WynnBET Now Live In Tennessee, Adding Sixth State To Growing Roster

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier casino and sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, opened its mobile sports book in Tennessee today following approval from the Sports Wagering Committee of the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation's Board of Directors. Tennessee marks the sixth state where WynnBET has launched in less than nine months and is available for download anywhere in Tennessee on Apple and Android devices.

The previously announced marketing collaboration between WynnBET and the Memphis Grizzlies will start with fan-facing activations during home games May 10, 11, 13, and 14 at FedExForum, which includes the debut of the WynnBET touring vehicle, a custom-built mobile experience that travels the country hosting exclusive events and special appearances.

Ongoing, WynnBET and the Grizzlies will focus on an innovative digital-first approach, with WynnBET integrations across an array of the most popular digital and broadcast programs from the Grizzlies and Grind City Media, an on-demand media platform and digital content studio. In addition, WynnBET and the Grizzlies will collaborate on cross-promotional campaigns leveraging the Grizzlies' digital footprint, including social media, web, and mobile applications.

In addition to the six live states, WynnBET has market access opportunities in Illinois1*, Iowa*, Massachusetts*, Nevada, Ohio*, and Pennsylvania*. Such market access and licensure are subject to legalization and required approvals by regulatory authorities in each jurisdiction.

About WynnBET

WynnBET is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. WynnBET products are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, Michigan, Virginia, Indiana, and Tennessee, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with market access opportunities in ten states and several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR and proud partner of the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons, with more partnerships to be announced. WynnBET was launched in 2020 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBET.com.

1 * WynnBET has market access agreements or opportunities which will become effective if legalized and regulatory requirements, licensee eligibility, and suitability standards are met.

