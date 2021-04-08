WynnBET Partners With Digital Sports Media Publisher Minute Media

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WynnBET, the premier casino and sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announces a multi-year content marketing and affiliate partnership with leading global technology and digital publishing platform, Minute Media, owner and operator of six global sports and culture brands including The Players' Tribune, FanSided, 90min, and The Big Lead. Under the deal, WynnBET will tap into Minute Media's diverse network of owned brands, media personalities, athlete influencers, and open technology platform to create story-driven content that introduces WynnBET to an average of 60 million monthly users in the United States.

"Minute Media creates and publishes high quality sports-related content, much of it to avid local audiences, and we are excited about the opportunity to introduce WynnBET to them," said Craig Billings, President of Wynn Resorts. "We also look forward to leveraging our partnership with Minute Media to jointly create compelling new content for distribution through our combined properties."

WynnBET will benefit from Minute Media's proprietary publishing and multi-channel distribution infrastructure that currently powers over a billion video streams each month. With hundreds of websites integrated into Minute Media's platform, including one for every major professional sports team, the companies will collaborate to produce targeted sports, entertainment, and lifestyle video and audio content that educates bettors using insight from WynnBET's expert bookmakers and explores larger sports industry trends, in-depth features, and team and athlete profiles. Further cross-promotional initiatives will include traditional ads, WynnBET odds integration, social media campaigns, and more.

"We're thrilled to be working with WynnBET on this partnership, which will leverage our proprietary technology, robust video distribution, and athlete network to drive increased reach and awareness for their business," said Asaf Peled, Founder and CEO of Minute Media. "Together, we look to engage the rapidly growing sports betting audience and to provide them with a unique content experience that they won't get anywhere else."

Minute Media is the second partnership with a major media company for WynnBET, which in February 2021 became the official sports betting partner of Blue Wire Podcasts, an expansive sports audio network with over 140 original shows. The Blue Wire agreement includes the construction of an on-premises podcast studio at Wynn Las Vegas adjacent to its retail race and sportsbook that will host podcast personalities, star athlete guests, and live events.

Moelis & Company acted as exclusive financial advisor to WynnBET on the transaction.

For more information, visit WynnBET.com.

About WynnBET

WynnBET is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. WynnBET products are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its eponymous mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, Michigan, Virginia, and Indiana, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with market access opportunities in ten states and several pending license applications in process. WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR and proud partner of the Memphis Grizzlies and Detroit Pistons, with more partnerships to be announced. WynnBET was launched in 2020 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey. For more information, visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBET.com.

About Minute Media

Minute Media is a leading media and technology brand focused on two main pillars—platform and content. Minute Media's platform serves as the company's foundation, powering its content as well as enabling the evolution of other market-leading digital media brands. To date, Minute Media's owned and operated destinations include The Players' Tribune , FanSided, 90min , DBLTAP , Mental Floss and The Big Lead . The company currently holds the #1 spot in Comscore's U.S. sports video rankings and #4 in U.S. sports reach.

