Wynn Resorts Launches Women's Leadership Forum Series with Inaugural Event at Wynn Las Vegas

Monday's panel discussion, themed "Women Who Thrive," welcomed the all-female lineup to the stage to discuss core issues in the workplace, while sharing insights into their professional careers and tips on navigating challenges as female executives. Panelists included Betsy Atkins, Serial Entrepreneur and three-time CEO and Founder of Baja Corporation; Pat Mulroy, Senior Fellow for the Brookings Institute, Former General Manager of the Southern Nevada Water Authority, and Former Member of the Nevada Gaming Commission; Dee Dee Myers, Executive Vice President at Warner Bros. Entertainment and Former White House Press Secretary under President Clinton; and Wendy Webb, CEO of Kestrel Advisors and a 20-year Executive at The Walt Disney Company.

Moderated by Wynn Resorts Executive Vice President & General Counsel Kim Sinatra, key topics discussed during the evening's panel and Q&A session included:

Navigating obstacles as a female in the workplace

Succeeding in typically male-dominated industries

Recognizing and overcoming gender bias

Establishing a healthy work-life balance

Understanding the value of emotional intelligence

Monday's event was the first of its kind at Wynn Resorts and launches a series of forums that will be available to employees throughout the year. Co-chaired by Chris Flatt, Executive Vice President of Hotel Sales & Marketing and Stacie Michaels, Senior Vice President and General Counsel of Wynn Las Vegas and Encore, the Wynn Resorts Women's Leadership Forum was introduced to create an open dialogue and discuss solutions to help further close the gender gap in management, provide career growth opportunities for female employees at all levels, create pay and title equity, and ensure a safe workplace.

