Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox Joins More Than 800 CEOs in Committing to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox and a coalition of like-minded CEOs have collectively committed to the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge. Mr. Maddox added his name to the pledge which commits companies to prioritize diversity and inclusion as an imperative part of workplace culture.

On the heels of becoming the first casino resort in Las Vegas to be certified as a 'Great Workplace' by the independent analysts at Great Place To Work, the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion pledge is a continuation of Wynn Resorts' comprehensive approach to ensuring employees and guests feel welcome and accepted.

Primary initiatives include unconscious bias education for employees, which launched last year, in addition to sharing best practices and challenges with other companies and communicating strategic diversity and inclusion plans with the board of directors. The Company's board of directors also receive training in unconscious bias, anti-harassment and diversity.

"One of our guiding principles is 'to care about everyone and everything'. By signing this pledge, we are further cultivating a workplace where diversity is valued," said Maddox. "I believe we have the best team in the industry and our efforts to be even more inclusive will further our commitment to excellence."

Wynn Resorts has invested heavily in creating a workplace with an environment that fosters inclusion and acceptance for all. In 2019, the company introduced several important programs including training nearly 12,000 employees on unconscious biases to expanding employee-led councils that address issues facing our diverse group of team members and guests.

To learn more about the pledge, visit CEOAction.com.

About CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™

CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Bringing together more than 800 CEOs of America's leading organizations, the commitment outlines actions that participating companies pledge to take to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected, employees feel comfortable and encouraged to discuss diversity and inclusion, and where best known—and unsuccessful—actions can be shared across organizations. Learn more at CEOAction.com and connect with us on Twitter: @CEOAction .

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Nasdaq: WYNN) is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Encore Boston Harbor (encorebostonharbor.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com), and Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com).

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas feature two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas, approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, 22 dining experiences featuring signature chefs and 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms; two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities. Wynn Las Vegas recently unveiled the new Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course, and in February 2020 will debut a 430,000-square-foot meeting and convention space expansion powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

Encore Boston Harbor is a luxury resort destination featuring a 210,000 square foot casino, 671 hotel rooms, an ultra-premium spa, specialty retail, 15 dining and lounge venues, and more than 50,000 square feet of state-of-the-art ballroom and meeting spaces. Situated on the waterfront along the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts, the resort has created a six-acre public park and Harborwalk along the shoreline. It is the largest private, single-phase development in the history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Wynn Macau is a luxury hotel and casino resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with two luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 spacious rooms and suites, approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, casual and fine dining in eight restaurants, approximately 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 59,000 square feet of retail space, and recreation and leisure facilities including two opulent spas, a salon and a rotunda show.

Wynn Palace is a luxury integrated resort in Macau. Designed as a floral-themed destination, it boasts 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and villas, approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, 13 food and beverage outlets, approximately 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 106,000 square feet of designer retail, SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, an extensive collection of rare art, a lush spa, salon and recreation and leisure facilities.

SOURCE Wynn Resorts