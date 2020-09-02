Wynn Resorts and Scientific Games Launch Partnership in New Jersey and Extend to Colorado and Indiana

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") is expanding its partnership with Wynn Resorts, Ltd. ("Wynn Resorts") to power Wynn Sports' digital sports betting offer in Colorado and Indiana.

With support of Scientific Games, Wynn Resorts went live with the Wynn Sports mobile app in New Jersey on 27 July. Wynn Sports utilizes the Company's sports betting and iGaming platforms, a managed sports trading service and its market-leading content aggregation system that is home to more than 2,000 digital games such as 88 Fortunes®, Raging Rhino®, Zeus® and more.

In Colorado and Indiana, Scientific Games will provide Wynn Sports with the OpenSports™ enterprise solution. In addition, Wynn Sports will launch OpenPlatform™, the industry leading player account management platform.

Jordan Levin, Group CEO, Digital for Scientific Games, said, "We're thrilled to be working alongside Wynn Resorts and their exceptional team as our partnership expands. We look forward to developing entertainment opportunities and delivering unmissable sports betting and iGaming experiences for players in these states."

