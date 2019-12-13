Wynn Resorts Issues Summary Notice

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This summary notice is for administrative purposes following a court order. A news release regarding this settlement may be found on the Wynn Resorts press site at: https://wynnresortslimited.gcs-web.com/press-releases

SUMMARY NOTICE

THE DISTRICT COURT OF NEVADA, CLARK COUNTY DINAPOLI V. WYNN, ET AL., CASE NO. A-18-770013-B (THE "ACTION"), SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY OF DERIVATIVE ACTION, Agreement of Settlement and Release, AND SETTLEMENT HEARING

TO: ALL CURRENT RECORD HOLDERS AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF COMMON STOCK OF WYNN RESORTS, LTD. ("WYNN RESORTS" OR THE "COMPANY") AS OF DECEMBER 11, 2019 (THE "RECORD DATE") ("CURRENT WYNN RESORTS SHAREHOLDERS").

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that the parties to the Action have reached a settlement to resolve the issues raised in the Action ("Settlement").

PLEASE BE FURTHER ADVISED that, pursuant to the Order of the District Court of Nevada, Clark County, on February 12, 2020, at 1:15 P.M., in Courtroom 3H of the Regional Justice Center located at 200 Lewis Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada 89101 a hearing will be held to determine: (i) whether the terms of the Agreement are fair, reasonable, and adequate and should be approved; (ii) whether a final judgment should be entered; and (iii) such other matters as may be necessary or proper under the circumstances.

If you are a Current Wynn Resorts Shareholder, you may have certain rights in connection with the proposed settlement. You should obtain a copy of the full printed Notice of Pendency of Derivative Action, Proposed Agreement of Settlement and Release, and Settlement Hearing, at www.wynnresorts.com or by writing Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll LLC 1100 New York Avenue NW, Suite 500, Washington, D.C. 20005.

If you are a Current Wynn Resorts Shareholder and do not take steps to appear in this action or to object to the proposed Settlement, you will be bound by the Order and Final Judgment of the Court, you will forever be barred from raising an objection to such Settlement in this or any other action or proceeding, and certain claims that you might have may be released.

You may obtain further information by writing Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll LLC at the address above.

PLEASE DO NOT CALL, WRITE, OR OTHERWISE DIRECT QUESTIONS TO EITHER THE COURT OR THE CLERK'S OFFICE.

DATED: December 11, 2019

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

DISTRICT COURT OF NEVADA

CLARK COUNTY

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited (Nasdaq: WYNN) is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol WYNN and is part of the S&P 500 Index. Wynn Resorts owns and operates Wynn Las Vegas (wynnlasvegas.com), Encore Boston Harbor (encorebostonharbor.com), Wynn Macau (wynnmacau.com), and Wynn Palace, Cotai (wynnpalace.com).

Wynn and Encore Las Vegas feature two luxury hotel towers with a total of 4,748 spacious hotel rooms, suites and villas, approximately 192,000 square feet of casino space, 22 dining experiences featuring signature chefs and 11 bars, two award-winning spas, approximately 290,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 160,000 square feet of retail space as well as two showrooms; two nightclubs, a beach club and recreation and leisure facilities. Wynn Las Vegas recently unveiled the new Wynn Golf Club and 18-hole, 129-acre championship golf course, and in February 2020 will debut a 430,000-square-foot meeting and convention space expansion powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

Encore Boston Harbor is a luxury resort destination featuring a 210,000 square foot casino, 671 hotel rooms, an ultra-premium spa, specialty retail, 15 dining and lounge venues, and more than 50,000 square feet of state-of-the-art ballroom and meeting spaces. Situated on the waterfront along the Mystic River in Everett, Massachusetts, the resort has created a six-acre public park and Harborwalk along the shoreline. It is the largest private, single-phase development in the history of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Wynn Macau is a luxury hotel and casino resort located in the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China with two luxury hotel towers with a total of 1,008 spacious rooms and suites, approximately 273,000 square feet of casino space, casual and fine dining in eight restaurants, approximately 31,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 59,000 square feet of retail space, and recreation and leisure facilities including two opulent spas, a salon and a rotunda show.

Wynn Palace is a luxury integrated resort in Macau. Designed as a floral-themed destination, it boasts 1,706 exquisite rooms, suites and villas, approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, 13 food and beverage outlets, approximately 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, approximately 106,000 square feet of designer retail, SkyCabs that traverse an eight-acre Performance Lake, an extensive collection of rare art, a lush spa, salon and recreation and leisure facilities.

SOURCE Wynn Resorts, Limited