Wynn Resorts Highlights Corporate Sustainability Goals and Community Impact With Release Of 2021 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) recently issued its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, defining the Company's important milestones in 2021. The report provides insight into key initiatives including the Company's continued commitment to decrease emissions; an enhanced Diversity and Inclusion program; a comprehensive Human Trafficking Prevention program; and transformative investments in the communities in which the Company operates.

"Wynn Resorts brings the same level of effort and dedication to our ESG efforts as we do to all our business operations. We focus those efforts around three key areas: Our People, Our Communities, and Our Planet," said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts. "As proud as I am of the accomplishments mentioned in this report, I'm confident our record will continue to improve thanks to our talented and dedicated team."

The Wynn Resorts sustainability program, known as Goldleaf, houses scientific solutions to the wide range of environment and climate challenges that are unique to each resort. In 2020, the Company clearly defined ambitious corporate sustainability goals that are aligned with the recommendations made by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change:

Net-Zero by 2050: To reduce or offset all carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) produced by our operations no later than 2050.

To reduce or offset all carbon dioxide (CO ) produced by our operations no later than 2050. Carbon Dioxide Emissions Peak by 2030: To stop and reverse year-over-year growth of operational carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions by 2030.

To stop and reverse year-over-year growth of operational carbon dioxide (CO ) emissions by 2030. 50% Renewable Energy Procurement by 2030: To increase Wynn Resorts' supply of renewable energy produced or procured to at least 50% of total consumption by 2030.

In 2021, the Company achieved key metrics to advance environmental initiatives:

Wynn Las Vegas reduced its annual water consumption by 16% relative to 2019. To adapt to today's challenges, Wynn Las Vegas collaborates on water conservation goals with the Southern Nevada Water Authority. The resort monitors and minimizes water usage, with the goal of reducing consumptive water use. The Company's mitigation programs include investing in smart technologies, controlling and repairing leaks, metering water use on a functional basis, prioritizing water efficiency equipment and appliances, and aligning practices across the portfolio of resorts.

To adapt to today's challenges, Wynn Las Vegas collaborates on water conservation goals with the Southern Nevada Water Authority. The resort monitors and minimizes water usage, with the goal of reducing consumptive water use. The Company's mitigation programs include investing in smart technologies, controlling and repairing leaks, metering water use on a functional basis, prioritizing water efficiency equipment and appliances, and aligning practices across the portfolio of resorts. Encore Boston Harbor continues to receive 100% of its purchased electricity from renewable sources of power with an onsite microgrid balancing solar energy production, combined heat and power co-generation, and utility-scale battery storage.

with an onsite microgrid balancing solar energy production, combined heat and power co-generation, and utility-scale battery storage. Wynn Las Vegas recycled, reused or composted 4,000 tons of material in 2021 through a comprehensive waste management program, including recycling 271 pounds of personal protective equipment. Encore Boston Harbor diverted 100 percent of material waste from the landfill in 2021, matching the same diversion in 2020.

As a testament to these efforts, Wynn Resorts was recently recognized as a Travel + Leisure Global Vision Award winner. The award spotlights international companies, individuals, destinations, and organizations taking strides to develop more sustainable and responsible travel products, practices, and experiences.

Additionally, the 2021 ESG report showcases long-standing corporate values of giving and core behaviors that govern fair, transparent, and ethical behavior. Under the pillars of Our People, Our Communities, and Our Planet, highlights include:

A comprehensive Human Trafficking Prevention Program implemented across Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor that augments a broader Human Rights Policy. In 2021, the Company introduced mandatory training to help employees identify and respond to situations that may be indicative of human trafficking. Wynn Las Vegas is also the first resort to pilot the Resources and Integration for Survivor Empowerment (R.I.S.E.) program in partnership with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and Signs of Hope. This program provides timely and trauma-informed response to potential victims of human trafficking and ensures a victim advocate is present on-site within 45-minutes.

implemented across Wynn Las Vegas and Encore Boston Harbor that augments a broader Human Rights Policy. In 2021, the Company introduced mandatory training to help employees identify and respond to situations that may be indicative of human trafficking. Wynn Las Vegas is also the first resort to pilot the Resources and Integration for Survivor Empowerment (R.I.S.E.) program in partnership with Metropolitan Police Department and Signs of Hope. This program provides timely and trauma-informed response to potential victims of human trafficking and ensures a victim advocate is present on-site within 45-minutes. A three-phase Diversity and Inclusion Program to increase representation, recruitment, and retention of diversity within the workforce; the strategic plan, led by the Company's VP of Diversity and Inclusion, spans hiring, mentorship, internal promotion, management training, and external partnerships. Wynn Resorts continues to rise on Forbes Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity list , ranking among the Top 12 companies in the travel and leisure sector.

to increase representation, recruitment, and retention of diversity within the workforce; the strategic plan, led by the Company's VP of Diversity and Inclusion, spans hiring, mentorship, internal promotion, management training, and external partnerships. Wynn Resorts continues to rise on Magazine's Best Employers for Diversity list ranking among the Top 12 companies in the travel and leisure sector. A continued commitment to host communities. Wynn Resorts was recognized as one of the most community-minded companies in America on the Civic 50 list by Points of Light. Over the past year, employees of Wynn Resorts set a new company record for donations to the Wynn Employee Foundation. Collectively, employees in North America donated more than $620,000 to the Foundation and volunteered more than 14,000 hours of volunteerism. In 2021, the Company's dollar-for-dollar match for individual employee donations through the Foundation was increased to $75,000 per employee.

The Wynn Resorts ESG Report presents information that references select Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and Sustainability Accounting Board Standards (SASB). The full report is available at www.WynnResponsibility.com.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Encore Boston Harbor (encorebostonharbor.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com), and Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com).

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas feature two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas, approximately 194,000 square feet of casino space, 21 dining experiences featuring signature chefs and 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 513,000 rentable square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 155,000 square feet of retail space as well as two theaters, two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities including Wynn Golf Club, an 18-hole, 128-acre championship golf course.

Encore Boston Harbor is a luxury resort destination featuring a 211,000 square foot casino, 671 hotel rooms, an ultra-premium spa, specialty retail, 16 dining and lounge venues, and approximately 71,000 square feet of state-of-the-art ballroom and meeting spaces. Situated on the waterfront along the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts, the resort has created a six-acre public park and Harborwalk along the shoreline. It is the largest private, single-phase development in the history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Wynn Macau is a luxury hotel and casino resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with two luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,010 spacious rooms and suites, approximately 252,000 square feet of casino space, 14 food and beverage outlets, approximately 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 59,000 square feet of retail space, and recreation and leisure facilities including two opulent spas, a salon and a rotunda show.

Wynn Palace is a luxury integrated resort in Macau. Designed as a floral-themed destination, it boasts 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and villas, approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, 14 food and beverage outlets, approximately 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 107,000 square feet of designer retail, SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, an extensive collection of rare art, a lush spa, salon and recreation and leisure facilities.

