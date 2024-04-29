Wynn Resorts Highlights Accomplishments in Sustainability and Community Impact with Release of 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

LAS VEGAS, April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) has released its 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report and Corporate Responsibility Review outlining the Company's 2023 responsibility programs. The reports showcase ongoing initiatives including nationwide philanthropic efforts and impactful sustainability practices.

The Wynn Resorts ESG Report presents information that references select Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and Sustainability Accounting Board Standards (SASB). The Corporate Responsibility Review recounts our commitments to our employees, the positive impacts of Wynn's activities in the communities in which it operates, and our long-term goals of doing the right thing for the planet.

"If you look at our Core Values and Behaviors in this report, you will see that the ideals of caring for people, fair treatment, taking personal responsibility, and driving ongoing improvement are built into who we are," said Craig S. Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts. "Those values, in turn, influence who we hire, and that makes all the difference in a business like ours."

The Company, under the pillars of Our People, Our Communities, and Our Planet, accomplished key metrics in advancing environmental initiatives, social impact, and governance, with notable items including:

Wynn Las Vegas diverted 41% of resort waste from landfills, setting a historic waste diversion record. Wynn's commitment to creating effortless guest experiences includes taking responsibility for all recycling sorting on behalf of its guests. Trained employees and expert partners hand-separate recycling, compost, and reusables from landfill material—maximizing the quantity of recovered material. In addition to the record-setting waste diversion number, Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor collectively recycled more than 4,000 pounds of soap from guest rooms in partnership with Clean the World, providing essential hygiene products to at-need individuals across the globe.

Wynn employees donated more than $1 million to the Wynn Resorts Foundation in direct contributions and fundraising efforts, the highest fundraising year in Company history. In total, Wynn Resorts contributed almost $9 million in cash and in-kind donations to charitable organizations throughout North America. These contributions, as well as the 35,000 hours of volunteerism donated by Wynn employees, illustrate why Wynn Resorts was named as one of the Best Brands for Social Impact in 2023 by Forbes.

Wynn Resorts powered resorts in North America with 29% renewable energy. The Company's investment in energy independence laid the groundwork for progressing toward Wynn's goal to become Net-Zero by 2050.

Commitment to animal welfare: As part of Wynn Resorts' commitment to the humane care of animals, the Company considers their welfare and care a priority throughout its supply chain. The Company prioritizes vendors and suppliers who can demonstrate responsible practices in animal care. Wynn's U.S. resorts sourced 100% of eggs from cage-free suppliers in 2023, and the company has recently committed to sourcing 100% cage-free eggs globally by 2026.

Both the ESG Report and Corporate Responsibility Review are available at WynnResponsibility.com.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Encore Boston Harbor (encorebostonharbor.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com), and Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com).

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas consist of two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas. The resort features approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 20 signature dining experiences, 14 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 174,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms, two nightclubs, a beach club, and recreation and leisure facilities, including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole championship golf course.

Encore Boston Harbor is a luxury resort destination featuring a 211,000 square foot casino, 671 hotel rooms, an ultra-premium spa, specialty retail, 16 dining and lounge venues, and approximately 71,000 square feet of state-of-the-art ballroom and meeting spaces. Situated on the waterfront along the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts, the resort has created a six-acre public park and Harborwalk along the shoreline. It is the largest private, single-phase development in the history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Wynn Macau is a luxury hotel and casino resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with two luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,010 spacious rooms and suites, approximately 252,000 square feet of casino space, 14 food and beverage outlets, approximately 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 59,000 square feet of retail space, and recreation and leisure facilities including two opulent spas, a salon and a rotunda show.

Wynn Palace is a luxury integrated resort in Macau. Designed as a floral-themed destination, it boasts 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and villas, approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, 14 food and beverage outlets, approximately 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 107,000 square feet of designer retail, SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, an extensive collection of rare art, a lush spa, salon and recreation and leisure facilities.

