, a Strip-front expansion, Wynn Plaza, is currently under construction and is scheduled to be completed in 2018. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit wynnpressroom.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wynn-las-vegas-marks-the-opening-of-the-wynn-solar-facility-300660197.html

SOURCE Wynn Las Vegas

Related Links

http://www.wynnlasvegas.com

