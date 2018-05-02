Wynn Resorts Co-Founder and Largest Shareholder Elaine P. Wynn Files Investor Presentation

A copy of the presentation can be found here: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1174922/000121390018005380/dfan14a050218a_wynnresort.htm

In the presentation, Ms. Wynn outlines:

Her arguments for why shareholders should vote WITHHOLD with respect to the re-election of Mr. Hagenbuch, which focuses on multiple, independent reasons to vote WITHHOLD as to Mr. Hagenbuch:

His role as a longtime member of the Compensation Committee;



His role on the Special Committee responsible for overseeing the investigation into allegations of sexual harassment by his close friend, Stephen A. Wynn , the Company's former Chairman and CEO;

, the Company's former Chairman and CEO;

Potential conflicts of interest that, in Ms. Wynn's view, could cause longstanding legacy directors like Mr. Hagenbuch to make short-sighted decisions at the expense of long-term shareholder value; and



As a referendum on all of the longstanding legacy directors, whom she believes personify the Company's serious governance deficiencies.

The ramifications of the Wynn board's failure to address the allegations involving Mr. Wynn, which have negatively impacted the Company's brand and reputation and triggered regulatory scrutiny.

How the potential conflicts of interest of longstanding legacy directors could affect decisions with respect to Wynn's most significant domestic opportunity and key strategic asset – Wynn Boston Harbor – and in turn, destroy shareholder value.

– and in turn, destroy shareholder value. The Company's poor governance practices, such as having a classified board, and recent statements by CEO Matt Maddox that he will be joining the board this summer, which, if true, would mean he would not be subject to a shareholder vote until 2019 at the earliest (and possibly as late as 2021).

Additionally, Ms. Wynn re-emphasized the purpose of her efforts: "My focus is on enhancing the Company's long-term value, eliminating the risk of longtime legacy directors making short-sighted decisions, restoring the Company's reputation and transforming it from a corporate governance laggard into a corporate governance leader."

