WynnBET Named An Official Sports Betting Partner Of The New York Jets In Multi-Year Partnership Agreement

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier mobile sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced on Tuesday a partnership with the New York Jets naming the operator as an Official Sports Betting partner of the team. The multi-year agreement includes the entitlement of the WynnBET Green Room at MetLife Stadium for Jets gamedays as well as presenting partnership of the Jets Podcast Network and the Jets SportsNet NY Pre and Post Game Live shows.

The centerpiece of the relationship is the WynnBET Green Room, a ticketed, 21 years-old and over all-inclusive food and beverage hospitality space at Jets home games. The luxury club space, approximately 4,800 square feet, will provide an immersive sportsbook experience, allowing ticketed Jets fans access to live WynnBET betting content such as point spreads, game totals, in-play wagering and more. To view images of the luxury club space and entrance archway please click here.

WynnBET also becomes the presenting partner of the team's flagship podcast network, including "The Official Jets Podcast" and "Jets Game Preview" pods. "The Official Jets Podcast", hosted by team reporter Eric Allen and Jets legend, Leger Douzable will discuss all the news and notes around the team. In the new series "Jets Game Preview", team reporter Ethan Greenberg and NFL insider Cynthia Frelund will go deep into analyzing the upcoming Jets game.

"WynnBET is one of the most innovative and forward-thinking operators in the LSB marketplace," said Jeff Fernandez, Jets Vice President of Business Development and Ventures. "The Wynn name represents a premium brand and overall high touch experience that fits perfectly into the aura of the Green Room. We also expect Jets fans to enjoy the compelling new content on the Jets Podcast Network and benefit from the WynnBET relationship on gameday and throughout the entire football season".

The Jets podcast network is distributed across NYJets.com, the Official Jets App, YouTube, iHeartMedia, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, and SoundCloud.

Additionally, the Jets Pre and Post Game Live TV shows on SNY, featuring NFL insiders and Jets Legends, will be presented by WynnBET and air immediately before and after each Jets game.

About Wynn Interactive

Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee and Virginia, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion with several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Approved Sportsbook Operator of the NFL, an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR, MLB and NBA, and proud marketing partner of several NFL, NBA and MLB teams. For more information, visit www.wynninteractive.com or www.WynnBET.com .

