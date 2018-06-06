Wynn Resorts Appoints First Chief Sustainability Officer

"Erik has proven to be a visionary as we continue to deepen our company's sustainability strategy and make monumental moves towards taking control of our energy future," said Kim Sinatra, EVP and General Counsel for Wynn Resorts. "His experience extends across all facets of environmental protection and government regulation, and his understanding of cutting-edge technologies will continue to shape our use of a new generation of renewable resources."

Originally serving as Director of Energy Procurement for Wynn Resorts since 2016, Hansen has been instrumental in instituting several large-scale sustainability and renewable energy projects that have moved Wynn Resorts into a leadership position in environmental stewardship. Most notable have been the negotiation, build, and opening of the 160-acre 20 MW Wynn Solar Facility; management of Wynn Las Vegas' shift to the open energy market; and the creation of an energy supply plan that integrates the first micro grid to be implemented at an individual resort at the Encore Boston Harbor property.

Hansen has more than 25 years of experience, and is a current member of the Nevada Governor's Committee on Energy Choice. He began his career in the energy industry at NV Energy where he spent more than 10 years in various capacities including power trading, transmission policy and contracts, business development, and project leadership. Before joining Wynn Resorts, Hansen served as Vice President at EnergySource, where he represented a broad base of Nevada's largest energy customers across industries including mining, gaming, data centers, utilities, and technology.

ABOUT WYNN RESORTS

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Nasdaq: WYNN) is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com) and Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com).

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas feature two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,750 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas, approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, 22 dining experiences featuring signature chefs and 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 110,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms; three nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities. A luxury retail Strip-front expansion, Wynn Plaza, is currently under construction and is scheduled to debut in the second half of 2018.

Wynn Macau is a luxury hotel and casino resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with two luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 spacious rooms and suites, approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, casual and fine dining in eight restaurants, approximately 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 59,000 square feet of retail space, and recreation and leisure facilities including two opulent spas, a salon and a rotunda show.

Wynn Palace is a luxury integrated resort in Macau. Designed as a floral-themed destination, it boasts 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and villas, approximately 420,000 square feet of casino space, 11 food and beverage outlets, approximately 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 106,000 square feet of designer retail, SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, an extensive collection of rare art, a lush spa, salon and recreation and leisure facilities.

Wynn Resorts is currently constructing Encore Boston Harbor located in Everett, Massachusetts.

