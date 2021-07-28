WynnBET and CUMULUS MEDIA Enter Into Multi-Year, Multi-Platform Partnership

LAS VEGAS, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier mobile sports betting app from Wynn Resorts, the global leader in luxury hospitality, and CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS), a leading media, advertising, and marketing services company, announced today the launch of a multi-year, multi-platform partnership which activates CUMULUS MEDIA's ability to reach more than 250 million listeners each month to drive users to the WynnBET app. Under the terms of the deal, WynnBET becomes one of CUMULUS MEDIA's largest advertising and marketing partners.

With this partnership, WynnBET benefits from CUMULUS MEDIA's massive reach and strong consumer engagement across multiple touchpoints, including national exposure in Westwood One's marquis play-by-play programming, and endorsements from preeminent sports host Jim Rome; local connections via advertising on Cumulus' radio stations, multiple studio sponsorships, and brand endorsements from local personalities; extensive digital exposure via social media, streaming, podcasting, and smart speakers; and on-site events. Additionally, the companies plan to create content that both entertains listeners and deepens consumer engagement with the WynnBET brand.

As part of the agreement, WynnBET leverages CUMULUS MEDIA's unique advanced targeting technology, which enables WynnBET to customize multiple brand messages and deliver tailored content to different markets and demographics across hundreds of radio stations.

"This partnership with CUMULUS MEDIA provides WynnBET the ability to deliver specific, customized messaging to targeted markets throughout Cumulus' network of hundreds of stations," Wynn Interactive CEO Craig Billings said. "In addition, WynnBET will have a significant advertising presence on Westwood One's nationally syndicated programming, including football pre-game and play-by-play, and we will work with Cumulus to create some exciting, branded content over the life of the partnership."

"With Wynn's focus on exceptional quality and high-touch customer experiences, we believe WynnBET will be a leader among the sports betting apps, and we are excited to deploy our unique assets to grow its business," said CUMULUS MEDIA CEO Mary G. Berner. "The sports betting market is now the fastest growing advertising category, and this innovative partnership solidifies Cumulus's position in this exciting arena."

About Wynn Interactive

Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, Michigan, Virginia, Indiana, and Tennessee, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR and proud marketing partner of several NBA and MLB teams. For more information, visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBET.com

About Cumulus Media

CUMULUS MEDIA (NASDAQ: CMLS) is a leading audio-first media and entertainment company delivering premium content to over a quarter billion people every month — wherever and whenever they want it. CUMULUS MEDIA engages listeners with high-quality local programming through 415 owned-and-operated stations across 86 markets; delivers nationally-syndicated sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from iconic brands including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, and many other world-class partners across nearly 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One, the largest audio network in America; and inspires listeners through its rapidly growing network of original podcasts that are smart, entertaining and thought-provoking. CUMULUS MEDIA provides advertisers with personal connections, local impact and national reach through broadcast and on-demand digital, mobile, social, and voice-activated platforms, as well as integrated digital marketing services, powerful influencers, full-service audio solutions, industry-leading research and insights, and live event experiences. CUMULUS MEDIA is the only audio media company to provide marketers with local and national advertising performance guarantees. For more information visit www.cumulusmedia.com.

