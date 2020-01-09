Wynn Las Vegas Set To Open Elio March 2020

"The addition of Elio will be a defining moment as we embark on expanding the collection of restaurants at Wynn," said Marilyn Spiegel, President of Wynn Las Vegas. "ATM Group is an award-winning creative culinary force. Elio will not only be a place to have dinner but a destination for your entire evening."

The restaurant will occupy the space adjacent to Encore Beach Club and will showcase a thoughtful menu of recipes grounded in Mexico's rich culinary traditions, infusing the finest regional and seasonal ingredients. Small plates and appetizers featuring a heavy emphasis on seafood and produce will be paired with signature shareable entrées. The bar and lounge will add to the celebration by showcasing Mexico's best hand-selected agave-based spirits.

"We are very pleased to team up with Wynn to bring our iconic hospitality to Las Vegas, a vibrant and exciting city that knows how to have fun," said Enrique Olvera. "Inspired by the 40s and 50s, a golden age for the Mexican cinema, we seek to offer guests exceptional service as well as genuine and personal cuisine that is focused on authentic Mexican flavors. Expect a festive atmosphere where design and interior details lead you to feel the elegance and simplicity of the Nevada landscape."

Guests of Elio will be immersed in a sleek and seductive environment. Day turns to night as guests move from the energy of the bar and lounge to the warmth of the dining room. The modern and minimal architectural lines are paired with rich textures and beautiful art that creates a backdrop for lively gatherings and exceptional food.

Elio's lounge will be open daily and serve weekend brunch. The dining room will be open nightly. For more information and updates please visit: www.eliolv.com. For reservations, call 702-770-DINE (3463).

@WynnLasVegas @WynnNightlife @Elio_LV

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and was once again named the best resort in Nevada on Condé Nast Traveler's 2019 "Gold List," a title received for the twelfth time. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, 22 signature dining experiences, 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 560,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two theaters, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities. Wynn Las Vegas recently unveiled the new Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course, and in February 2020 will debut a 430,000-square-foot meeting and convention space expansion powered by 100 percent renewable energy. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com , or follow on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About ATM Group

ATM Group is the international hospitality company led by chefs Enrique Olvera and Daniela Soto-Innes, along business partner Santiago Perez and architect Alonso de Garay. With roots going back to 2000 with the opening of Pujol in Mexico City, ATM Group's portfolio now includes several restaurants such as Cosme and Atla in New York City. This fall, Olvera, Soto-Innes and Perez will debut their forthcoming Damian restaurant in Los Angeles.

SOURCE Wynn Las Vegas

Related Links

http://www.wynnlasvegas.com

