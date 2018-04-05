Wynn Las Vegas Powers Its Data With 100 Percent Sustainable Energy

Switch was able to retire over 835 geothermal and solar renewable energy credits in 2016, and expects to retire over 850 in 2017, on behalf of Wynn Las Vegas. Independently tracked and verified, each renewable energy credit is proof that one megawatt-hour (MWh) of electricity was generated from an eligible renewable energy resource and delivered to the energy grid.

"Switch shares the same commitment to protecting our planet's resources, and provides us with smart and eco-friendly energy solutions as the resort continues to grow," said Erik Hansen, Director of Energy Procurement for Wynn Las Vegas. "Working with the world's highest-rated and greenest data center allows us to responsibly scale our IT framework while ensuring that no harm is being done to the environment."

"We are pleased that Switch's commitment to clean energy aligns with our important clients like Wynn Las Vegas," said Adam Kramer, Switch EVP of Strategy. "Having their data running in our data centers helps Wynn achieve its own sustainability goals."

The news comes on the heels of Wynn's latest major advancements in clean energy use, including the installation of 103,000 square feet of solar panels on its rooftop, and the debut of the Wynn Solar Facility, a new 160-acre solar complex located in Fallon, Nevada.

Dedicated solely to Wynn Las Vegas, the Wynn Solar Facility offsets up to 75 percent of the resort's peak power requirements. This is the largest percentage of renewable energy used by any resort in Las Vegas, and an industry first for a gaming operator in Nevada. The Facility will eventually power Wynn's newest 280,000 square foot meetings and conventions expansion with 100 percent renewable energy, making it one of the most environmentally conscious developments in Las Vegas.

Wynn Las Vegas remains committed to increasing sustainable design practices, creating and sourcing renewable energy, and exceeding LEED Gold Building Certification standards for projects in Las Vegas as well as Wynn Boston Harbor, currently under construction in Everett, Massachusetts.

ABOUT WYNN LAS VEGAS

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world. Wynn Las Vegas opened on April 28, 2005 and was once again named the best resort in Nevada on Condé Nast Traveler's 2018 "Gold List," a title received for the tenth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas feature two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,750 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas, approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, 21 dining experiences featuring signature chefs and 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 110,000 square feet of retail space as well as three nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities. In addition to two luxury retail esplanades, a Strip-front expansion, Wynn Plaza, is currently under construction and is scheduled to be completed in 2018. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit www.wynnpressroom.com, follow on Twitter and Instagram at and Facebook.

ABOUT SWITCH

POWERING THE FUTURE OF THE CONNECTED WORLD® Switch, the technology infrastructure corporation headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada is built on the intelligent and sustainable growth of the internet. Switch founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 500 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solution ecosystems. Visit switch.com for more information.

