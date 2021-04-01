WynnBET Launches Mobile Sports Book In Fifth State

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier casino and sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, opened its mobile sports book in Indiana today. Since the app's debut in New Jersey in July 2020, WynnBET has solidified its foothold in the quickly evolving mobile and online sports betting industry with four additional launches in the past four months, including Colorado in December 2020, Michigan in January 2021, Virginia in March 2021, and now Indiana. Several pending entries into major jurisdictions across the country are planned throughout 2021.

WynnBET gained market access in Indiana through a multi-year deal with Full House Resorts and its Rising Star Casino Resort. The app is available for download anywhere in the state on Apple and Android devices. In addition to the five live states, WynnBET has market access opportunities in Iowa1*, Massachusetts*, Nevada, Ohio*, and Tennessee. Such market access and licensure are subject to legalization and required approvals by regulatory authorities in each jurisdiction.

WynnBET is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. WynnBET products are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, Michigan, Virginia, and Indiana, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with market access opportunities in ten states and several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR and proud partner of the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons, with more partnerships to be announced. WynnBET was launched in 2020 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBET.com.

1 * WynnBET has market access agreements or opportunities which will become effective if legalized and regulatory requirements, licensee eligibility, and suitability standards are met.

