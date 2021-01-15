WynnBET Increases Market Access To Seven States

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier casino and sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announces today that is has increased its market access to seven states. Most recently, WynnBET entered into a multi-year market access partnership with Elite Casino Resorts, the leading integrated resort company in Iowa. The partnership will give avid sports fans in the Hawkeye State access to WynnBET for mobile sports betting licensed by Elite's Riverside Casino and Golf Resort.

WynnBET is currently available in New Jersey and Colorado, and will soon open its virtual doors in Michigan. In addition, WynnBET has secured market access in Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, and Massachusetts; and has submitted for licensure in Tennessee and Virginia. To meet the demands of the quickly moving iGaming industry, WynnBET is fast-tracking discussions regarding market access in more than a dozen other large jurisdictions to be announced. Combined, the Company's secured and prospective market access would position WynnBET to reach approximately two-thirds of the addressable online bettors in the United States.

Inspired by Wynn Resorts' unmatched expertise in customer service, the WynnBET app offers an ultra-intuitive and highly responsive interface that delivers hundreds of sports betting options to delight both aficionados and beginners alike. With its acquisition of BetBull in 2020, WynnBET is built on a foundation of highly social sports betting technology and one-of-a-kind experiences so that wagering and winning can be a celebrated and shared experience.

For more information, visit WynnBet.com or WynnInteractive.com

About WynnBET

WynnBET is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting apps for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. WynnBET products are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey and Colorado, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with market access secured in seven states and several pending license applications in process. In October 2020, WynnBET became an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, with more partnerships to be announced. WynnBET was launched in 2020 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBet.com.

About Elite Casino Resorts

Elite Casino Resorts, LLC owns and operates three premier destination casino resorts in Iowa including Riverside Casino and Golf Resort®, located just south of Iowa City, IA; Rhythm City Casino Resort® located in the Quad Cities Davenport, IA area; and Grand Falls Casino and Golf Resort® located in Larchwood, IA just minutes from Sioux Falls, SD. Elite Casino Resorts, LLC is a locally owned Iowa-based company.

Contact:

Eric Kreller, Wynn Las Vegas

702-770-3740

[email protected]

SOURCE WynnBET