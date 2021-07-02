WynnBET Partnering With San Carlos Apache Tribe To Pursue Online Sports Betting License In Arizona

LAS VEGAS, July 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier casino and sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced on Friday it has partnered with the San Carlos Apache Tribe to pursue an online sports betting license in Arizona. This marks the 16th state added to the rapidly growing list of jurisdictions where WynnBET operates or plans to launch.

In Arizona, WynnBET will work directly with the San Carlos Apache Tribal Gaming Enterprise, which operates the Apache Gold Casino and Apache Sky Casino, to secure licensure. WynnBET's market access to the state is subject to license eligibility and availability as well as regulatory approvals.

Inspired by Wynn Resorts sophisticated brand experience, the WynnBET app offers an ultra-intuitive and highly responsive interface that delivers hundreds of sports betting options to delight both aficionados and beginners alike. In conjunction with Wynn Resorts acquisition of BetBull in 2020, WynnBET provides highly social sports-betting technology and one-of-a-kind experiences, so that wagering and winning can be a celebrated and shared experience.

WynnBET is currently available in Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee and Virginia. In addition, WynnBET currently has market access to 16* states covering approximately 53% of the U.S. population and expects to gain access to additional states in the near-term, resulting in its footprint covering approximately 77% of the U.S. population.

* - WynnBET has market access agreements or opportunities which will become effective if legalized and regulatory requirements, licensee eligibility and suitability standards are met. Such market access and licensure are subject to legalization and required approvals by regulatory authorities in each jurisdiction.

About Wynn Interactive

Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR and proud marketing partner of several NBA and MLB teams.

About San Carlos Apache Tribe

The San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation spans Gila, Graham, and Pinal Counties in southeastern Arizona, roaming over a landscape that ranges from alpine meadows to desert. Encompassing 1,834,781 acres, the San Carlos Apache Reservation was established by executive order on November 9, 1871. Over one-third of the community's land is forested (175,000 acres) or wooded (665,000) acres). Forest lands, with their jumbled topography, create a naturally superior habitat for many wildlife species causing elk, mule deer, turkeys, black bear and mountain lion to be at home on this reservation. A portion of the reservation is contiguous with the largest stand of ponderosa pines in the world. The Apaches are descendent of the Athabascan family who migrated to the Southwest in the 10th century. Over time, many bands of Apache were relocated to the reservation from their traditional homelands, which once extended through Arizona and New Mexico.

