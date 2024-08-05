Wynn Las Vegas to Host Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse Pop-up This Fall

Bringing the Authentic Dining Experience of One of the Most Storied Ranches in America to the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Las Vegas (Nasdaq: WYNN) has partnered with the renowned Four Sixes Ranch and visionary storyteller Taylor Sheridan to present the Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse, debuting at the resort this September. The pop-up concept will embody the excellence of one of the most legendary ranches in Texas history and present guests with authentic preparations and bold flavors.

Spanning more than 260,000 acres in Northern Texas, the Four Sixes Ranch is a prominent leader in high quality beef production, strategic land stewardship, and raising of the world's most sought-after ranch horses for cowboys who travel miles across pastures, rolling hills, and rocky terrain. Sheridan, the ranch owner known for creating "Yellowstone," "1883," and "1923," has reignited the spirit of the American West with a deep respect for heritage through his compelling narratives.

"Our longstanding partnership with Taylor Sheridan and David Glasser brings another one-of-a-kind experience exclusive to Wynn Las Vegas, Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse," says Brian Gullbrants, COO North America, Wynn Resorts. "This distinctive, limited-time pop-up puts an emphasis on Western authenticity paired with an unforgettable dinner and cocktail menu."

The Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse menu, led by chef David Middleton, will focus on prime steaks and cuts from Four Sixes Ranch and American classic cocktails and decadent desserts. The curated menu mirrors that of a boutique steakhouse and places emphasis on ingredients local to Texas. Bold, fiery flavors are found throughout many of the signature dishes.

Menu highlights will include a showstopping Caviar Tower, served with potato tots, kettle chips, brioche toast, country fried chicken tenders, chive crema, deviled quail eggs, lemon zest, parsley and bacon bits; Tableside Prime Beef Tartare prepared with grilled shallots, serrano peppers, mustard, and housemade Texas corn tortillas chips; a signature cut 6666's Branded 28-ounce Cowboy Steak; a full breed wagyu cattle 40-ounce Tomahawk Steak carved tableside; and a Tumbleweed Banana Pudding with vanilla wafers, butterscotch custard, and spun sugar.

The beverage program, led by Wynn's Master Mixologist Mariena Mercer Boarini, features an array of specialty craft cocktails including the Campfire Old Fashioned, smoked tableside on a whiskey barrel stove, made with Buffalo Trace Bourbon, charred sweet corn and Merchant's Exchange orange bitters; Wide Open Spaces, a play on the trending "Ranch Water" cocktail made with Don Julio Blanco Tequila, lime, housemade watermelon soda and cilantro-spiced salt served in a soda siphon; and the Honky Tonk, a spicy margarita made with Casamigos Reposado Tequila, jalapeño, prickly pear, lime, organic agave nectar and 6666 Ranch's "Taylor Sheridan" cowboy salt.

"The Four Sixes Ranch has been a proud purveyor to a selection of Wynn's fine dining restaurants and now that partnership will be showcased in the form of a pop-up restaurant of its own," says Taylor Sheridan. "Dedicated to honoring authentic cuisine, the menu highlights time-honored recipes on the ranch, elevated to an art form by Chef David Middleton. The passions in my life are telling stories and food and with each plate served at Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse, Chef David and I get to do both."

Located within Wynn Tower Suites, Four Sixes Ranch Steakhouse will pop up nightly at Tableau from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. from Sunday through Thursday and 5:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Reservations will be open to the public beginning Monday, Aug. 26 with the first available date for Monday, Sept. 16 at wynnlasvegas.com.

About Wynn Las Vegas

Wynn Resorts is the recipient of more Forbes Travel Guide Five Star Awards than any other independent hotel company in the world and in 2024 was once again honored on FORTUNE Magazine's World's Most Admired Companies list. Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 14 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 174,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course. For more information on Wynn and Encore Las Vegas, visit press.wynnlasvegas.com .

