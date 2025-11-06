Wynn Resorts, Limited Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Wynn Resorts, Limited

Nov 06, 2025, 16:01 ET

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) ("Wynn Resorts" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Operating revenues were $1.83 billion for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $140.4 million from $1.69 billion for the third quarter of 2024. Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $88.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $32.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. Diluted net income per share was $0.85 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to diluted net loss per share of $0.29 for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted Property EBITDAR(1) was $570.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $527.7 million for the third quarter of 2024.

"Our third quarter results were marked by impressive EBITDA growth in Macau, and continued outperformance in Las Vegas," said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, Limited. "In Macau, we achieved healthy market share and saw a significant increase in mass table drop year over year. In Las Vegas, the team delivered another quarter of year over year EBITDA growth and continued to take gaming market share. We also made significant progress on the completion of Wynn Al Marjan Island,  where we are now pouring concrete for the remaining few floors of the 70-story tower."

Consolidated Results

Operating revenues were $1.83 billion for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $140.4 million from $1.69 billion for the third quarter of 2024. For the third quarter of 2025, operating revenues increased $115.7 million, $13.8 million, and $13.6 million at Wynn Palace, our Las Vegas Operations, and Wynn Macau, respectively, and decreased $2.4 million at Encore Boston Harbor, from the third quarter of 2024.

Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $88.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $32.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. Diluted net income per share was $0.85 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to diluted net loss per share of $0.29 for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited(2) was $88.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $98.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted Property EBITDAR was $570.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $42.4 million compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $527.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. For the third quarter of 2025, Adjusted Property EBITDAR increased $38.0 million, $7.4 million, and $0.7 million at Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, and our Las Vegas Operations, respectively, and decreased $4.6 million at Encore Boston Harbor, from the third quarter of 2024.

Wynn Resorts, Limited also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on November 26, 2025 to stockholders of record as of November 17, 2025.

Property Results

Macau Operations

Wynn Palace

Operating revenues from Wynn Palace were $635.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $115.7 million from $519.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from Wynn Palace was $200.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $162.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 22.6%, below the 23.9% experienced in the third quarter of 2024. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 4.68%, above the property's expected range of 3.1% to 3.4% and above the 3.04% experienced in the third quarter of 2024.

Wynn Macau

Operating revenues from Wynn Macau were $365.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $13.6 million from $352.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from Wynn Macau was $108.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $100.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 18.7%, slightly above the 18.5% experienced in the third quarter of 2024. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 2.93%, below the property's expected range of 3.1% to 3.4% and below the 3.61% experienced in the third quarter of 2024.

Las Vegas Operations

Operating revenues from our Las Vegas Operations were $621.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $13.8 million from $607.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from our Las Vegas Operations for the third quarter of 2025 was $203.4 million, compared to $202.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. Table games win percentage for the third quarter of 2025 was 23.0%, within the property's expected range of 22% to 26% and slightly below the 23.3% experienced in the third quarter of 2024.

Encore Boston Harbor

Operating revenues from Encore Boston Harbor were $211.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $2.4 million from $214.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from Encore Boston Harbor for the third quarter of 2025 was $58.4 million, compared to $63.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. Table games win percentage for the third quarter of 2025 was 20.5%, within the property's expected range of 18% to 22% and below the 21.3% experienced in the third quarter of 2024.

Wynn Al Marjan Island Development

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company contributed $93.9 million of cash to the 40%-owned joint venture that is constructing the Wynn Al Marjan Island development in the UAE, bringing our life-to-date cash contributions to the project to $835.0 million. Wynn Al Marjan Island is currently expected to open in 2027.

Balance Sheet

Our cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2025 totaled $1.49 billion, excluding $475.0 million of short-term investments held by Wynn Macau, Limited ("WML"). Cash and cash equivalents is comprised of $973.3 million held by WML and subsidiaries, $228.7 million held by Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC ("WRF") and subsidiaries excluding WML, and $284.3 million held at Corporate and other. As of September 30, 2025, the available borrowing capacity under the WRF Revolver and the WM Cayman II Revolver was $1.23 billion and $1.36 billion, respectively.

Total current and long-term debt outstanding at September 30, 2025 was $10.57 billion, comprised of $5.81 billion of Macau related debt, $876.0 million of Wynn Las Vegas debt, $3.28 billion of WRF debt, and $598.1 million of debt held by the retail joint venture which we consolidate.

Recent Debt Financing Activities

In August 2025, WML issued $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 6 3/4% Senior Notes due 2034, and in September 2025, used the net proceeds from the offering, along with cash on hand, to redeem in full the outstanding $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5 1/2% Senior Notes due 2026 at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount.

As previously disclosed, in July 2025, we increased the borrowing capacity under the WM Cayman II Revolver by an additional aggregate amount of $1.0 billion equivalent through the exercise of an accordion feature under the existing facility agreement, bringing the total committed amount to $2.5 billion equivalent.

Conference Call and Other Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results, including the results of Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas, LLC, on November 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET). Interested parties are invited to join the call by accessing a live audio webcast at http://www.wynnresorts.com. On or before November 14, 2025, the Company will make Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas, LLC financial information for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 available to noteholders, prospective investors, broker-dealers and securities analysts. Please contact our investor relations office at 702-770-7555 or at [email protected], to obtain access to such financial information.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding operating trends and future results of operations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those we express in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, reductions in discretionary consumer spending, adverse macroeconomic conditions and their impact on levels of disposable consumer income and wealth, changes in interest rates, inflation, a decline in general economic activity or recession in the U.S. and/or global economies, extensive regulation of our business, pending or future legal proceedings, ability to maintain gaming licenses and concessions, dependence on key employees, general global political conditions, adverse tourism trends, travel disruptions caused by events outside of our control, dependence on a limited number of resorts, competition in the casino/hotel and resort industries, uncertainties over the development and success of new gaming and resort properties, construction and regulatory risks associated with current and future projects (including Wynn Al Marjan Island), cybersecurity risk and our leverage and ability to meet our debt service obligations. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as supplemented by the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) "Adjusted Property EBITDAR" is net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, pre-opening expenses, property charges and other expenses, triple-net operating lease rent expense related to Encore Boston Harbor, management and license fees, corporate expenses and other expenses (including intercompany golf course, meeting and convention, and water rights leases), stock-based compensation, change in derivatives fair value, loss on debt financing transactions, and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted Property EBITDAR is presented exclusively as a supplemental disclosure because management believes that it is widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted Property EBITDAR as a measure of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. We also present Adjusted Property EBITDAR because it is used by some investors to measure a company's ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported EBITDAR as a supplement to GAAP. In order to view the operations of their casinos on a more stand-alone basis, gaming companies, including us, have historically excluded from their EBITDAR calculations pre-opening expenses, property charges, corporate expenses and stock-based compensation, that do not relate to the management of specific casino properties. However, Adjusted Property EBITDAR should not be considered as an alternative to operating income as an indicator of our performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Unlike net income (loss), Adjusted Property EBITDAR does not include depreciation or interest expense and therefore does not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. We have significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, triple-net operating lease rent expense related to Encore Boston Harbor, interest payments, debt principal repayments, income taxes and other non-recurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted Property EBITDAR. Also, our calculation of Adjusted Property EBITDAR may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

(2) "Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited" is net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited before pre-opening expenses, property charges and other expenses, change in derivatives fair value, loss on debt financing transactions, foreign currency remeasurement and other, and income taxes calculated using the specific tax treatment applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures to financial measures in accordance with GAAP because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are widely used to measure the performance, and as a principal basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to net income per share computed in accordance with GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

The Company has included schedules in the tables that accompany this release that reconcile (i) net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited, (ii) operating income (loss) to Adjusted Property EBITDAR, and (iii) net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to Adjusted Property EBITDAR.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited) 

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Operating revenues:








Casino

$ 1,174,717


$ 1,018,754


$ 3,266,981


$ 3,149,166

Rooms

270,484


284,765


836,058


916,700

Food and beverage

261,990


262,597


772,926


810,939

Entertainment, retail and other

126,556


127,207


395,976


412,359

Total operating revenues

1,833,747


1,693,323


5,271,941


5,289,164

Operating expenses:








Casino

705,421


617,469


1,983,362


1,907,426

Rooms

86,385


83,376


256,524


245,991

Food and beverage

231,100


220,187


656,167


647,351

Entertainment, retail and other

54,541


56,184


174,768


190,137

General and administrative

275,035


271,829


831,539


808,172

    Provision for credit losses

4,505


1,836


9,254


4,352

Pre-opening

7,289


2,457


23,862


6,050

Depreciation and amortization

152,828


156,273


461,156


507,611

Property charges and other

6,154


150,475


31,631


206,238

Total operating expenses

1,523,258


1,560,086


4,428,263


4,523,328

Operating income

310,489


133,237


843,678


765,836

Other income (expense):








Interest income

16,581


30,729


51,799


105,785

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized

(157,581)


(167,922)


(469,740)


(524,922)

Change in derivatives fair value

(13,176)


(5,523)


(43,827)


(7,920)

Loss on debt financing transactions

(618)


(109)


(1,701)


(1,670)

Other

33,868


21,300


(10,670)


25,323

Other income (expense), net

(120,926)


(121,525)


(474,139)


(403,404)

Income before income taxes

189,563


11,712


369,539


362,432

Provision for income taxes

(61,136)


(17,127)


(82,746)


(45,076)

Net income (loss)

128,427


(5,415)


286,793


317,356

Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(40,086)


(26,638)


(59,487)


(93,250)

Net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited

$       88,341


$     (32,053)


$     227,306


$     224,106

Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share:








Net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited:





Basic

$           0.86


$         (0.29)


$           2.19


$           2.03

Diluted

$           0.85


$         (0.29)


$           2.18


$           2.02

Weighted average common shares outstanding:                                                                              








Basic

102,909


109,727


103,955


110,559

Diluted

103,636


109,727


104,373


110,810

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED

TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited

$      88,341


$     (32,053)


$     227,306


$     224,106

Pre-opening expenses

7,289


2,457


23,862


6,050

Property charges and other

6,154


150,475


31,631


206,238

Change in derivatives fair value

13,176


5,523


43,827


7,920

Loss on debt financing transactions

618


109


1,701


1,670

Foreign currency remeasurement and other

(33,868)


(21,300)


10,670


(25,323)

Income tax impact on adjustments

2,846


(10,096)


(2,008)


(20,348)

Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments

4,143


3,787


(21,810)


(105)

Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited

$      88,699


$       98,902


$     315,179


$     400,208

Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share                               

$          0.86


$           0.90


$           3.02


$           3.61









Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted

103,636


109,930


104,373


110,810

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025


Wynn

Palace 


Wynn

Macau


Other

Macau


Total

Macau

Operations 


Las Vegas

Operations 


Encore

Boston

Harbor


Corporate

and Other 


Total

Operating income (loss)

$   112,418


$     75,195


$     (9,653)


$   177,960


$     96,813


$     (2,888)


$     38,604


$   310,489

Pre-opening expenses

1




1


210



7,078


7,289

Depreciation and amortization

60,012


18,157


399


78,568


57,449


14,194


2,617


152,828

Property charges and other

4,423


190


12


4,625


1,262


128


139


6,154

Management and license fees

20,206


11,318



31,524


29,390


10,325


(71,239)


Corporate expenses and other

1,893


1,912


8,314


12,119


6,784


1,333


15,485


35,721

Stock-based compensation

1,329


1,226


928


3,483


11,505


360


7,316


22,664

Triple-net operating lease rent expense  






34,942



34,942

Adjusted Property EBITDAR

$   200,282


$   107,998


$           —


$   308,280


$   203,413


$     58,394


$           —


$   570,087


Three Months Ended September 30, 2024


Wynn

Palace 


Wynn

Macau


Other

Macau


Total

Macau

Operations 


Las Vegas

Operations 


Encore

Boston

Harbor


Corporate

and Other 


Total

Operating income (loss)

$     85,417


$     66,342


$     (8,212)


$   143,547


$    (28,040)


$       4,072


$     13,658


$   133,237

Pre-opening expenses





884


2


1,571


2,457

Depreciation and amortization

55,978


19,658


395


76,031


61,071


12,766


6,405


156,273

Property charges and other

879


265


12


1,156


130,367


(1,785)


20,737


150,475

Management and license fees

16,694


10,943



27,637


28,616


10,460


(66,713)


Corporate expenses and other

2,069


2,087


6,687


10,843


7,979


1,768


15,594


36,184

Stock-based compensation

1,246


1,299


1,118


3,663


1,843


354


7,810


13,670

Triple-net operating lease rent expense  






35,381



35,381

Adjusted Property EBITDAR

$   162,283


$   100,594


$           —


$   262,877


$   202,720


$     63,018


$        (938)


$   527,677

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025


Wynn

Palace 


Wynn

 Macau


Other

Macau


Total

Macau

Operations 


Las Vegas

Operations 


Encore

Boston

Harbor


Corporate

and Other 


Total

Operating income (loss)

$   267,743


$   190,925


$    (25,276)


$   433,392


$   323,349


$    (12,576)


$     99,513


$   843,678

Pre-opening expenses

4,205




4,205


3,065



16,592


23,862

Depreciation and amortization

175,793


55,661


1,195


232,649


178,898


42,389


7,220


461,156

Property charges and other

6,246


5,629


28


11,903


10,327


6,691


2,710


31,631

Management and license fees

55,311


32,339



87,650


88,838


30,915


(207,403)


Corporate expenses and other

6,144


6,306


21,201


33,651


22,272


4,606


58,219


118,748

Stock-based compensation

3,931


3,847


2,852


10,630


34,837


2,285


23,149


70,901

Triple-net operating lease rent expense






105,397



105,397

Adjusted Property EBITDAR

$   519,373


$   294,707


$           —


$   814,080


$   661,586


$   179,707


$           —


$ 1,655,373


Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024


Wynn

Palace 


Wynn

Macau


Other

Macau


Total

Macau

Operations 


Las Vegas

Operations 


Encore

Boston

Harbor


Corporate

and Other 


Total

Operating income (loss)

$   307,258


$   228,518


$    (24,311)


$   511,465


$   243,147


$    (30,847)


$     42,071


$   765,836

Pre-opening expenses





1,620


649


3,781


6,050

Depreciation and amortization

166,421


59,737


1,165


227,323


181,700


75,842


22,746


507,611

Property charges and other

12,571


711


124


13,406


132,542


(1,615)


61,905


206,238

Management and license fees

52,982


34,288



87,270


88,533


31,483


(207,286)


Corporate expenses and other

6,457


6,588


19,807


32,852


23,930


5,486


47,531


109,799

Stock-based compensation

3,423


3,849


3,215


10,487


7,843


1,159


24,717


44,206

Triple-net operating lease rent expense






106,127



106,127

Adjusted Property EBITDAR

$   549,112


$   333,691


$           —


$   882,803


$   679,315


$   188,284


$     (4,535)


$ 1,745,867

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED TO

ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,


Nine Months Ended

September 30,


2025


2024


2025


2024

Net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited

$       88,341


$     (32,053)


$     227,306


$     224,106

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

40,086


26,638


59,487


93,250

Pre-opening expenses

7,289


2,457


23,862


6,050

Depreciation and amortization

152,828


156,273


461,156


507,611

Property charges and other

6,154


150,475


31,631


206,238

Triple-net operating lease rent expense

34,942


35,381


105,397


106,127

Corporate expenses and other

35,721


36,184


118,748


109,799

Stock-based compensation

22,664


13,670


70,901


44,206

Interest income

(16,581)


(30,729)


(51,799)


(105,785)

Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized                                                                                    

157,581


167,922


469,740


524,922

Change in derivatives fair value

13,176


5,523


43,827


7,920

Loss on debt financing transactions

618


109


1,701


1,670

Other

(33,868)


(21,300)


10,670


(25,323)

Provision for income taxes

61,136


17,127


82,746


45,076

Adjusted Property EBITDAR

$     570,087


$     527,677


$ 1,655,373


$ 1,745,867

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE

(dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR)

(unaudited)

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,




Nine Months Ended

September 30,




2025


2024


Percent

Change


2025


2024


Percent

Change

Wynn Palace Supplemental Information                                       












Operating revenues












Casino

$     542,439


$     418,043


29.8


$  1,435,245


$  1,336,788


7.4

Rooms

37,396


49,145


(23.9)


112,492


153,287


(26.6)

Food and beverage

33,293


31,506


5.7


95,477


93,405


2.2

Entertainment, retail and other

22,344


21,096


5.9


67,828


71,260


(4.8)

Total

$     635,472


$     519,790


22.3


$  1,711,042


$  1,654,740


3.4













Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6)

$     200,282


$     162,283


23.4


$     519,373


$     549,112


(5.4)













Casino statistics:












VIP:












Average number of table games

52


57


(8.8)


53


58


(8.6)

VIP turnover

$  3,261,314


$  3,199,140


1.9


$ 11,337,407


$  9,930,241


14.2

VIP table games win (1)

$     152,478


$       97,312


56.7


$     373,481


$     342,024


9.2

VIP table games win as a % of turnover

4.68 %


3.04 %




3.29 %


3.44 %



Table games win per unit per day

$       32,401


$       18,614


74.1


$       25,888


$       21,677


19.4

Mass market:












Average number of table games

247


247



248


245


1.2

Table drop (2)

$  2,057,789


$  1,694,575


21.4


$  5,606,241


$  5,215,019


7.5

Table games win (1)

$     465,683


$     404,307


15.2


$  1,299,679


$  1,251,039


3.9

Table games win %

22.6 %


23.9 %




23.2 %


24.0 %



Table games win per unit per day

$       20,714


$       17,801


16.4


$       19,282


$       18,620


3.6

Average number of slot machines

653


596


9.6


643


592


8.6

Slot machine handle

$     710,156


$     577,289


23.0


$  2,202,840


$  1,815,623


21.3

Slot machine win (3)

$       30,482


$       27,230


11.9


$       92,320


$       83,790


10.2

Slot machine win per unit per day

$            513


$            497


3.2


$            528


$            517


2.1

Room statistics:












Occupancy

98.2 %


98.3 %




98.4 %


98.7 %



ADR (4)

$            221


$            295


(25.1)


$            225


$            315


(28.6)

REVPAR (5)

$            217


$            289


(24.9)


$            222


$            311


(28.6)

Note: Our casino operations in Macau were closed for a 1-day period in September 2025 due to Typhoon Ragasa.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE

(dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR)

(unaudited) (continued)

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,




Nine Months Ended

September 30,




2025


2024


Percent

Change


2025


2024


Percent

Change

Wynn Macau Supplemental Information                                        












Operating revenues












Casino

$     314,489


$     296,781


6.0


$     883,419


$     923,851


(4.4)

Rooms

21,149


23,755


(11.0)


66,188


76,116


(13.0)

Food and beverage

17,343


19,524


(11.2)


53,155


60,546


(12.2)

Entertainment, retail and other

12,532


11,897


5.3


36,524


40,457


(9.7)

Total

$     365,513


$     351,957


3.9


$  1,039,286


$  1,100,970


(5.6)













Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6)

$     107,998


$     100,594


7.4


$     294,707


$     333,691


(11.7)













Casino statistics:












VIP:












Average number of table games

17


30


(43.3)


23


30


(23.3)

VIP turnover

$  1,019,346


$  1,201,516


(15.2)


$  3,438,127


$  3,955,277


(13.1)

VIP table games win (1)

$       29,873


$       43,326


(31.1)


$       79,025


$     122,705


(35.6)

VIP table games win as a % of turnover

2.93 %


3.61 %




2.30 %


3.10 %



Table games win per unit per day

$       18,871


$       15,692


20.3


$       12,862


$       14,988


(14.2)

Mass market:












Average number of table games

238


222


7.2


230


222


3.6

Table drop (2)

$  1,633,273


$  1,515,462


7.8


$  4,793,914


$  4,801,533


(0.2)

Table games win (1)

$     305,761


$     280,044


9.2


$     875,146


$     887,194


(1.4)

Table games win %

18.7 %


18.5 %




18.3 %


18.5 %



Table games win per unit per day

$       14,139


$       13,713


3.1


$       13,993


$       14,599


(4.2)

Average number of slot machines

809


621


30.3


763


607


25.7

Slot machine handle

$     855,707


$     815,319


5.0


$  2,718,205


$  2,347,521


15.8

Slot machine win (3)

$       25,588


$       24,434


4.7


$       75,148


$       76,604


(1.9)

Slot machine win per unit per day

$            347


$            428


(18.9)


$            362


$            461


(21.5)

Poker rake

$         2,722


$         3,205


(15.1)


$         8,778


$       11,831


(25.8)

Room statistics:












Occupancy

98.8 %


98.9 %




99.1 %


99.2 %



ADR (4)

$            207


$            233


(11.2)


$            219


$            251


(12.7)

REVPAR (5)

$            205


$            230


(10.9)


$            217


$            249


(12.9)

Note: Our casino operations in Macau were closed for a 1-day period in September 2025 due to Typhoon Ragasa.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE

(dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR)

(unaudited) (continued)

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,




Nine Months Ended

September 30,




2025


2024


Percent

Change


2025


2024


Percent

Change

Las Vegas Operations Supplemental Information                        












Operating revenues












Casino

$     161,576


$     145,186


11.3


$     471,071


$     410,023


14.9

Rooms

186,712


187,123


(0.2)


590,561


617,071


(4.3)

Food and beverage

192,544


191,776


0.4


566,847


593,804


(4.5)

Entertainment, retail and other

80,180


83,087


(3.5)


256,451


251,476


2.0

Total

$     621,012


$     607,172


2.3


$  1,884,930


$  1,872,374


0.7













Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6)

$     203,413


$     202,720


0.3


$     661,586


$     679,315


(2.6)













Casino statistics:












Average number of table games

233


235


(0.9)


234


234


Table drop (2)

$     652,293


$     580,800


12.3


$  1,854,052


$  1,721,435


7.7

Table games win (1)

$     150,073


$     135,230


11.0


$     427,109


$     409,336


4.3

Table games win %

23.0 %


23.3 %




23.0 %


23.8 %



Table games win per unit per day

$         6,994


$         6,256


11.8


$         6,691


$         6,380


4.9

Average number of slot machines

1,573


1,620


(2.9)


1,575


1,612


(2.3)

Slot machine handle

$  1,818,133


$  1,695,799


7.2


$  5,356,473


$  4,840,241


10.7

Slot machine win (3)

$     123,500


$     112,771


9.5


$     370,350


$     322,544


14.8

Slot machine win per unit per day

$            854


$            757


12.8


$            861


$            730


17.9

Poker rake

$         5,148


$         4,629


11.2


$       17,583


$       16,652


5.6

Room statistics:












Occupancy

85.7 %


89.0 %




87.4 %


89.3 %



ADR (4)

$            505


$            495


2.0


$            527


$            541


(2.6)

REVPAR (5)

$            433


$            441


(1.8)


$            461


$            483


(4.6)

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE

(dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR, and REVPAR)

(unaudited) (continued)

 

Three Months Ended

September 30,




Nine Months Ended

September 30,




2025


2024


Percent

Change


2025


2024


Percent

Change

Encore Boston Harbor Supplemental Information                       












Operating revenues












Casino

$     156,213


$     158,744


(1.6)


$     477,246


$     478,504


(0.3)

Rooms

25,227


24,742


2.0


66,817


70,226


(4.9)

Food and beverage

18,810


19,791


(5.0)


57,447


63,184


(9.1)

Entertainment, retail and other

11,500


10,844


6.0


35,173


32,599


7.9

Total

$     211,750


$     214,121


(1.1)


$     636,683


$     644,513


(1.2)













Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6)

$       58,394


$       63,018


(7.3)


$     179,707


$     188,284


(4.6)













Casino statistics:












Average number of table games

172


179


(3.9)


172


182


(5.5)

Table drop (2)

$     323,981


$     347,082


(6.7)


$  1,002,226


$  1,072,750


(6.6)

Table games win (1)

$       66,257


$       74,048


(10.5)


$     208,155


$     227,496


(8.5)

Table games win %

20.5 %


21.3 %




20.8 %


21.2 %



Table games win per unit per day

$         4,187


$         4,507


(7.1)


$         4,433


$         4,553


(2.6)

Average number of slot machines

2,727


2,611


4.4


2,721


2,612


4.2

Slot machine handle

$  1,397,554


$  1,378,066


1.4


$  4,120,102


$  4,201,520


(1.9)

Slot machine win (3)

$     110,797


$     105,550


5.0


$     327,752


$     315,773


3.8

Slot machine win per unit per day

$            442


$            439


0.7


$            441


$            441


Poker rake

$         5,410


$         5,334


1.4


$       16,482


$       16,422


0.4

Room statistics:












Occupancy

95.5 %


96.9 %




92.2 %


94.4 %



ADR (4)

$            431


$            426


1.2


$            399


$            410


(2.7)

REVPAR (5)

$            412


$            412



$            368


$            387


(4.9)

(1)

Table games win is shown before discounts, commissions and the allocation of casino revenues to rooms, food and beverage and other revenues for services provided to casino customers on a complimentary basis.

(2)

In Macau, table drop is the amount of cash that is deposited in a gaming table's drop box plus cash chips purchased at the casino cage. In Las Vegas, table drop is the amount of cash and net markers issued that are deposited in a gaming table's drop box. At Encore Boston Harbor, table drop is the amount of cash and gross markers that are deposited in a gaming table's drop box.

(3)

Slot machine win is calculated as gross slot machine win minus progressive accruals and free play.

(4)

ADR is average daily rate and is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentaries (less service charges, if any) by total rooms occupied.

(5)

REVPAR is revenue per available room and is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentaries (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available.

(6)

Refer to accompanying reconciliations of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Property EBITDAR and Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to Adjusted Property EBITDAR.

CONTACT:
Lauren Seiler
702-770-7555
[email protected] 

SOURCE Wynn Resorts, Limited

