Wynn Las Vegas Named Best Hotel In Las Vegas By Travel + Leisure Magazine

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Las Vegas is proud to announce that it was once again named the No. 1 hotel in Las Vegas for the second consecutive year on the Travel + Leisure 2021 World's Best Awards list, which honors the top hotels, travel destinations, and companies worldwide, as rated by its readers. Throughout the past year, Wynn has invested in creating several exciting new amenities, dining options, and live entertainment offerings to keep the resort experience fresh, fun – and most of all – five-star for its valued guests and visitors.

"We always look to the future at Wynn Las Vegas, continuing to innovate and elevate our resort in order to create unforgettable experiences for our guests," said Brian Gullbrants, President of Wynn Las Vegas. "We are honored that our efforts have not gone unnoticed and are grateful to the readers of Travel + Leisure who consider Wynn to the best hotel in Las Vegas."

New to Wynn Las Vegas this year was the debut of the instantly iconic supper club, Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas, offering a new option in Wynn's nightlife portfolio set within a lavish cinematic design; Overlook Lounge, an opulent elevated cocktail venue in the heart of Wynn's landmark floral-filled atrium; the resort's newest restaurant, Casa Playa, offering bold and authentic flavors that transport guests to the Mexican seaside; and an upcoming nautical themed lounge that will be unveiled later this year.

In celebration of the honor, guests are invited to experience Wynn Las Vegas with an exclusive vacation package that includes a two-night stay, $150 dining credit, $50 beverage credit, and a leisurely late checkout. As the world's largest Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star resort, Wynn offers the complete Las Vegas experience conveniently and safely under one roof allowing for the perfect getaway, including:

Two 24-hour casinos with a variety of table games and slots as well as the Race & Sports Book

Full portfolio of fine-dining restaurants, lounges, and casual eateries

Expansive resort pools with private cabanas

Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course

Nightly entertainment at the Lake of Dreams, Encore Theater, and several nightlife options

Encore Theater, and several nightlife options Three retail esplanades with over 50 luxury brands

Full-service beauty salons, barber shop, spa treatments, and fitness centers

The 2021 World's Best Awards were determined by votes from hundreds of thousands of Travel + Leisure readers, compiled through an extensive annual survey considered the be one of the most respected reader polls in the hospitality industry. Readers defined excellence in the "Hotels" category by evaluating criteria including rooms and facilities, location, service, food, and value. For the full list of World's Best Awards honorees please visit www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best.

To reserve a vacation package please visit www.wynnlasvegas.com.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2021 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list for the thirteenth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities, such as the recently renovated Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com.

Media Contact:

Eric Kreller

Wynn Las Vegas

702-770-3740

[email protected]

SOURCE Wynn Las Vegas

Related Links

http://www.wynnlasvegas.com

