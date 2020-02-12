Wynn Las Vegas Named The Largest Five-Star Resort In The World

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Las Vegas have each earned Five-Star status on the 2020 Forbes Travel Guide (FTG) Star Rating list and are now the largest and second largest FTG Five-Star resorts in the world respectively. Wynn Palace, originally earning FTG Five-Star status in 2018, is the third largest.

With 22 FTG Five-Star hotels, spas and restaurants collectively across its global portfolio, Wynn Resorts holds the most FTG Five-Star awards of any independent hotel company in the world. Wynn Macau remains the only resort worldwide with eight individual FTG Five-Star awards, achieving the honor for the fourth consecutive year.

"I believe this unprecedented recognition by Forbes Travel Guide is about more than our service and commitment to operating the highest quality hotels and restaurants," said Matt Maddox, CEO of Wynn Resorts. "This is a testament to the culture of excellence that resides in each of our resorts, whether it be in the United States or China. Our global team of 31,000 employees commits every day to creating experiences worthy of Forbes Travel Guide Five Stars."

Additional 2020 FTG Five-Star accomplishments include:

Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Las Vegas added two new 2020 FTG Five-Star awards and now collectively hold seven, the most of any resorts in North America .

. Wynn Palace added one new 2020 FTG Five-Star award for its fine dining restaurant, SW Steakhouse, increasing its FTG Five-Star award total to seven.

Wynn Palace also now has the most FTG Five-Star restaurants of any individual resort worldwide, with five total.

Wing Lei at Wynn Las Vegas remains the only FTG Five-Star Chinese restaurant in North America , achieving the honor for the fourth consecutive year.

Wynn Resorts received the following 2020 Forbes Travel Guide stars:

Wynn Macau:

Wynn Macau (Five-Star)

Encore at Wynn Macau (Five-Star)

The Spa at Wynn Macau (Five-Star)

The Spa at Encore (Five-Star)

Golden Flower (Five-Star)

(Five-Star) Mizumi (Five-Star)

Ristorante il Teatro (Five-Star)

Wing Lei (Five-Star)

Wynn Las Vegas:

Wynn Las Vegas (Five-Star) – New in 2020

Encore Las Vegas (Five-Star) – New in 2020

(Five-Star) – New in 2020 Wynn Tower Suites (Five-Star)

Encore Tower Suites (Five-Star)

The Spa at Wynn (Five-Star)

The Spa at Encore (Five-Star)

Wing Lei (Five-Star)

Wynn Palace:

Wynn Palace (Five-Star)

The Spa at Wynn Palace (Five-Star)

SW Steakhouse (Five-Star) – New in 2020

Mizumi (Five-Star)

Sushi Mizumi (Five-Star)

Sichuan Moon (Five-Star)

Wing Lei Palace (Five-Star)

To view the complete list of 2020 Forbes Travel Guide star award winners, click here.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Nasdaq: WYNN) is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Encore Boston Harbor (encorebostonharbor.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com), and Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com).

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas feature two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas, approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, 22 dining experiences featuring signature chefs and 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms; two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities. Wynn Las Vegas recently unveiled the new Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course, and in February 2020 debuted a 430,000-square-foot meeting and convention space expansion powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

Encore Boston Harbor is a luxury resort destination featuring a 210,000 square foot casino, 671 hotel rooms, an ultra-premium spa, specialty retail, 15 dining and lounge venues, and more than 50,000 square feet of state-of-the-art ballroom and meeting spaces. Situated on the waterfront along the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts, the resort has created a six-acre public park and Harborwalk along the shoreline. It is the largest private, single-phase development in the history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Wynn Macau is a luxury hotel and casino resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with two luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 spacious rooms and suites, approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, casual and fine dining in eight restaurants, approximately 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 59,000 square feet of retail space, and recreation and leisure facilities including two opulent spas, a salon and a rotunda show.

Wynn Palace is a luxury integrated resort in Macau. Designed as a floral-themed destination, it boasts 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and villas, approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, 13 food and beverage outlets, approximately 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 106,000 square feet of designer retail, SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, an extensive collection of rare art, a lush spa, salon and recreation and leisure facilities.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Our anonymous professional inspectors evaluate based on up to 900 objective standards, with an emphasis on exceptional service, to help discerning travelers select the world's best luxury experiences. The only way to get a Five-Star, Four-Star or Recommended rating is by earning it through our independent inspection process. For our full award winners list, daily travel stories and more information about Forbes Travel Guide, visit www.forbestravelguide.com.

