Wynn Resorts, Limited Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) ("Wynn Resorts" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025.

Operating revenues were $1.83 billion for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $140.4 million from $1.69 billion for the third quarter of 2024. Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $88.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $32.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. Diluted net income per share was $0.85 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to diluted net loss per share of $0.29 for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted Property EBITDAR(1) was $570.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $527.7 million for the third quarter of 2024.

"Our third quarter results were marked by impressive EBITDA growth in Macau, and continued outperformance in Las Vegas," said Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Resorts, Limited. "In Macau, we achieved healthy market share and saw a significant increase in mass table drop year over year. In Las Vegas, the team delivered another quarter of year over year EBITDA growth and continued to take gaming market share. We also made significant progress on the completion of Wynn Al Marjan Island, where we are now pouring concrete for the remaining few floors of the 70-story tower."

Consolidated Results

Operating revenues were $1.83 billion for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $140.4 million from $1.69 billion for the third quarter of 2024. For the third quarter of 2025, operating revenues increased $115.7 million, $13.8 million, and $13.6 million at Wynn Palace, our Las Vegas Operations, and Wynn Macau, respectively, and decreased $2.4 million at Encore Boston Harbor, from the third quarter of 2024.

Net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited was $88.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to net loss attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $32.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. Diluted net income per share was $0.85 for the third quarter of 2025, compared to diluted net loss per share of $0.29 for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited(2) was $88.7 million, or $0.86 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025, compared to adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited of $98.9 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

Adjusted Property EBITDAR was $570.1 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $42.4 million compared to Adjusted Property EBITDAR of $527.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. For the third quarter of 2025, Adjusted Property EBITDAR increased $38.0 million, $7.4 million, and $0.7 million at Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, and our Las Vegas Operations, respectively, and decreased $4.6 million at Encore Boston Harbor, from the third quarter of 2024.

Wynn Resorts, Limited also announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share, payable on November 26, 2025 to stockholders of record as of November 17, 2025.

Property Results

Macau Operations

Wynn Palace

Operating revenues from Wynn Palace were $635.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $115.7 million from $519.8 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from Wynn Palace was $200.3 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $162.3 million for the third quarter of 2024. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 22.6%, below the 23.9% experienced in the third quarter of 2024. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 4.68%, above the property's expected range of 3.1% to 3.4% and above the 3.04% experienced in the third quarter of 2024.

Wynn Macau

Operating revenues from Wynn Macau were $365.5 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $13.6 million from $352.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from Wynn Macau was $108.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, compared to $100.6 million for the third quarter of 2024. Table games win percentage in mass market operations was 18.7%, slightly above the 18.5% experienced in the third quarter of 2024. VIP table games win as a percentage of turnover was 2.93%, below the property's expected range of 3.1% to 3.4% and below the 3.61% experienced in the third quarter of 2024.

Las Vegas Operations

Operating revenues from our Las Vegas Operations were $621.0 million for the third quarter of 2025, an increase of $13.8 million from $607.2 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from our Las Vegas Operations for the third quarter of 2025 was $203.4 million, compared to $202.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. Table games win percentage for the third quarter of 2025 was 23.0%, within the property's expected range of 22% to 26% and slightly below the 23.3% experienced in the third quarter of 2024.

Encore Boston Harbor

Operating revenues from Encore Boston Harbor were $211.8 million for the third quarter of 2025, a decrease of $2.4 million from $214.1 million for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted Property EBITDAR from Encore Boston Harbor for the third quarter of 2025 was $58.4 million, compared to $63.0 million for the third quarter of 2024. Table games win percentage for the third quarter of 2025 was 20.5%, within the property's expected range of 18% to 22% and below the 21.3% experienced in the third quarter of 2024.

Wynn Al Marjan Island Development

During the third quarter of 2025, the Company contributed $93.9 million of cash to the 40%-owned joint venture that is constructing the Wynn Al Marjan Island development in the UAE, bringing our life-to-date cash contributions to the project to $835.0 million. Wynn Al Marjan Island is currently expected to open in 2027.

Balance Sheet

Our cash and cash equivalents as of September 30, 2025 totaled $1.49 billion, excluding $475.0 million of short-term investments held by Wynn Macau, Limited ("WML"). Cash and cash equivalents is comprised of $973.3 million held by WML and subsidiaries, $228.7 million held by Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC ("WRF") and subsidiaries excluding WML, and $284.3 million held at Corporate and other. As of September 30, 2025, the available borrowing capacity under the WRF Revolver and the WM Cayman II Revolver was $1.23 billion and $1.36 billion, respectively.

Total current and long-term debt outstanding at September 30, 2025 was $10.57 billion, comprised of $5.81 billion of Macau related debt, $876.0 million of Wynn Las Vegas debt, $3.28 billion of WRF debt, and $598.1 million of debt held by the retail joint venture which we consolidate.

Recent Debt Financing Activities

In August 2025, WML issued $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of 6 3/4% Senior Notes due 2034, and in September 2025, used the net proceeds from the offering, along with cash on hand, to redeem in full the outstanding $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5 1/2% Senior Notes due 2026 at a price equal to 100% of the principal amount.

As previously disclosed, in July 2025, we increased the borrowing capacity under the WM Cayman II Revolver by an additional aggregate amount of $1.0 billion equivalent through the exercise of an accordion feature under the existing facility agreement, bringing the total committed amount to $2.5 billion equivalent.

Conference Call and Other Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its results, including the results of Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas, LLC, on November 6, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET). Interested parties are invited to join the call by accessing a live audio webcast at http://www.wynnresorts.com. On or before November 14, 2025, the Company will make Wynn Resorts Finance, LLC and Wynn Las Vegas, LLC financial information for the quarter ended September 30, 2025 available to noteholders, prospective investors, broker-dealers and securities analysts. Please contact our investor relations office at 702-770-7555 or at [email protected], to obtain access to such financial information.

Forward-looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements regarding operating trends and future results of operations. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those we express in these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, reductions in discretionary consumer spending, adverse macroeconomic conditions and their impact on levels of disposable consumer income and wealth, changes in interest rates, inflation, a decline in general economic activity or recession in the U.S. and/or global economies, extensive regulation of our business, pending or future legal proceedings, ability to maintain gaming licenses and concessions, dependence on key employees, general global political conditions, adverse tourism trends, travel disruptions caused by events outside of our control, dependence on a limited number of resorts, competition in the casino/hotel and resort industries, uncertainties over the development and success of new gaming and resort properties, construction and regulatory risks associated with current and future projects (including Wynn Al Marjan Island), cybersecurity risk and our leverage and ability to meet our debt service obligations. Additional information concerning potential factors that could affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, as supplemented by the Company's other periodic reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company is under no obligation to (and expressly disclaims any such obligation to) update or revise its forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(1) "Adjusted Property EBITDAR" is net income (loss) before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, pre-opening expenses, property charges and other expenses, triple-net operating lease rent expense related to Encore Boston Harbor, management and license fees, corporate expenses and other expenses (including intercompany golf course, meeting and convention, and water rights leases), stock-based compensation, change in derivatives fair value, loss on debt financing transactions, and other non-operating income and expenses. Adjusted Property EBITDAR is presented exclusively as a supplemental disclosure because management believes that it is widely used to measure the performance, and as a basis for valuation, of gaming companies. Management uses Adjusted Property EBITDAR as a measure of the operating performance of its segments and to compare the operating performance of its properties with those of its competitors, as well as a basis for determining certain incentive compensation. We also present Adjusted Property EBITDAR because it is used by some investors to measure a company's ability to incur and service debt, make capital expenditures and meet working capital requirements. Gaming companies have historically reported EBITDAR as a supplement to GAAP. In order to view the operations of their casinos on a more stand-alone basis, gaming companies, including us, have historically excluded from their EBITDAR calculations pre-opening expenses, property charges, corporate expenses and stock-based compensation, that do not relate to the management of specific casino properties. However, Adjusted Property EBITDAR should not be considered as an alternative to operating income as an indicator of our performance, as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity, or as an alternative to any other measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Unlike net income (loss), Adjusted Property EBITDAR does not include depreciation or interest expense and therefore does not reflect current or future capital expenditures or the cost of capital. We have significant uses of cash flows, including capital expenditures, triple-net operating lease rent expense related to Encore Boston Harbor, interest payments, debt principal repayments, income taxes and other non-recurring charges, which are not reflected in Adjusted Property EBITDAR. Also, our calculation of Adjusted Property EBITDAR may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

(2) "Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited" is net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited before pre-opening expenses, property charges and other expenses, change in derivatives fair value, loss on debt financing transactions, foreign currency remeasurement and other, and income taxes calculated using the specific tax treatment applicable to the adjustments based on their respective jurisdictions. Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share are presented as supplemental disclosures to financial measures in accordance with GAAP because management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are widely used to measure the performance, and as a principal basis for valuation, of gaming companies. These measures are used by management and/or evaluated by some investors, in addition to net income per share computed in accordance with GAAP, as an additional basis for assessing period-to-period results of our business. Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited and adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share may be different from the calculation methods used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.

The Company has included schedules in the tables that accompany this release that reconcile (i) net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited, (ii) operating income (loss) to Adjusted Property EBITDAR, and (iii) net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to Adjusted Property EBITDAR.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Operating revenues:













Casino $ 1,174,717

$ 1,018,754

$ 3,266,981

$ 3,149,166 Rooms 270,484

284,765

836,058

916,700 Food and beverage 261,990

262,597

772,926

810,939 Entertainment, retail and other 126,556

127,207

395,976

412,359 Total operating revenues 1,833,747

1,693,323

5,271,941

5,289,164 Operating expenses:













Casino 705,421

617,469

1,983,362

1,907,426 Rooms 86,385

83,376

256,524

245,991 Food and beverage 231,100

220,187

656,167

647,351 Entertainment, retail and other 54,541

56,184

174,768

190,137 General and administrative 275,035

271,829

831,539

808,172 Provision for credit losses 4,505

1,836

9,254

4,352 Pre-opening 7,289

2,457

23,862

6,050 Depreciation and amortization 152,828

156,273

461,156

507,611 Property charges and other 6,154

150,475

31,631

206,238 Total operating expenses 1,523,258

1,560,086

4,428,263

4,523,328 Operating income 310,489

133,237

843,678

765,836 Other income (expense):













Interest income 16,581

30,729

51,799

105,785 Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized (157,581)

(167,922)

(469,740)

(524,922) Change in derivatives fair value (13,176)

(5,523)

(43,827)

(7,920) Loss on debt financing transactions (618)

(109)

(1,701)

(1,670) Other 33,868

21,300

(10,670)

25,323 Other income (expense), net (120,926)

(121,525)

(474,139)

(403,404) Income before income taxes 189,563

11,712

369,539

362,432 Provision for income taxes (61,136)

(17,127)

(82,746)

(45,076) Net income (loss) 128,427

(5,415)

286,793

317,356 Less: net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (40,086)

(26,638)

(59,487)

(93,250) Net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ 88,341

$ (32,053)

$ 227,306

$ 224,106 Basic and diluted net income (loss) per common share:













Net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited:







Basic $ 0.86

$ (0.29)

$ 2.19

$ 2.03 Diluted $ 0.85

$ (0.29)

$ 2.18

$ 2.02 Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 102,909

109,727

103,955

110,559 Diluted 103,636

109,727

104,373

110,810

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ 88,341

$ (32,053)

$ 227,306

$ 224,106 Pre-opening expenses 7,289

2,457

23,862

6,050 Property charges and other 6,154

150,475

31,631

206,238 Change in derivatives fair value 13,176

5,523

43,827

7,920 Loss on debt financing transactions 618

109

1,701

1,670 Foreign currency remeasurement and other (33,868)

(21,300)

10,670

(25,323) Income tax impact on adjustments 2,846

(10,096)

(2,008)

(20,348) Noncontrolling interests impact on adjustments 4,143

3,787

(21,810)

(105) Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ 88,699

$ 98,902

$ 315,179

$ 400,208 Adjusted net income attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited per diluted share $ 0.86

$ 0.90

$ 3.02

$ 3.61















Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 103,636

109,930

104,373

110,810

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR (in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025

Wynn Palace

Wynn Macau

Other Macau

Total Macau Operations

Las Vegas Operations

Encore Boston Harbor

Corporate and Other

Total Operating income (loss) $ 112,418

$ 75,195

$ (9,653)

$ 177,960

$ 96,813

$ (2,888)

$ 38,604

$ 310,489 Pre-opening expenses 1

—

—

1

210

—

7,078

7,289 Depreciation and amortization 60,012

18,157

399

78,568

57,449

14,194

2,617

152,828 Property charges and other 4,423

190

12

4,625

1,262

128

139

6,154 Management and license fees 20,206

11,318

—

31,524

29,390

10,325

(71,239)

— Corporate expenses and other 1,893

1,912

8,314

12,119

6,784

1,333

15,485

35,721 Stock-based compensation 1,329

1,226

928

3,483

11,505

360

7,316

22,664 Triple-net operating lease rent expense —

—

—

—

—

34,942

—

34,942 Adjusted Property EBITDAR $ 200,282

$ 107,998

$ —

$ 308,280

$ 203,413

$ 58,394

$ —

$ 570,087



Three Months Ended September 30, 2024

Wynn Palace

Wynn Macau

Other Macau

Total Macau Operations

Las Vegas Operations

Encore Boston Harbor

Corporate and Other

Total Operating income (loss) $ 85,417

$ 66,342

$ (8,212)

$ 143,547

$ (28,040)

$ 4,072

$ 13,658

$ 133,237 Pre-opening expenses —

—

—

—

884

2

1,571

2,457 Depreciation and amortization 55,978

19,658

395

76,031

61,071

12,766

6,405

156,273 Property charges and other 879

265

12

1,156

130,367

(1,785)

20,737

150,475 Management and license fees 16,694

10,943

—

27,637

28,616

10,460

(66,713)

— Corporate expenses and other 2,069

2,087

6,687

10,843

7,979

1,768

15,594

36,184 Stock-based compensation 1,246

1,299

1,118

3,663

1,843

354

7,810

13,670 Triple-net operating lease rent expense —

—

—

—

—

35,381

—

35,381 Adjusted Property EBITDAR $ 162,283

$ 100,594

$ —

$ 262,877

$ 202,720

$ 63,018

$ (938)

$ 527,677

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR (in thousands) (unaudited)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025

Wynn Palace

Wynn Macau

Other Macau

Total Macau Operations

Las Vegas Operations

Encore Boston Harbor

Corporate and Other

Total Operating income (loss) $ 267,743

$ 190,925

$ (25,276)

$ 433,392

$ 323,349

$ (12,576)

$ 99,513

$ 843,678 Pre-opening expenses 4,205

—

—

4,205

3,065

—

16,592

23,862 Depreciation and amortization 175,793

55,661

1,195

232,649

178,898

42,389

7,220

461,156 Property charges and other 6,246

5,629

28

11,903

10,327

6,691

2,710

31,631 Management and license fees 55,311

32,339

—

87,650

88,838

30,915

(207,403)

— Corporate expenses and other 6,144

6,306

21,201

33,651

22,272

4,606

58,219

118,748 Stock-based compensation 3,931

3,847

2,852

10,630

34,837

2,285

23,149

70,901 Triple-net operating lease rent expense —

—

—

—

—

105,397

—

105,397 Adjusted Property EBITDAR $ 519,373

$ 294,707

$ —

$ 814,080

$ 661,586

$ 179,707

$ —

$ 1,655,373



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024

Wynn Palace

Wynn Macau

Other Macau

Total Macau Operations

Las Vegas Operations

Encore Boston Harbor

Corporate and Other

Total Operating income (loss) $ 307,258

$ 228,518

$ (24,311)

$ 511,465

$ 243,147

$ (30,847)

$ 42,071

$ 765,836 Pre-opening expenses —

—

—

—

1,620

649

3,781

6,050 Depreciation and amortization 166,421

59,737

1,165

227,323

181,700

75,842

22,746

507,611 Property charges and other 12,571

711

124

13,406

132,542

(1,615)

61,905

206,238 Management and license fees 52,982

34,288

—

87,270

88,533

31,483

(207,286)

— Corporate expenses and other 6,457

6,588

19,807

32,852

23,930

5,486

47,531

109,799 Stock-based compensation 3,423

3,849

3,215

10,487

7,843

1,159

24,717

44,206 Triple-net operating lease rent expense —

—

—

—

—

106,127

—

106,127 Adjusted Property EBITDAR $ 549,112

$ 333,691

$ —

$ 882,803

$ 679,315

$ 188,284

$ (4,535)

$ 1,745,867

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED TO ADJUSTED PROPERTY EBITDAR (in thousands) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,

Nine Months Ended September 30,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income (loss) attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited $ 88,341

$ (32,053)

$ 227,306

$ 224,106 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 40,086

26,638

59,487

93,250 Pre-opening expenses 7,289

2,457

23,862

6,050 Depreciation and amortization 152,828

156,273

461,156

507,611 Property charges and other 6,154

150,475

31,631

206,238 Triple-net operating lease rent expense 34,942

35,381

105,397

106,127 Corporate expenses and other 35,721

36,184

118,748

109,799 Stock-based compensation 22,664

13,670

70,901

44,206 Interest income (16,581)

(30,729)

(51,799)

(105,785) Interest expense, net of amounts capitalized 157,581

167,922

469,740

524,922 Change in derivatives fair value 13,176

5,523

43,827

7,920 Loss on debt financing transactions 618

109

1,701

1,670 Other (33,868)

(21,300)

10,670

(25,323) Provision for income taxes 61,136

17,127

82,746

45,076 Adjusted Property EBITDAR $ 570,087

$ 527,677

$ 1,655,373

$ 1,745,867

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE (dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2025

2024

Percent Change

2025

2024

Percent Change Wynn Palace Supplemental Information





















Operating revenues





















Casino $ 542,439

$ 418,043

29.8

$ 1,435,245

$ 1,336,788

7.4 Rooms 37,396

49,145

(23.9)

112,492

153,287

(26.6) Food and beverage 33,293

31,506

5.7

95,477

93,405

2.2 Entertainment, retail and other 22,344

21,096

5.9

67,828

71,260

(4.8) Total $ 635,472

$ 519,790

22.3

$ 1,711,042

$ 1,654,740

3.4























Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6) $ 200,282

$ 162,283

23.4

$ 519,373

$ 549,112

(5.4)























Casino statistics:





















VIP:





















Average number of table games 52

57

(8.8)

53

58

(8.6) VIP turnover $ 3,261,314

$ 3,199,140

1.9

$ 11,337,407

$ 9,930,241

14.2 VIP table games win (1) $ 152,478

$ 97,312

56.7

$ 373,481

$ 342,024

9.2 VIP table games win as a % of turnover 4.68 %

3.04 %





3.29 %

3.44 %



Table games win per unit per day $ 32,401

$ 18,614

74.1

$ 25,888

$ 21,677

19.4 Mass market:





















Average number of table games 247

247

—

248

245

1.2 Table drop (2) $ 2,057,789

$ 1,694,575

21.4

$ 5,606,241

$ 5,215,019

7.5 Table games win (1) $ 465,683

$ 404,307

15.2

$ 1,299,679

$ 1,251,039

3.9 Table games win % 22.6 %

23.9 %





23.2 %

24.0 %



Table games win per unit per day $ 20,714

$ 17,801

16.4

$ 19,282

$ 18,620

3.6 Average number of slot machines 653

596

9.6

643

592

8.6 Slot machine handle $ 710,156

$ 577,289

23.0

$ 2,202,840

$ 1,815,623

21.3 Slot machine win (3) $ 30,482

$ 27,230

11.9

$ 92,320

$ 83,790

10.2 Slot machine win per unit per day $ 513

$ 497

3.2

$ 528

$ 517

2.1 Room statistics:





















Occupancy 98.2 %

98.3 %





98.4 %

98.7 %



ADR (4) $ 221

$ 295

(25.1)

$ 225

$ 315

(28.6) REVPAR (5) $ 217

$ 289

(24.9)

$ 222

$ 311

(28.6) Note: Our casino operations in Macau were closed for a 1-day period in September 2025 due to Typhoon Ragasa.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE (dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR) (unaudited) (continued)

Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2025

2024

Percent Change

2025

2024

Percent Change Wynn Macau Supplemental Information





















Operating revenues





















Casino $ 314,489

$ 296,781

6.0

$ 883,419

$ 923,851

(4.4) Rooms 21,149

23,755

(11.0)

66,188

76,116

(13.0) Food and beverage 17,343

19,524

(11.2)

53,155

60,546

(12.2) Entertainment, retail and other 12,532

11,897

5.3

36,524

40,457

(9.7) Total $ 365,513

$ 351,957

3.9

$ 1,039,286

$ 1,100,970

(5.6)























Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6) $ 107,998

$ 100,594

7.4

$ 294,707

$ 333,691

(11.7)























Casino statistics:





















VIP:





















Average number of table games 17

30

(43.3)

23

30

(23.3) VIP turnover $ 1,019,346

$ 1,201,516

(15.2)

$ 3,438,127

$ 3,955,277

(13.1) VIP table games win (1) $ 29,873

$ 43,326

(31.1)

$ 79,025

$ 122,705

(35.6) VIP table games win as a % of turnover 2.93 %

3.61 %





2.30 %

3.10 %



Table games win per unit per day $ 18,871

$ 15,692

20.3

$ 12,862

$ 14,988

(14.2) Mass market:





















Average number of table games 238

222

7.2

230

222

3.6 Table drop (2) $ 1,633,273

$ 1,515,462

7.8

$ 4,793,914

$ 4,801,533

(0.2) Table games win (1) $ 305,761

$ 280,044

9.2

$ 875,146

$ 887,194

(1.4) Table games win % 18.7 %

18.5 %





18.3 %

18.5 %



Table games win per unit per day $ 14,139

$ 13,713

3.1

$ 13,993

$ 14,599

(4.2) Average number of slot machines 809

621

30.3

763

607

25.7 Slot machine handle $ 855,707

$ 815,319

5.0

$ 2,718,205

$ 2,347,521

15.8 Slot machine win (3) $ 25,588

$ 24,434

4.7

$ 75,148

$ 76,604

(1.9) Slot machine win per unit per day $ 347

$ 428

(18.9)

$ 362

$ 461

(21.5) Poker rake $ 2,722

$ 3,205

(15.1)

$ 8,778

$ 11,831

(25.8) Room statistics:





















Occupancy 98.8 %

98.9 %





99.1 %

99.2 %



ADR (4) $ 207

$ 233

(11.2)

$ 219

$ 251

(12.7) REVPAR (5) $ 205

$ 230

(10.9)

$ 217

$ 249

(12.9) Note: Our casino operations in Macau were closed for a 1-day period in September 2025 due to Typhoon Ragasa.

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE (dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR and REVPAR) (unaudited) (continued)

Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2025

2024

Percent Change

2025

2024

Percent Change Las Vegas Operations Supplemental Information





















Operating revenues





















Casino $ 161,576

$ 145,186

11.3

$ 471,071

$ 410,023

14.9 Rooms 186,712

187,123

(0.2)

590,561

617,071

(4.3) Food and beverage 192,544

191,776

0.4

566,847

593,804

(4.5) Entertainment, retail and other 80,180

83,087

(3.5)

256,451

251,476

2.0 Total $ 621,012

$ 607,172

2.3

$ 1,884,930

$ 1,872,374

0.7























Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6) $ 203,413

$ 202,720

0.3

$ 661,586

$ 679,315

(2.6)























Casino statistics:





















Average number of table games 233

235

(0.9)

234

234

— Table drop (2) $ 652,293

$ 580,800

12.3

$ 1,854,052

$ 1,721,435

7.7 Table games win (1) $ 150,073

$ 135,230

11.0

$ 427,109

$ 409,336

4.3 Table games win % 23.0 %

23.3 %





23.0 %

23.8 %



Table games win per unit per day $ 6,994

$ 6,256

11.8

$ 6,691

$ 6,380

4.9 Average number of slot machines 1,573

1,620

(2.9)

1,575

1,612

(2.3) Slot machine handle $ 1,818,133

$ 1,695,799

7.2

$ 5,356,473

$ 4,840,241

10.7 Slot machine win (3) $ 123,500

$ 112,771

9.5

$ 370,350

$ 322,544

14.8 Slot machine win per unit per day $ 854

$ 757

12.8

$ 861

$ 730

17.9 Poker rake $ 5,148

$ 4,629

11.2

$ 17,583

$ 16,652

5.6 Room statistics:





















Occupancy 85.7 %

89.0 %





87.4 %

89.3 %



ADR (4) $ 505

$ 495

2.0

$ 527

$ 541

(2.6) REVPAR (5) $ 433

$ 441

(1.8)

$ 461

$ 483

(4.6)

WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL DATA SCHEDULE (dollars in thousands, except for win per unit per day, ADR, and REVPAR) (unaudited) (continued)

Three Months Ended September 30,





Nine Months Ended September 30,





2025

2024

Percent Change

2025

2024

Percent Change Encore Boston Harbor Supplemental Information





















Operating revenues





















Casino $ 156,213

$ 158,744

(1.6)

$ 477,246

$ 478,504

(0.3) Rooms 25,227

24,742

2.0

66,817

70,226

(4.9) Food and beverage 18,810

19,791

(5.0)

57,447

63,184

(9.1) Entertainment, retail and other 11,500

10,844

6.0

35,173

32,599

7.9 Total $ 211,750

$ 214,121

(1.1)

$ 636,683

$ 644,513

(1.2)























Adjusted Property EBITDAR (6) $ 58,394

$ 63,018

(7.3)

$ 179,707

$ 188,284

(4.6)























Casino statistics:





















Average number of table games 172

179

(3.9)

172

182

(5.5) Table drop (2) $ 323,981

$ 347,082

(6.7)

$ 1,002,226

$ 1,072,750

(6.6) Table games win (1) $ 66,257

$ 74,048

(10.5)

$ 208,155

$ 227,496

(8.5) Table games win % 20.5 %

21.3 %





20.8 %

21.2 %



Table games win per unit per day $ 4,187

$ 4,507

(7.1)

$ 4,433

$ 4,553

(2.6) Average number of slot machines 2,727

2,611

4.4

2,721

2,612

4.2 Slot machine handle $ 1,397,554

$ 1,378,066

1.4

$ 4,120,102

$ 4,201,520

(1.9) Slot machine win (3) $ 110,797

$ 105,550

5.0

$ 327,752

$ 315,773

3.8 Slot machine win per unit per day $ 442

$ 439

0.7

$ 441

$ 441

— Poker rake $ 5,410

$ 5,334

1.4

$ 16,482

$ 16,422

0.4 Room statistics:





















Occupancy 95.5 %

96.9 %





92.2 %

94.4 %



ADR (4) $ 431

$ 426

1.2

$ 399

$ 410

(2.7) REVPAR (5) $ 412

$ 412

—

$ 368

$ 387

(4.9)

(1) Table games win is shown before discounts, commissions and the allocation of casino revenues to rooms, food and beverage and other revenues for services provided to casino customers on a complimentary basis. (2) In Macau, table drop is the amount of cash that is deposited in a gaming table's drop box plus cash chips purchased at the casino cage. In Las Vegas, table drop is the amount of cash and net markers issued that are deposited in a gaming table's drop box. At Encore Boston Harbor, table drop is the amount of cash and gross markers that are deposited in a gaming table's drop box. (3) Slot machine win is calculated as gross slot machine win minus progressive accruals and free play. (4) ADR is average daily rate and is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentaries (less service charges, if any) by total rooms occupied. (5) REVPAR is revenue per available room and is calculated by dividing total room revenues including complimentaries (less service charges, if any) by total rooms available. (6) Refer to accompanying reconciliations of Operating Income (Loss) to Adjusted Property EBITDAR and Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Wynn Resorts, Limited to Adjusted Property EBITDAR.

