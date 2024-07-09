Wynn Las Vegas to Debut Fiola Mare, A Renowned Seafood Restaurant by Chef Fabio Trabocchi, in Early 2025

The New Coastal Concept Will Overlook the Resort's Lake of Dreams

LAS VEGAS, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Early next year, Wynn Las Vegas will debut Fiola Mare, a Mediterranean seafood restaurant from James Beard- and Michelin-awarded chef and restaurateur Fabio Trabocchi. Renowned for his award-winning restaurants in the mid-Atlantic and South Florida, Chef Trabocchi will bring one of his most beloved concepts to Las Vegas.

Fiola Mare Las Vegas Chef Fabio Trabocchi. Photo credit: Marcel Boldu

"Since moving to the U.S. in 2000 from Le Marche, Italy, I've dreamt of having a restaurant in Las Vegas," says Chef Fabio Trabocchi. "I couldn't be prouder than to partner with an iconic destination as Wynn Las Vegas, who is the perfect complement to our hospitality group."

Fiola Mare's menu will feature a stunning selection of seafood, sourced from the Mediterranean and East and West Coast of the U.S.

Like its sister restaurant of the same name in Washington, D.C., the Las Vegas location will feature a raw bar at the entrance of the restaurant, as well as impressive seafood towers, an array of tableside services, and elegantly-grilled seafood entrees.

The menu will highlight fresh seafood prepared with simplicity through delicate and subtle additions of color, flavor, and texture. Guests will also be able to make selections from The Carrello del Pesce – a seafood cart – that will offer multiple daily catch options.

The culinary menu will be complemented with a selection of crafted cocktails and a wine program that honors producers from all over the world, including a vast collection of European choices.

As for the restaurant's design, Fiola Mare will celebrate the abundance of the sea, with opulent finishes and bespoke maritime-inspired design elements. New custom furnishings, influenced by classic French and Italian designs from the 1940s and 1950s, enhance the dynamic floor plan which will maximize views of the Lake of Dreams.

"We are delighted to welcome Chef Fabio Trabocchi to our fine dining portfolio," said Brian Gullbrants, COO North America, Wynn Resorts. "The ethos of Fiola Mare truly embraces what Wynn Las Vegas has come to be known for – exquisite design, unmatched guest service, and an exceptional dining experience."

Fiola Mare will replace Lakeside, which will permanently close in mid-July.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2024 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 14 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 174,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com .

About Chef Fabio Trabocchi

Fabio Trabocchi is an internationally acclaimed chef and restaurateur based in Washington, D.C. and Boca Raton. He is the founder and owner of Fabio Trabocchi Restaurants, home to award-winning restaurants in the U.S.

Trabocchi grew up in Le Marche, a beautiful region of Italy that lies on the Adriatic Coast. His love for food was inspired by his father, a passionate farmer and gardener, who grew all of the food that the family ate. Chef Fabio pursued his formal culinary education at the Istituto Alberghiero Panzini in Senigallia, Italy before working in numerous restaurants around the world including London, multiple cities in Spain, Moscow, Washington, D.C., and New York.

In 2011, Trabocchi opened his flagship restaurant Fiola in downtown D.C., which earned its first MICHELIN star in 2018, and its sixth consecutive star in 2023. Since 2011, Trabocchi has focused on expanding Fabio Trabocchi Restaurants to become one of the preeminent restaurant groups in the world. It currently includes the Italian inspired Fiola, Fiola Mare, and Sfoglina Pasta Houses in the D.C. metro's downtown, Van Ness, and Arlington, VA neighborhoods. His Del Mar restaurant is a celebration of Spanish seafood cuisine in D.C.'s Wharf district. Fiolina Pasta house, inspired by Sfoglina, opened in the Fall of 2023 in Boca Raton, FL.

