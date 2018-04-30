Wynn Las Vegas Receives Seven Exemplary Distinctions By The Southern Nevada Hotel Concierge Association

Among the 25 categories, Wynn and Encore won Best Production Show, Best Asian, Best Italian, Best Steakhouse, Best Spa, Best Dayclub and Best Nightclub. The awards recognize venues and businesses that best represent the hotel concierge community as well as the most recommended activities in the destination. Link to Wynn and Encore celebration video here.

"Our entire team of 12,000 employees strive to provide the best possible experiences to each and every one of our guests," said Maurice Wooden, president of Wynn Las Vegas. "Creating memorable moments for visitors to Las Vegas is a principle that we share with our esteemed concierge community and their continued recognition is such an honor."

Best Asian was presented to Wing Lei for the second time. The first Chinese restaurant in the country to be awarded a Michelin Star and the only Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award-winning Chinese restaurant in North America, Wing Lei combines Chinese flavors with Western technique to create an exceptional, one-of-a-kind dining experience under the direction of Chef Ming Yu.

Best Spa was presented to The Spa at Encore for the third consecutive year. The spa's stunning design and opulent environment, including designer treatment rooms and five-star service provide the ultimate destination for the relaxation of the mind and body.

Best Italian was presented to Sinatra for the third consecutive year. A tribute to the music legend, Chef Luke Palladino's menu showcases modern twists on classic Italian cooking, including many of Frank's personal favorites.

Best Steakhouse was presented to SW Steakhouse for the fourth time. Positioned alongside the Lake of Dreams, this classic American steakhouse features award-winning cuisine by Chef David Walzog juxtaposed by an incomparable dining atmosphere.

Best Dayclub was presented to Encore Beach Club for the fourth time. Positioned Strip-side, the 60,000-square-foot oasis is home to A-list headliners like Diplo, The Chainsmokers, David Guetta and others appearing all season long. As the sun goes down, guests can now party poolside throughout the evening with Encore Beach Club at Night.

Best Nightclub was presented to XS for the fourth time. One of the most renowned nightclubs in the world, the lavish venue boasts an unprecedented roster of DJ talent and 40,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor space.

